This repo is not maintaned anymore

AngularJS HTML5 Fullscreen

An AngularJS service and a directive to quickly use the HTML5 fullscreen API and set the fullscreen to the document or to a specific element.

Example

Live demo: http://www.fabiobiondi.com/demo/github/angular-fullscreen/demo/

Usage

Add AngularJS and the angular-fullscreen.js to your main file (index.html)

< script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.1/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "angular-fullscreen.js" > </ script >

Set FBAngular as a dependency in your module:

var app = angular.module( 'YourApp' , [ 'FBAngular' ])

Fullscreen Directive

Set the fullscreen attribute to a specific element:

< img id = "img1" src = "imgs/P1030188.JPG" fullscreen />

The only requirement is to set a different ID to all elements that you will flag as fullscreen .

Fullscreen Service

You can also use the Fullscreen service into your controller:

Controller:

function MainCtrl ( $scope, Fullscreen ) { $scope.goFullscreen = function ( ) { if (Fullscreen.isEnabled()) Fullscreen.cancel(); else Fullscreen.all(); } }

HTML:

< button ng-click = "goFullscreen()" > Enable/Disable fullscreen </ button >

Alternative Approach

You may pass in the name of a scope property to watch. When the property becomes truthy, the element will become full screen:

Controller:

function MainCtrl ( $scope ) { $scope.isFullscreen = false ; $scope.toggleFullScreen = function ( ) { $scope.isFullscreen = !$scope.isFullscreen; } }

HTML:

< div fullscreen = "isFullscreen" > Lorem ipsum... </ div > < button ng-click = "toggleFullScreen()" > Toggle Full Screen </ button >

If you want to disable the click fullscreen trigger for this alternative approach, add the attribute only-watched-property to the fullscreen directive, like this:

< div fullscreen = "isFullscreen" only-watched-property > Lorem ipsum... </ div >

In this case, only a change of the property will trigger the fullscreen.

Available Methods

Method Details all() enable document fullscreen toggleAll() enable or disable the document fullscreen enable(elementID) enable fullscreen to a specific element cancel() disable fullscreen isEnabled() return true if fullscreen is enabled, otherwise false isSupported() return true if fullscreen API is supported by your browser

Available Events

Event Arguments Details FBFullscreen.change isEnabled fired when fullscreen state change

Example

You can check out this live example here: http://www.fabiobiondi.com/demo/github/angular-fullscreen/demo/

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2014 Fabio Biondi & Matteo Ronchi