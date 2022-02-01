Angular 4 to Angular 9 bindings for Froala WYSIWYG Editor.
Install
angular-froala-wysiwyg from
npm
npm install angular-froala-wysiwyg
You will need CSS styles
<!-- index.html -->
<link href="node_modules/froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
npm update froala-editor --save
Note: you can skip this part if you already have application generated.
npm install -g @angular/cli
ng new my-app
cd my-app
angular-froala-wysiwyg
npm install angular-froala-wysiwyg --save
src/app/app.module.ts and add
// Import all Froala Editor plugins.
// import 'froala-editor/js/plugins.pkgd.min.js';
// Import a single Froala Editor plugin.
// import 'froala-editor/js/plugins/align.min.js';
// Import a Froala Editor language file.
// import 'froala-editor/js/languages/de.js';
// Import a third-party plugin.
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/font_awesome.min';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/image_tui.min';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/spell_checker.min';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/embedly.min';
// Import Angular plugin.
import { FroalaEditorModule, FroalaViewModule } from 'angular-froala-wysiwyg';
...
@NgModule({
...
imports: [FroalaEditorModule.forRoot(), FroalaViewModule.forRoot() ... ],
...
})
angular.json file and insert a new entry into the
styles array
"styles": [
"styles.css",
"./node_modules/froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css",
"./node_modules/froala-editor/css/froala_style.min.css",
]
src/app/app.component.html and add
<div [froalaEditor]>Hello, Froala!</div>
ng serve
ionic v2 or v3
Note: you can skip this part if you already have application generated.
npm install -g cordova ionic
ionic start sample blank
cd sample
For v3 make sure that you use the latest version of ionic and also the latest version of angular.
Installing Froala Wysiwyg Editor in Ionic is fairly easy, it can be done using npm:
npm install angular-froala-wysiwyg --save
src/app/app.component.html add
<ion-app>
<ion-router-outlet></ion-router-outlet>
<div [froalaEditor]>Hello, Froala!</div>
</ion-app>
src/app/app.module.ts and add
// Import all Froala Editor plugins.
// import 'froala-editor/js/plugins.pkgd.min.js';
// Import a single Froala Editor plugin.
// import 'froala-editor/js/plugins/align.min.js';
// Import a Froala Editor language file.
// import 'froala-editor/js/languages/de.js';
// Import a third-party plugin.
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/font_awesome.min';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/image_tui.min';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/spell_checker.min';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/embedly.min';
// Import Angular2 plugin.
import { FroalaEditorModule, FroalaViewModule } from 'angular-froala-wysiwyg';
...
Replace
imports: [BrowserModule, IonicModule.forRoot(), AppRoutingModule]
with
imports: [BrowserModule, IonicModule.forRoot(), AppRoutingModule,FroalaEditorModule.forRoot(), FroalaViewModule.forRoot()]
src/app/app-routing.module.ts remove the line
{ path: '', redirectTo: 'home', pathMatch: 'full' }
src/index.html
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/css/font-awesome.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/css/froala_style.min.css">
angular.json change outpath of build to "outputPath": "src/assets" and insert following inside
assetsarray of build:
"assets":[
...,
{
"glob": "**/*",
"input": "node_modules/froala-editor/css",
"output": "css"
},
{
"glob": "**/*",
"input": "node_modules/font-awesome/css",
"output": "css"
},
{
"glob": "**/*",
"input": "node_modules/font-awesome/fonts",
"output": "fonts"
},
{
"glob": "**/*",
"input": "node_modules/froala-editor/js",
"output": "js"
}
]
ionic build
ionic serve
webpack/starter
Note: you can skip this part if you already have application generated.
git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/AngularClass/angular-starter.git
cd angular-starter
npm install
npm install rxjs@6.0.0 --save
npm install @types/node@10.1.4
angular-froala-wysiwyg
npm install angular-froala-wysiwyg --save
src/app/app.module.ts and add
// Import all Froala Editor plugins.
// import 'froala-editor/js/plugins.pkgd.min.js';
// Import a single Froala Editor plugin.
// import 'froala-editor/js/plugins/align.min.js';
// Import a Froala Editor language file.
