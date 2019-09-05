Angular Components for Foundation

This project is a port of the AngularUI team's excellent angular-bootstrap project for use in the Foundation framework.

Demo

Do you want to see this in action? Visit http://circlingthesun.github.io/angular-foundation-6/

Installation

Installation is easy as angular-foundation-6 has minimal dependencies - only AngularJS (with angular-touch), and Foundation's CSS are required. After downloading dependencies (or better yet, referencing them from your favourite CDN) you need to download build version of this project.

Angular Foundation comes in several flavors:

angular-foundation.js with templates

templates angular-foundation-no-tpls.js without templates

templates angular-foundation.min.js minified with templates

minified templates angular-foundation-no-tpls.min.js minified without templates

When you are done downloading all the dependencies and project files the only remaining part is to add dependencies on the mm.foundation AngularJS module:

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'mm.foundation' ]);

Supported Foundation components

Split Buttons

Reveal Modal

Alerts

Dropdown Toggle

Tabs

Offcanvas

Orbit

Dropdown Menu

Drilldown Menu

We'd gladly accept contributions for any remaining components.

Supported Browsers

Directives should work with the following browsers:

Chrome (stable and canary channel)

Firefox

IE 10 and Edge

Opera

Safari

Modern mobile browsers should work without problems.

Project philosophy

Native, lightweight directives

We are aiming at providing a set of AngularJS directives based on Foundation's markup and CSS. The goal is to provide native AngularJS directives without any dependency on jQuery or Foundation's JavaScript. It is often better to rewrite an existing JavaScript code and create a new, pure AngularJS directive. Most of the time the resulting directive is smaller as compared to the orginal JavaScript code size and better integrated into the AngularJS ecosystem.

Customizability

All the directives in this repository should have their markup externalized as templates (loaded via templateUrl ). In practice it means that you can customize directive's markup at will. One could even imagine providing a non-Foundation version of the templates!

Take what you need and not more

Each directive has its own AngularJS module without any dependencies on other modules or third-pary JavaScript code. In practice it means that you can just grab the code for the directives you need and you are not obliged to drag the whole repository.

Quality and stability

Note: Full test coverage is pending

Directives should work. All the time and in all browsers. This is why all the directives have a comprehensive suite of unit tests. All the automated tests are executed on each checkin in several browsers: Chrome, ChromeCanary, Firefox, Opera, Safari, IE9. In fact we are fortunate enough to benefit from the same testing infrastructure as AngularJS!

Contributing to the project

We are always looking for the quality contributions! Please check the CONTRIBUTING.md for the contribution guidelines.

Development

Prepare your environment

Install Node.js which should include npm

Install global dev dependencies: npm install -g gulp

Instal local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is foundation repo

while current directory is foundation repo Install test dependencies: jspm install

Build

Build the whole project: gulp - this will build the project, demo, start a local server on port 8080 and rebuild when code changes are made

- this will build the project, demo, start a local server on port 8080 and rebuild when code changes are made To build modules run gulp build --modules=module1,module2...:moduleN

Not specifying any modules will build all modules. Check the gulpfile.js file for other tasks that are defined for this project.

Testing with Content Security Policy

Add the --csp option (e.g. gulp --csp ) to add Content Security Policy headers to the files served from the local test server.

Content Security Policy restricts where scripts, styles, etc. can be sourced from to improve protection from XSS attacks. Most notably it usually prevents use of inline scripts and styles, and therefore directives should be careful not to use the blocked features.

TDD

Run test: gulp watch

This will start Karma server and will continously watch files in the project, executing tests upon every change.

Test coverage

Add the --coverage option (e.g. gulp test --coverage , gulp test-legacy --coverage ) to see reports on the test coverage. These coverage reports are found in the coverage folder.

Customize templates

As mentioned directives from this repository have all the markup externalized in templates. You might want to customize default templates to match your desired look & feel, add new functionality etc.

The easiest way to override an individual template is to use the <script> directive:

<script id= "src/alert/alert.html" type= "text/ng-template" > < div class = 'alert' ng-class = 'type && "alert-" + type' > < button ng-show = 'closeable' type = 'button' class = 'close' ng-click = 'close()' > Close </ button > < div ng-transclude > </ div > </ div > </ script >

If you want to override more templates it makes sense to store them as individual files and feed the $templateCache from those partials. For people using Grunt as the build tool it can be easily done using the grunt-html2js plugin. You can also configure your own template url. Let's have a look:

Your own template url is views/partials/angular-foundation-6-tpls/alert/alert.html .

Add "html2js" task to your Gruntfile

html2js: { options : { base: '.' , module: 'ui-templates' , rename : function (modulePath) { var moduleName = modulePath.replace( 'app/views/partials/angular-foundation-tpls/' , '' ).replace( '.html' , '' ); return 'template' + '/' + moduleName + '.html' ; } }, main: { src: [ 'app/views/partials/angular-foundation-tpls/**/*.html' ], dest: '.tmp/ui-templates.js' } }

Make sure to load your template.js file <script src="/ui-templates.js"></script>

Inject the ui-templates module in your app.js

angular. module ( 'myApp' , [ 'mm.foundation' , 'ui-templates' ]);

Then it will work fine!

For more information visit: https://github.com/karlgoldstein/grunt-html2js

Credits

Again, many thanks to the AngularUI team for the angular-bootstrap project.