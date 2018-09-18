An AngularJS service and a directive to quickly use the HTML5 fullscreen API and set the fullscreen to the document or to a specific element.
Live demo: http://www.fabiobiondi.com/demo/github/angular-fullscreen/demo/
Add AngularJS and the angular-fullscreen.js to your main file (index.html)
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.1/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="angular-fullscreen.js"></script>
Set
FBAngular as a dependency in your module:
var app = angular.module('YourApp', ['FBAngular'])
Set the
fullscreen attribute to a specific element:
<img id="img1" src="imgs/P1030188.JPG" fullscreen />
The only requirement is to set a different ID to all elements that you will flag as
fullscreen.
You can also use the
Fullscreen service into your controller:
Controller:
function MainCtrl($scope, Fullscreen) {
$scope.goFullscreen = function () {
if (Fullscreen.isEnabled())
Fullscreen.cancel();
else
Fullscreen.all();
// Set Fullscreen to a specific element (bad practice)
// Fullscreen.enable( document.getElementById('img') )
}
}
HTML:
<button ng-click="goFullscreen()">Enable/Disable fullscreen</button>
You may pass in the name of a scope property to watch. When the property becomes truthy, the element will become full screen:
Controller:
function MainCtrl($scope) {
// Initially, do not go into full screen
$scope.isFullscreen = false;
$scope.toggleFullScreen = function() {
$scope.isFullscreen = !$scope.isFullscreen;
}
}
HTML:
<div fullscreen="isFullscreen">Lorem ipsum...</div>
<button ng-click="toggleFullScreen()">Toggle Full Screen</button>
If you want to disable the click fullscreen trigger for this alternative approach, add the attribute
only-watched-property to the
fullscreen directive, like this:
<div fullscreen="isFullscreen" only-watched-property>Lorem ipsum...</div>
In this case, only a change of the property will trigger the fullscreen.
|Method
|Details
|all()
|enable document fullscreen
|toggleAll()
|enable or disable the document fullscreen
|enable(elementID)
|enable fullscreen to a specific element
|cancel()
|disable fullscreen
|isEnabled()
|return true if fullscreen is enabled, otherwise false
|isSupported()
|return true if fullscreen API is supported by your browser
|Event
|Arguments
|Details
|FBFullscreen.change
|isEnabled
|fired when fullscreen state change
The MIT License
Copyright (c) 2014 Fabio Biondi & Matteo Ronchi