A command line interface for angular-gettext-tools

Installation

npm install angular-gettext-cli -g for global using or npm install angular-gettext-cli --save-dev for local.

angular-gettext-cli --files './app/*.+(js|html)' --exclude '**/*.spec.js' --dest './extract.pot' --marker-name i18n

--files - a glob pattern to specify files to process

- a glob pattern to specify files to process --exclude - (optional) a glob pattern to specify files to ignore

- (optional) a glob pattern to specify files to ignore --dest - path to file to write extracted words.

- path to file to write extracted words. --marker-name - (optional) a name of marker to search in js-files (see angular-gettext-tools)

- (optional) a name of marker to search in js-files (see angular-gettext-tools) --marker-names - (optional) comma separated string of marker names to search for in the js-files (see angular-gettext-tools)

- (optional) comma separated string of marker names to search for in the js-files (see angular-gettext-tools) --attributes - (optional) comma separated string of marker names to search for in the html-files (see angular-gettext-tools)

angular-gettext-cli --compile --files 'test/*.po' --dest 'test/output.js' --format javascript --module gettext-test

--files - a glob pattern to specify files to process

- a glob pattern to specify files to process --dest - path to file to write extracted words.

- path to file to write extracted words. --format - javascript or json . Default is javascript

- or . Default is --module - For the javascript output format, the angular module name to use in the output file. Default is gettext

For more options, see angular-gettext-tools.