Angular Components for Foundation

This project is a port of the AngularUI team's excellent angular-bootstrap project for use in the Foundation framework.

Demo

Do you want to see this in action? Visit http://pineconellc.github.io/angular-foundation/

Installation

Installation is easy as angular-mm-foundation has minimal dependencies - only the AngularJS and Foundation's CSS are required. After downloading dependencies (or better yet, referencing them from your favourite CDN) you need to download build version of this project. All the files and their purposes are described here: https://github.com/pineconellc/angular-foundation/tree/gh-pages Don't worry, if you are not sure which file to take, opt for mm-foundation-tpls-[version].min.js .

When you are done downloading all the dependencies and project files the only remaining part is to add dependencies on the mm.foundation AngularJS module:

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'mm.foundation' ]);

Supported Foundation components

Split Buttons

Reveal Modal

Alerts

Joyride

Dropdowns

Tabs

Offcanvas

Interchange

We'd gladly accept contributions for any remaining components.

Supported Browsers

Directives should work with the following browsers:

Chrome (stable and canary channel)

Firefox

IE 10 and Edge

Opera

Safari

Modern mobile browsers should work without problems.

IE 8 and 9 are not officially supported.

Project philosophy

Native, lightweight directives

We are aiming at providing a set of AngularJS directives based on Foundation's markup and CSS. The goal is to provide native AngularJS directives without any dependency on jQuery or Foundation's JavaScript. It is often better to rewrite an existing JavaScript code and create a new, pure AngularJS directive. Most of the time the resulting directive is smaller as compared to the orginal JavaScript code size and better integrated into the AngularJS ecosystem.

Customizability

All the directives in this repository should have their markup externalized as templates (loaded via templateUrl ). In practice it means that you can customize directive's markup at will. One could even imagine providing a non-Foundation version of the templates!

Take what you need and not more

Each directive has its own AngularJS module without any dependencies on other modules or third-pary JavaScript code. In practice it means that you can just grab the code for the directives you need and you are not obliged to drag the whole repository.

Quality and stability

Note: Full test coverage is pending

Directives should work. All the time and in all browsers. This is why all the directives have a comprehensive suite of unit tests. All the automated tests are executed on each checkin in several browsers: Chrome, ChromeCanary, Firefox, Opera, Safari, IE9. In fact we are fortunate enough to benefit from the same testing infrastructure as AngularJS!

Contributing to the project

We are always looking for the quality contributions! Please check the CONTRIBUTING.md for the contribution guidelines.

Development

Prepare your environment

Install Node.js which should include npm

Install global dev dependencies: npm install -g grunt-cli karma bower

Instal local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is foundation repo

while current directory is foundation repo Install test dependencies: bower install

Build

Build the whole project: grunt - this will run lint , test , and concat targets

- this will run , , and targets To build modules, first run grunt html2js then grunt build:module1:module2...:moduleN

You can generate a custom build, containing only needed modules, from the project's homepage. Alternativelly you can run local Grunt build from the command line and list needed modules as shown below:

grunt build :modal :tabs :alert :popover :dropdownToggle :buttons :progressbar

Check the Grunt build file for other tasks that are defined for this project.

TDD

Run test: grunt watch

This will start Karma server and will continously watch files in the project, executing tests upon every change.

Test coverage

Add the --coverage option (e.g. grunt test --coverage , grunt watch --coverage ) to see reports on the test coverage. These coverage reports are found in the coverage folder.

Customize templates

As mentioned directives from this repository have all the markup externalized in templates. You might want to customize default templates to match your desired look & feel, add new functionality etc.

The easiest way to override an individual template is to use the <script> directive:

<script id= "template/alert/alert.html" type= "text/ng-template" > < div class = 'alert' ng-class = 'type && "alert-" + type' > < button ng-show = 'closeable' type = 'button' class = 'close' ng-click = 'close()' > Close </ button > < div ng-transclude > </ div > </ div > </ script >

If you want to override more templates it makes sense to store them as individual files and feed the $templateCache from those partials. For people using Grunt as the build tool it can be easily done using the grunt-html2js plugin. You can also configure your own template url. Let's have a look:

Your own template url is views/partials/mm-foundation-tpls/alert/alert.html .

Add "html2js" task to your Gruntfile

html2js: { options : { base: '.' , module: 'ui-templates' , rename : function (modulePath) { var moduleName = modulePath.replace( 'app/views/partials/mm-foundation-tpls/' , '' ).replace( '.html' , '' ); return 'template' + '/' + moduleName + '.html' ; } }, main: { src: [ 'app/views/partials/mm-foundation-tpls/**/*.html' ], dest: '.tmp/ui-templates.js' } }

Make sure to load your template.js file <script src="/ui-templates.js"></script>

Inject the ui-templates module in your app.js

angular. module ( 'myApp' , [ 'mm.foundation' , 'ui-templates' ]);

Then it will work fine!

For more information visit: https://github.com/karlgoldstein/grunt-html2js

Release

Bump up version number in package.json

Commit the version change with the following message: chore(release): [version number]

tag

push changes and a tag ( git push --tags )

) switch to the gh-pages branch: git checkout gh-pages

branch: copy content of the dist folder to the main folder

Commit the version change with the following message: chore(release): [version number]

push changes

switch back to the main branch and modify package.json to bump up version for the next iteration

and modify to bump up version for the next iteration commit ( chore(release): starting [version number] ) and push

) and push publish Bower and NuGet packages

Well done! (If you don't like repeating yourself open a PR with a grunt task taking care of the above!)

Credits

Again, many thanks to the AngularUI team for the angular-bootstrap project.