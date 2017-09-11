openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
agc

angular-gettext-cli

by Andrey Skladchikov
1.2.0 (see all)

A command line interface for angular-gettext-tools

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-gettext-cli Build Status

A command line interface for angular-gettext-tools

Installation

npm install angular-gettext-cli -g for global using or npm install angular-gettext-cli --save-dev for local.

Extraction:

angular-gettext-cli --files './app/*.+(js|html)' --exclude '**/*.spec.js' --dest './extract.pot' --marker-name i18n

Parameters:

  • --files - a glob pattern to specify files to process
  • --exclude - (optional) a glob pattern to specify files to ignore
  • --dest - path to file to write extracted words.
  • --marker-name - (optional) a name of marker to search in js-files (see angular-gettext-tools)
  • --marker-names - (optional) comma separated string of marker names to search for in the js-files (see angular-gettext-tools)
  • --attributes - (optional) comma separated string of marker names to search for in the html-files (see angular-gettext-tools)

Compilation:

angular-gettext-cli --compile --files 'test/*.po' --dest 'test/output.js' --format javascript --module gettext-test

Parameters:

  • --files - a glob pattern to specify files to process
  • --dest - path to file to write extracted words.
  • --format - javascript or json. Default is javascript
  • --module - For the javascript output format, the angular module name to use in the output file. Default is gettext

For more options, see angular-gettext-tools.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial