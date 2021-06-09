A simple and lightweight official Angular component for FusionCharts JavaScript charting library. angular-fusioncharts enables you to add JavaScript charts in your Angular application without any hassle.

Getting Started

Requirements

Node.js , NPM/Yarn installed globally in your OS.

, installed globally in your OS. You've an Angular Application.

Application. FusionCharts installed in your project, as detailed below:

Installation

To install angular-fusioncharts library, run:

$ npm install angular-fusioncharts --save

To install fusioncharts library:

$ npm install fusioncharts --save

Quick Start

Here is a basic sample that shows how to create a chart using angular-fusioncharts :

Add this in your Angular AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { FusionChartsModule } from 'angular-fusioncharts' ; import * as FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import * as Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts' ; import * as FusionTheme from 'fusioncharts/themes/fusioncharts.theme.fusion' ; FusionChartsModule.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts, FusionTheme); ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [ BrowserModule, FusionChartsModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Once the library is imported, you can use its components, directives in your Angular application:

In your Angular AppComponent:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'my-app' , templateUrl : './app.component.html' }) export class AppComponent { dataSource : Object ; title: string; constructor () { this .title = 'Angular FusionCharts Sample' ; this .dataSource = { chart : { caption : 'Countries With Most Oil Reserves [2017-18]' , subCaption : 'In MMbbl = One Million barrels' , xAxisName : 'Country' , yAxisName : 'Reserves (MMbbl)' , numberSuffix : 'K' , theme : 'fusion' }, data : [ { label : 'Venezuela' , value : '290' }, { label : 'Saudi' , value : '260' }, { label : 'Canada' , value : '180' }, { label : 'Iran' , value : '140' }, { label : 'Russia' , value : '115' }, { label : 'UAE' , value : '100' }, { label : 'US' , value : '30' }, { label : 'China' , value : '30' } ] }; } }

< h1 > {{title}} </ h1 > < fusioncharts width = "600" height = "350" type = "Column2D" dataFormat = "JSON" [ dataSource ]= "dataSource" > </ fusioncharts >

Working with Events

Fusincharts events can be subscribed from component's output params.

Usage in template :

< fusioncharts width = "600" height = "350" type = "Column2D" dataFormat = "json" [ dataSource ]= "dataSource" ( dataplotRollOver )= "plotRollOver($event)" > </ fusioncharts >

And in component's code , $event will be an object { eventObj : {...}, dataObj: {...} }

For more on this read here

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'my-app' , templateUrl : './app.component.html' }) export class AppComponent { dataSource : Object ; title: string; constructor () { this .title = "Angular FusionCharts Sample" ; this .dataSource = { ... }; } plotRollOver($event){ var dataValue = $event.dataObj.dataValue; console .log( `Value is ${dataValue} ` ); } }

Get the list of fusioncharts' events

Working with APIs

Using api of charts involves getting the FusionCharts chart instance from the initialized event. It emits chart object which can be operated upon later.

In template, we add initialized event

< fusioncharts type = "column2d" width = "100%" height = "400" dataFormat = "json" [ dataSource ]= "dataSource" ( initialized )= "initialized($event)" > </ fusioncharts > < button ( click )= "changeLabel()" > Change label </ button >

And in component's code , we get $event as { chart : ChartInstance }

So in order to use the chart instance , we need to store the chart instance.

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'my-app' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' }) export class AppComponent { dataSource: Object ; title: string ; chart: any ; constructor ( ) { this .title = "Angular FusionCharts Sample" ; this .dataSource = { ... }; } initialized($event){ this .chart = $event.chart; } changeLabel(){ this .chart.setChartAttribute( 'caption' , 'Changed caption' ); } }

Usage and integration of FusionTime

From fusioncharts@3.13.3-sr.1 and angular-fusioncharts@3.0.0 , You can visualize timeseries data easily with angular.

Learn more about FusionTime here.

Setup for FusionTime

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { FusionChartsModule } from 'angular-fusioncharts' ; import * as FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import * as Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts' ; import * as TimeSeries from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.timeseries' ; FusionChartsModule.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts, TimeSeries); ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [ BrowserModule, FusionChartsModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Component code

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import * as FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; const dataUrl = 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fusioncharts/dev_centre_docs/fusiontime-beta-release/charts-resources/fusiontime/online-sales-single-series/data.json' ; const schemaUrl = 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fusioncharts/dev_centre_docs/fusiontime-beta-release/charts-resources/fusiontime/online-sales-single-series/schema.json' ; ({ selector: 'app' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' }) export class AppComponent { dataSource: any ; type : string ; width: string ; height: string ; constructor ( ) { this .type = 'timeseries' ; this .width = '400' ; this .height = '400' ; this .dataSource = { data: null , yAxis: { plot: [{ value: 'Sales' }] }, caption: { text: 'Online Sales of a SuperStore in the US' } }; this .fetchData(); } fetchData() { let jsonify = res => res.json(); let dataFetch = fetch(dataUrl).then(jsonify); let schemaFetch = fetch(schemaUrl).then(jsonify); Promise .all([dataFetch, schemaFetch]).then( res => { let data = res[ 0 ]; let schema = res[ 1 ]; let fusionTable = new FusionCharts.DataStore().createDataTable( data, schema ); this .dataSource.data = fusionTable; }); } }

Template Code

< div > < fusioncharts [ type ]= "type" [ width ]= "width" [ height ]= "height" [ dataSource ]= "dataSource" > </ fusioncharts > </ div >

Useful links for FusionTime

For Contributors

Clone the repository and install dependencies

git clone https://github.com/fusioncharts/angular-fusioncharts.git cd angular-fusioncharts npm i npm start npm run build

For publishing

npm run build npm publish dist

Licensing

The FusionCharts Angular integration component is open-source and distributed under the terms of the MIT/X11 License. However, you will need to download and include FusionCharts library in your page separately, which has a separate license.