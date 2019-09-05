This project is a port of the AngularUI team's excellent angular-bootstrap project for use in the Foundation framework.
Do you want to see this in action? Visit http://circlingthesun.github.io/angular-foundation-6/
Installation is easy as angular-foundation-6 has minimal dependencies - only AngularJS (with angular-touch), and Foundation's CSS are required. After downloading dependencies (or better yet, referencing them from your favourite CDN) you need to download build version of this project.
Angular Foundation comes in several flavors:
angular-foundation.js with templates
angular-foundation-no-tpls.js without templates
angular-foundation.min.js minified with templates
angular-foundation-no-tpls.min.js minified without templates
When you are done downloading all the dependencies and project files the only remaining part is to add dependencies on the
mm.foundation AngularJS module:
angular.module('myModule', ['mm.foundation']);
We'd gladly accept contributions for any remaining components.
Directives should work with the following browsers:
Modern mobile browsers should work without problems.
We are aiming at providing a set of AngularJS directives based on Foundation's markup and CSS. The goal is to provide native AngularJS directives without any dependency on jQuery or Foundation's JavaScript. It is often better to rewrite an existing JavaScript code and create a new, pure AngularJS directive. Most of the time the resulting directive is smaller as compared to the orginal JavaScript code size and better integrated into the AngularJS ecosystem.
All the directives in this repository should have their markup externalized as templates (loaded via
templateUrl). In practice it means that you can customize directive's markup at will. One could even imagine providing a non-Foundation version of the templates!
Each directive has its own AngularJS module without any dependencies on other modules or third-pary JavaScript code. In practice it means that you can just grab the code for the directives you need and you are not obliged to drag the whole repository.
Note: Full test coverage is pending
Directives should work. All the time and in all browsers. This is why all the directives have a comprehensive suite of unit tests. All the automated tests are executed on each checkin in several browsers: Chrome, ChromeCanary, Firefox, Opera, Safari, IE9. In fact we are fortunate enough to benefit from the same testing infrastructure as AngularJS!
We are always looking for the quality contributions! Please check the CONTRIBUTING.md for the contribution guidelines.
npm
npm install -g gulp
npm install while current directory is foundation repo
jspm install
gulp - this will build the project, demo, start a local server on port 8080 and rebuild when code changes are made
gulp build --modules=module1,module2...:moduleN
Not specifying any modules will build all modules. Check the
gulpfile.js file for other tasks that are defined for this project.
Add the
--csp option (e.g.
gulp --csp) to add Content Security Policy headers to the files
served from the local test server.
Content Security Policy restricts where scripts, styles, etc. can be sourced from to improve protection from XSS attacks. Most notably it usually prevents use of inline scripts and styles, and therefore directives should be careful not to use the blocked features.
gulp watch
This will start Karma server and will continously watch files in the project, executing tests upon every change.
Add the
--coverage option (e.g.
gulp test --coverage,
gulp test-legacy --coverage) to see reports on the test coverage. These coverage reports are found in the coverage folder.
As mentioned directives from this repository have all the markup externalized in templates. You might want to customize default templates to match your desired look & feel, add new functionality etc.
The easiest way to override an individual template is to use the
<script> directive:
<script id="src/alert/alert.html" type="text/ng-template">
<div class='alert' ng-class='type && "alert-" + type'>
<button ng-show='closeable' type='button' class='close' ng-click='close()'>Close</button>
<div ng-transclude></div>
</div>
</script>
If you want to override more templates it makes sense to store them as individual files and feed the
$templateCache from those partials.
For people using Grunt as the build tool it can be easily done using the
grunt-html2js plugin. You can also configure your own template url.
Let's have a look:
Your own template url is
views/partials/angular-foundation-6-tpls/alert/alert.html.
Add "html2js" task to your Gruntfile
html2js: {
options: {
base: '.',
module: 'ui-templates',
rename: function (modulePath) {
var moduleName = modulePath.replace('app/views/partials/angular-foundation-tpls/', '').replace('.html', '');
return 'template' + '/' + moduleName + '.html';
}
},
main: {
src: ['app/views/partials/angular-foundation-tpls/**/*.html'],
dest: '.tmp/ui-templates.js'
}
}
Make sure to load your template.js file
<script src="/ui-templates.js"></script>
Inject the
ui-templates module in your
app.js
angular.module('myApp', [
'mm.foundation',
'ui-templates'
]);
Then it will work fine!
For more information visit: https://github.com/karlgoldstein/grunt-html2js
Again, many thanks to the AngularUI team for the angular-bootstrap project.