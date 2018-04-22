THIS PROJECT NEEDS A MAINTAINER
angular-formly is an AngularJS module which has a directive to help customize and render JavaScript/JSON configured forms.
The
formly-form directive and the
formlyConfig service are very powerful and bring unmatched maintainability to your
application's forms.
<form name="vm.someForm" ng-submit="vm.handleSubmit()">
<formly-form model="vm.model" fields="vm.fields" options="vm.options">
<button type="submit" ng-disabled="vm.someForm.$invalid">Submit</button>
<button type="button" ng-click="vm.options.resetModel()">Reset</button>
</formly-form>
</form>
From there, it's just JavaScript. Allowing for DRY, maintainable, reusable forms.
IMPORTANT: This is the formly project for AngularJS (v1.x). If you're looking for an Angular (v2+) alternative, take a look at the ngx-formly project.
I'm an egghead.io author and I have made a handful of lessons available there for free here
The website is full of tons of examples.
Find more resources at learn.angular-formly.com
Find all the documentation at docs.angular-formly.com.
Find all the plugins at docs.angular-formly.com/page/plugins
Please don't file an issue unless you feel like you've found a bug or have a feature request. Instead, go to help.angular-formly.com and follow the instructions.
See the issues labeled enhancement
Please see the CONTRIBUTING Guidelines.
Note: This projects adheres to a Code of Conduct.
Some have expressed a desire to contribute financially as a way of expressing gratitude. I appreciate anything you (or your company) would be willing to contribute :-) You can support me here. Thanks!
A special thanks to Nimbly for creating angular-formly. This library is maintained (with love) by me, Kent C. Dodds. Thanks to all contributors!