// import 'froala-editor/js/languages/de.js';
// Import a third-party plugin.
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/font_awesome.min';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/image_tui.min';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/spell_checker.min';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/embedly.min';
// Import Angular plugin.
import { FroalaEditorModule, FroalaViewModule } from 'angular-froala-wysiwyg';
...
@NgModule({
...
imports: [FroalaEditorModule.forRoot(), FroalaViewModule.forRoot(), ... ],
...
})
src/app/app.component.ts and add to the template
<div [froalaEditor]>Hello, Froala!</div>
config/webpack.common.js
var webpack = require('webpack');
config/webpack.common.js and add the following to
CopyWebpackPlugin
{
from: 'node_modules/froala-editor/css/',
to: 'assets/froala-editor/css/',
},
config/head-config.common.js and add a new entry to link
{ rel: 'stylesheet', href: '/assets/froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css' },
{ rel: 'stylesheet', href: '/assets/froala-editor/css/froala_style.min.css' }
npm run start
system.js and
JIT
Note: you can skip this part if you already have application generated.
git clone https://github.com/froala/angular-froala-systemjs-demo
cd angular-froala-systemjs-demo
npm install
angular-froala-wysiwyg
npm install angular-froala-wysiwyg --save
src/index.html and add
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/froala-editor/css/froala_style.min.css">
src/app/app.module.ts and add
// Import all Froala Editor plugins.
// import 'froala-editor/js/plugins.pkgd.min.js';
// Import a single Froala Editor plugin.
// import 'froala-editor/js/plugins/align.min.js';
// Import a Froala Editor language file.
// import 'froala-editor/js/languages/de.js';
// Import a third-party plugin.
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/font_awesome.min';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/image_tui.min';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/spell_checker.min';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/embedly.min';
// Import Angular2 plugin.
import { FroalaEditorModule, FroalaViewModule } from 'angular-froala-wysiwyg';
...
@NgModule({
...
imports: [FroalaEditorModule.forRoot(), FroalaViewModule.forRoot(), ... ],
...
})
src/app/app.component.ts file and add to the template
<div [froalaEditor]>Hello, Froala!</div>
npm run start
aot
{
"glob": "**/*",
"input": "./node_modules/froala-editor",
"output": "assets/froala-editor/"
},
{
"glob": "**/*",
"input": "./node_modules/font-awesome",
"output": "assets/font-awesome/"
},
{
"glob": "**/*",
"input": "./node_modules/jquery",
"output": "assets/jquery/"
}
package.json and update
scripts.build to
ng build --aot and
scripts.start to
ng serve --aot
install
angular-froala-wysiwyg
In case you want to use font-awesome icons , you can use them by installing it.
Run
npm install font-awesome and add in
app.module.ts
import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/font_awesome.min';
angular.json and change
architect.build.options.outputPath to
src/dist and add following json to
architect.build.options.assets array
npm install angular-froala-wysiwyg --save
src/index.html and add
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/font-awesome/css/font-awesome.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css">
src/app/app.module.ts and add
// Import all Froala Editor plugins.
// import 'froala-editor/js/plugins.pkgd.min.js';
// Import a single Froala Editor plugin.
// import 'froala-editor/js/plugins/align.min.js';
// Import a Froala Editor language file.
// import 'froala-editor/js/languages/de.js';
// Import a third-party plugin.
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/image_tui.min';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/spell_checker.min';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/embedly.min';
// Import Angular2 plugin.
import { FroalaEditorModule, FroalaViewModule } from 'angular-froala-wysiwyg';
...
@NgModule({
...
imports: [FroalaEditorModule.forRoot(), FroalaViewModule.forRoot(), ... ],
...
})
src/app/app.component.ts file and add to the template
<div [froalaEditor]>Hello, Froala!</div>
npm run build
npm run start
You can pass editor options as Input (optional).
