Conditional animations and effects for your elements:
ngfx-shake,
ngfx-pulse,
ngfx-tada, and more ...
Just use them like you do for
ng-if or
ng-hide or
ng-show.
It uses the awesome animate.css.
The Angular Fx is developed by 720kb.
AngularJS v1.2+
|Chrome
|Firefox
|IE
|Opera
|Safari
|✔
|✔
|IE9 +
|✔
|✔
To use the directive, include the Angular Fx javascript and css files in your web page and the animate.css file:
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<link href="bower_components/animate.css/animate.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<!-- angular-fx.css goes after animate.css-->
<link href="path/to/css/angular-fx.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
</head>
<body ng-app="app">
//.....
<script src="path/to/js/angular-fx.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
$ bower install angular-fx --save
then load the js files in your html
$ npm install angular-fx --save
then load the js files in your html
Add the 720kb.fx module dependency
angular.module('app', [
'720kb.fx'
]);
<a href="#" ngfx-pulse="3 > 2">Pulse</a>
angular.module('app', [
'720kb.fx'
])
.controller('myCtrl',['$scope', '$timeout', function ($scope, $timeout) {
$timeout(function () {
$scope.x = 3;
}, 2000);
$timeout(function () {
$scope.x = 1;
}, 6000);
}]);
<div ng-controller="myCtrl">
<a href="#" ngfx-pulse="x > 2">Pulse</a>
<a href="#" ngfx-fade-out="{{myCondition}}">Fadeout</a>
</div>
you can refer to the animate.css animations list here
ngfx-flash
ngfx-pulse
ngfx-rubber-band
ngfx-shake
ngfx-swing
ngfx-tada
ngfx-wobble
ngfx-jello
ngfx-slide-in-up
ngfx-slide-in-left
ngfx-slide-in-right
ngfx-slide-in-down
ngfx-slide-out-up
ngfx-slide-out-left
ngfx-slide-out-right
ngfx-slide-out-down
ngfx-bounce-in
ngfx-bounce-in-down
ngfx-bounce-in-left
ngfx-bounce-in-right
ngfx-bounce-in-up
ngfx-bounce-out
ngfx-bounce-out-down
ngfx-bounce-out-left
ngfx-bounce-out-right
ngfx-bounce-out-up
ngfx-fade-in
ngfx-fade-in-down
ngfx-fade-in-down-big
ngfx-fade-in-left
ngfx-fade-in-left-big
ngfx-fade-in-right
ngfx-fade-in-right-big
ngfx-fade-in-up
ngfx-fade-in-up-big
ngfx-fade-out
ngfx-fade-out-down
ngfx-fade-out-down-big
ngfx-fade-out-left
ngfx-fade-out-left-big
ngfx-fade-out-right
ngfx-fade-out-right-big
ngfx-fade-out-up
ngfx-fade-out-up-big
ngfx-flip
ngfx-flip-in-x
ngfx-flip-in-y
ngfx-flip-out-x
ngfx-flip-out-y
ngfx-light-speed-in
ngfx-light-speed-out
ngfx-rotate-in
ngfx-rotate-in-up-left
ngfx-rotate-in-up-right
ngfx-rotate-in-down-left
ngfx-rotate-in-down-right
ngfx-rotate-out
ngfx-rotate-out-up-left
ngfx-rotate-out-up-right
ngfx-rotate-out-down-left
ngfx-rotate-out-down-right
ngfx-hinge
ngfx-roll-in
ngfx-roll-out
ngfx-zoom-in
ngfx-zoom-in-down
ngfx-zoom-in-left
ngfx-zoom-in-right
ngfx-zoom-in-up
ngfx-zoom-out
ngfx-zoom-out-down
ngfx-zoom-out-left
ngfx-zoom-out-right
ngfx-zoom-out-up
To set a different animation speed use the
ngfx-speed="medium | fast | slow" attribute (default value, if not specified, is
medium):
<a href="#" ngfx-pulse="3 > 2" ngfx-speed="slow">Slow Pulse</a>
<a href="#" ngfx-pulse="3 > 2" ngfx-speed="medium">Medium Pulse</a>
<a href="#" ngfx-pulse="3 > 2" ngfx-speed="fast">Fast Pulse</a>
If you would your element to be shown or hidden by default, you can use the
ngfx-default="hide | show" attribute:
<a href="#" ngfx-pulse="3 > 2" ngfx-default="show">Shown by default</a>
<a href="#" ngfx-pulse="3 > 2" ngfx-default="hide">Hidden by default</a>
If you want an element to repeat the animation or the effect while your condition/expression is true (sometimes needed), just add the
ngfx-infinite attribute to the element, or, if your browser doesn't support css attributes, use the
.infinite class:
<a href="#" ngfx-pulse="3 > 2">Pulse one time</a>
<a href="#" ngfx-pulse="3 > 2" ngfx-infinite>Pulse continuously</a>
<a href="#" ngfx-pulse="3 > 2" class="infinite">Pulse continuously</a>
We will be much grate if you help us making this project to grow up. Feel free to contribute by forking, opening issues, pull requests etc.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 Filippo Oretti, Dario Andrei
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.