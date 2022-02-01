For AngularJS 2 bindings see https://github.com/froala/angular2-froala-wysiwyg.
This repository contains bindings for the latest version of the Froala Editor (version 2). Checkout the
V1 branch for support of Version 1 of the editor.
Clone this repo or download the zip.
Run
bower install or Download the editor from https://www.froala.com/wysiwyg-editor/
Load Froala WYSIWYG editor (and all desired plugins) and the angular-froala files into your project.
With npm:
npm update froala-editor
With bower:
bower install froala-wysiwyg-editor
froala dependency to your Angular project. example:
angular.module('myApp', ['froala'])
myHtml is a variable on
$scope.
<textarea froala ng-model="myHtml"></textarea>
Setting Defaults: to set defaults for the editor pass a config object to angular.value with the key
froalaConfig like this:
angular.module('myApp', ['froala']).
value('froalaConfig', {
toolbarInline: false,
placeholderText: 'Enter Text Here'
});
From the Controller: to set options from the controller, create an options object on scope and simply pass it to the froala directive. example:
app.js
function myCtrl($scope){
$scope.myHtml = "<h1>Hello World</h1>"
$scope.froalaOptions = {
toolbarButtons : ["bold", "italic", "underline", "|", "align", "formatOL", "formatUL"]
}
}
view.html
<textarea froala="froalaOptions" ng-model="myHtml"></textarea>
You can pass any existing Froala option. Consult the Froala documentation to view the list of all the available options.
The angular-froala directive exposes the following additional option:
To use the methods available, access the editor instance from your froalaOptions object
$scope.options.froalaEditor.methodName() and use it as described in the method docs. example:
function myCtrl($scope){
$scope.myHtml = "";
$scope.froalaOptions = {
toolbarButtons : ["bold", "italic", "underline", "|", "align", "formatOL", "formatUL"],
events: {
'initialized': function () {
// Use the methods like this.
$scope.froalaOptions.froalaEditor.selection.get();
}
}
}
}
Events can be passed in with the options, with a key events and object where the key is the event name and the value is the callback function.
app.js
$scope.froalaOptions = {
placeholder: "Edit Me",
events : {
initialized: function() {/* ... */}
}
}
You can also use the editor on img, button, input and a tags:
<img froala ng-model="imgObj"/>
The model must be an object containing the attributes for your special tags. Example:
$scope.imgObj = {
src: 'path/to/image.jpg'
};
The ng-model will change as the attributes change during usage.
$scope.buttonObj = {
innerHTML: 'Button text'
};
As the button text is modified by the editor, the innerHTML attribute from buttonObj model will be modified too.
angularIgnoreAttrs: (default: null) This option is an array of attributes that you want to ignore when the editor updates the ng-model:
$scope.inputOptions = {
angularIgnoreAttrs: ['class', 'ng-model', 'id']
};
Sometimes you want to control when the Froala Editor will be instantiated. The directive includes a froala-init attributes which will provide you with the controls required to initialize and close the editor.
<div froala froala-init="myControllerFunction(initControls)"></div>
Where MyControllerFunction is the name of a function in your controller which will receive an object with different methods to control the editor initialization process. It is primordial that the name of the parameter be initControls otherwise your function will not receive the controls.
The object received by the function will contain the following methods:
Checkout the demo file to see a working example.
To display content created with the froala editor use the froala-view directive.
if
myHtml is your model, then the following will render your content.
<div froala-view="myHtml"></div>
If you are using the old
ng-bind-html that will continue to work however it still requires froala-sanitize.js to be used and not all of froala is supported with it. The updated directive does not require froala-sanitize.
Congrats all is done!
The
angular-froala project is under MIT license. However, in order to use Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor plugin you should purchase a license for it.
Froala Editor has 3 different licenses for commercial use. For details please see License Agreement.
If you want to contribute to Angular-Froala, you will first need to install the required tools to get the project going.
Clone the Git Angular-Froala repository on your local machine and run the commands below in the project root directory.
$ npm install -g grunt-cli bower
$ npm install
$ bower install
Each contribution to the project should come with its set of unit tests thus ensuring that the new behaviour will not be altered by subsequent commits. So, before each commit to the repository, run the tests by running the following grunt task:
$ grunt test
This will first run a javascript linting tool (JSHint) to make sure that the code is clean and in accordance to the standards. If any errors or warnings are found, they will be displayed on the console. Fix them and rerun the task. When the code is doesn't have any linting warning, the unit tests will be run.