[froalaEditor]='options'
You can pass any existing Froala option. Consult the Froala documentation to view the list of all the available options:
public options: Object = {
placeholderText: 'Edit Your Content Here!',
charCounterCount: false
}
Aditional option is used:
Events can be passed in with the options, with a key events and object where the key is the event name and the value is the callback function.
public options: Object = {
placeholder: "Edit Me",
events : {
'focus' : function(e, editor) {
console.log(editor.selection.get());
}
}
}
Using the editor instance from the arguments of the callback you can call editor methods as described in the method docs.
Froala events are described in the events docs.
The WYSIWYG HTML editor content model.
[(froalaModel)]="editorContent"
Pass initial content:
public editorContent: string = 'My Document\'s Title'
Use the content in other places:
<input [ngModel]="editorContent"/>
<input [(ngModel)]="editorContent"/> <!-- For two way binding -->
Other two way binding example:
<div [froalaEditor] [(froalaModel)]="editorContent"></div>
<div [froalaEditor] [(froalaModel)]="editorContent"></div>
Use it with reactive forms:
<form [formGroup]="form" (ngSubmit)="onSubmit()">
<textarea [froalaEditor] formControlName="formModel"></textarea>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</form>
If you want to use two-way binding to display the form model in other places you must include
[(froalaModel)]:
<form [formGroup]="form" (ngSubmit)="onSubmit()">
<textarea [froalaEditor] formControlName="formModel" [(froalaModel)]="form.formModel"></textarea>
<div [froalaView]="form.formModel"></div>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</form>
If you want to wrap froalaEditor directive into a component that supports reactive forms please see froala.component.ts from demo.
You can extend the functionality by adding a custom button like bellow:
// Import Froala Editor.
import FroalaEditor from 'froala-editor';
// We will make usage of the Init hook and make the implementation there.
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app-demo',
template: `<div class="sample">
<h2>Sample 11: Add Custom Button</h2>
<div [froalaEditor]="options" [(froalaModel)]="content" ></div>
</div>`,
export class AppComponent implements OnInit{
ngOnInit () {
FroalaEditor.DefineIcon('alert', {NAME: 'info'});
FroalaEditor.RegisterCommand('alert', {
title: 'Hello',
focus: false,
undo: false,
refreshAfterCallback: false,
callback: () => {
alert('Hello!', this);
}
});
}
public options: Object = {
charCounterCount: true,
toolbarButtons: ['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'paragraphFormat','alert'],
toolbarButtonsXS: ['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'paragraphFormat','alert'],
toolbarButtonsSM: ['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'paragraphFormat','alert'],
toolbarButtonsMD: ['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'paragraphFormat','alert'],
};
}
Note: In order to use special tags in
app.module.ts add
// Import all Froala Editor plugins.
import 'froala-editor/js/plugins.pkgd.min.js';
You may also use the editor on img, button, input and a tags:
<img [froalaEditor] [(froalaModel)]="imgObj"/>
The model must be an object containing the attributes for your special tags. Example:
public imgObj: Object = {
src: 'path/to/image.jpg'
};
The froalaModel will change as the attributes change during usage.
public buttonModel: Object = {
innerHTML: 'Click Me'
};
As the button text is modified by the editor, the innerHTML attribute from buttonModel model will be modified too.
public inputOptions: Object = {
angularIgnoreAttrs: ['class', 'id']
};
Gets the functionality to operate on the editor: create, destroy and get editor instance. Use it if you want to manually initialize the editor.
(froalaInit)="initialize($event)"
Where
initialize is the name of a function in your component which will receive an object with different methods to control the editor initialization process.
public initialize(initControls) {
this.initControls = initControls;
this.deleteAll = function() {
this.initControls.getEditor()('html.set', '');
};
}
The object received by the function will contain the following methods:
To display content created with the froala editor use the froalaView directive.
[froalaView]="editorContent"
<div [froalaEditor] [(froalaModel)]="editorContent"></div>
<div [froalaView]="editorContent"></div>
The
angular-froala-wyswiyg project is under MIT license. However, in order to use Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor plugin you should purchase a license for it.
Froala Editor has 3 different licenses for commercial use. For details please see License Agreement.
If you want to contribute to angular-froala-wyswiyg, you will first need to install the required tools to get the project going.
$ npm install
$ npm run demo.build
$ npm run start