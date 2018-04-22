THIS PROJECT NEEDS A MAINTAINER

angular-formly is an AngularJS module which has a directive to help customize and render JavaScript/JSON configured forms. The formly-form directive and the formlyConfig service are very powerful and bring unmatched maintainability to your application's forms.

< form name = "vm.someForm" ng-submit = "vm.handleSubmit()" > < formly-form model = "vm.model" fields = "vm.fields" options = "vm.options" > < button type = "submit" ng-disabled = "vm.someForm.$invalid" > Submit </ button > < button type = "button" ng-click = "vm.options.resetModel()" > Reset </ button > </ formly-form > </ form >

From there, it's just JavaScript. Allowing for DRY, maintainable, reusable forms.

IMPORTANT: This is the formly project for AngularJS (v1.x). If you're looking for an Angular (v2+) alternative, take a look at the ngx-formly project.

Egghead.io Lessons

I'm an egghead.io author and I have made a handful of lessons available there for free here

NG-NL Talk

Examples

The website is full of tons of examples.

More

Find more resources at learn.angular-formly.com

Documentation

Find all the documentation at docs.angular-formly.com.

Plugins

Find all the plugins at docs.angular-formly.com/page/plugins

Getting Help

Please don't file an issue unless you feel like you've found a bug or have a feature request. Instead, go to help.angular-formly.com and follow the instructions.

Roadmap

See the issues labeled enhancement

Contributing

Please see the CONTRIBUTING Guidelines.

Note: This projects adheres to a Code of Conduct.

Financial Support

Some have expressed a desire to contribute financially as a way of expressing gratitude. I appreciate anything you (or your company) would be willing to contribute :-) You can support me here. Thanks!

You can bookmark these :-)

Thanks

A special thanks to Nimbly for creating angular-formly. This library is maintained (with love) by me, Kent C. Dodds. Thanks to all contributors!