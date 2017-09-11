A command line interface for angular-gettext-tools
npm install angular-gettext-cli -g for global using or
npm install angular-gettext-cli --save-dev for local.
angular-gettext-cli --files './app/*.+(js|html)' --exclude '**/*.spec.js' --dest './extract.pot' --marker-name i18n
--files - a glob pattern to specify files to process
--exclude - (optional) a glob pattern to specify files to ignore
--dest - path to file to write extracted words.
--marker-name - (optional) a name of marker to search in js-files (see angular-gettext-tools)
--marker-names - (optional) comma separated string of marker names to search for in the js-files (see angular-gettext-tools)
--attributes - (optional) comma separated string of marker names to search for in the html-files (see angular-gettext-tools)
angular-gettext-cli --compile --files 'test/*.po' --dest 'test/output.js' --format javascript --module gettext-test
--files - a glob pattern to specify files to process
--dest - path to file to write extracted words.
--format -
javascript or
json. Default is
javascript
--module - For the
javascript output format, the angular module name to use in the output file. Default is
gettext
For more options, see angular-gettext-tools.