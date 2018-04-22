openbase logo
angular-formly

by formly-js
8.4.1

JavaScript powered forms for AngularJS

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

64

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Forms

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/5
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

Great Documentation (1)

Readme

angular-formly logo

angular-formly

THIS PROJECT NEEDS A MAINTAINER

Status: npm version npm downloads Build Status Code Coverage

Links: Documentation Examples egghead.io lessons Gitter semantic-release PRs Welcome

Sponsor

angular-formly is an AngularJS module which has a directive to help customize and render JavaScript/JSON configured forms. The formly-form directive and the formlyConfig service are very powerful and bring unmatched maintainability to your application's forms.

<form name="vm.someForm" ng-submit="vm.handleSubmit()">
  <formly-form model="vm.model" fields="vm.fields" options="vm.options">
    <button type="submit" ng-disabled="vm.someForm.$invalid">Submit</button>
    <button type="button" ng-click="vm.options.resetModel()">Reset</button>
  </formly-form>
</form>

From there, it's just JavaScript. Allowing for DRY, maintainable, reusable forms.

IMPORTANT: This is the formly project for AngularJS (v1.x). If you're looking for an Angular (v2+) alternative, take a look at the ngx-formly project.

Learning

Egghead.io Lessons

I'm an egghead.io author and I have made a handful of lessons available there for free here

NG-NL Talk

JavaScript Powered Forms

Examples

The website is full of tons of examples.

More

Find more resources at learn.angular-formly.com

Documentation

Find all the documentation at docs.angular-formly.com.

Plugins

Find all the plugins at docs.angular-formly.com/page/plugins

Getting Help

Please don't file an issue unless you feel like you've found a bug or have a feature request. Instead, go to help.angular-formly.com and follow the instructions.

Roadmap

See the issues labeled enhancement

Contributing

Please see the CONTRIBUTING Guidelines.

Note: This projects adheres to a Code of Conduct.

Financial Support

Some have expressed a desire to contribute financially as a way of expressing gratitude. I appreciate anything you (or your company) would be willing to contribute :-) You can support me here. Thanks!

You can bookmark these :-)

Thanks

A special thanks to Nimbly for creating angular-formly. This library is maintained (with love) by me, Kent C. Dodds. Thanks to all contributors!

Great Documentation: 1
100
Govardhan ReddyChennai , India.2 Ratings0 Reviews
Full Stack Developer
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Zama Khan MohammedDallas, TX24 Ratings0 Reviews
Zama Khan Mohammed is a Software Architect, building Enterprise Web Applications with more than 9 years of experience.
January 17, 2021

Alternatives

@ngx-formly/coreJSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
49K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
@ngxs/form-plugin🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cor
@ng-dynamic-forms/coreRapid form development library for Angular
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
abd
angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepickerARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-wizardEasy to use Wizard library for AngularJS
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
