AngularJS directive that adds support for multi touch gestures to your app, based on hammer.js.
gestures.js or
gestures.min.js into your page
'angular-gestures' as a dependency for your angular app:
angular.module('myApp', ['angular-gestures']);
hammerDefaultOptsProvider.set({recognizers: [[Hammer.Tap, {time: 250}]] });
ng-click: e.g.
hm-tap
<button hm-tap="add_something()">Tap me</button>
hm-swipe="remove_something({{ id }})"
hm-tap-opts="{hold: false}"
Note that hammer.js is an additional requirement and is not included in
angular-gestures.
Pass the
$event object in the usual way e.g.
hm-drag="myDrag($event)" then access its internals like so:
$scope.myDrag = function(event) {
console.log(event.gesture);
}
Refer to the Hammer.js docs for more details on the properties of
event.
All Hammerjs events are supported. The corresponding Angularjs attribute has
hm- prepended to the name. So for example, the 'doubletap' event becomes
hm-double-tap etc.
Attention : end and start events are NOT CamelCased because of issues caused by $animate interference.
To set recognizer default options you can use
hammerDefaultOptsProvider. Access it like in the demo:
angular.module('angularGesturesDemoApp', ['angular-gestures', 'ngRoute'])
.config(function ($routeProvider, hammerDefaultOptsProvider) {
$routeProvider
.when('/', {
templateUrl: 'views/main.html',
controller: 'MainCtrl'
})
.otherwise({
redirectTo: '/'
});
hammerDefaultOptsProvider.set({
recognizers: [[Hammer.Tap, {time: 250}]]
});
});
If you want to use angular-momentum-scroll with bower, add the following dependency to your component.json
"angular-gestures": "latest"
angular-gestures has support for Require.js/AMD/Node.js. When using AMD modules, make sure that you define
hammer.js using
Hammer, same goes for
node.js. If you are not using Require.js/AMD/Node.js, angular-gestures
will fall back to using the global
Hammer/
angular objects.