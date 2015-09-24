http://picardy.github.io/angular-fontawesome/demo/
A simple directive for FontAwesome icons. Avoid writing a massive
ngStyle declaration for your FontAwesome integration, and use the power of Angular to make interactive icon-based widgets.
Include the FontAwesome CSS and fonts in your application by following their instructions.
Include the angular-fontawesome module in your Angular app.
angular.module('myApp', ['picardy.fontawesome'])
Use the directive on any page which bootstraps your app.
<fa name="spinner" spin ng-style="{'color': checkColor}"></fa>
<!-- $scope.checkColor = 'blue' -->
<!-- rendered -->
<i class="fa fa-spinner fa-spin" style="color:blue;"></i>
The
fa directive's attributes map to the classes used by FontAwesome.
<fa name="ICON-NAME"
alt="TEXT-ALTERNATIVE"
size="1-5|large"
flip="horizontal|vertical"
rotate="90|180|270"
spin
border
list
></fa>
The icon's name, such as
fa-spinner or
fa-square.
<fa name="github"></fa>
<!-- rendered -->
<i class="fa fa-github"></i>
For accessibility support, you can now add an alt attribute, which will add a screen-reader friendly replacement text.
<fa name="github" alt="github website"></fa>
<!-- rendered -->
<i class="fa fa-github" aria-hidden="true"></i>
<span class="sr-only">github website</span>
notice: the 'sr-only' class will hide the text from anyone not using a screen reader. It is derived from Bootstrap, so if you're not using Bootstrap, you must add this style to your css:
.sr-only {
position: absolute;
width: 1px;
height: 1px;
margin: -1px;
padding: 0;
overflow: hidden;
clip: rect(0, 0, 0, 0);
border: 0;
}
The icon's font size, either defined by a multiplier (1-5), or by the string
"large".
<fa name="square" size="{{ currentSize }}"></fa>
<!-- $scope.currentSize = 3 -->
<!-- rendered -->
<i class="fa fa-square fa-3x"></i>
Flip the icon
horizontal or
vertical.
<fa name="pencil" flip="vertical"></fa>
<!-- rendered -->
<i class="fa fa-pencil fa-flip-vertical"></i>
Rotate the icon
90,
180, or
270 degrees.
<fa name="floppy-o" rotate="90"></fa>
<!-- rendered -->
<i class="fa fa-floppy-o fa-rotate-90"></i>
Animate the icon to spin. You don't need to provide true to use the boolean attributes:
<fa name="spinner" spin></fa>
<!-- rendered -->
<i class="fa fa-spinner fa-spin"></i>
You can pass in
true or
false to the attribute as well, allowing the spin class to be be easily toggleable.
<fa name="{{ isLoading ? 'spinner' : 'check' }}" spin="{{ isLoading }}"></fa>
<!-- rendered -->
<i class="fa fa-spinner fa-spin"></i>
<fa name="envelope" border></fa>
<!-- rendered -->
<i class="fa fa-envelope fa-border"></i>
<fa name="book" fw></fa>
<!-- rendered -->
<i class="fa fa-book fa-fw"></i>
<fa name="home" inverse></fa>
<!-- rendered -->
<i class="fa fa-home fa-inverse"></i>
This directive autodetects if you're setup to do
fa-li and then takes care of it for you.
<ul class="fa-ul">
<li>
<fa name="square"></fa>
Text here
<fa class="check"></fa>
</li>
</ul>
<!-- rendered -->
<ul class="fa-ul">
<li>
<i class="fa fa-li fa-square"></i>
Text here
<!-- <fa>s that aren't the first <fa> in the <li> do not automatically get the fa-li class -->
<i class="fa fa-check"></i>
</li>
</ul>
The
faStack directive is used as a wrapper for stacked fonts used by FontAwesome.
<fa-stack size="1-5|large">
<fa name="ICON_NAME" stack="1-5|large"></fa>
<fa name="ICON_NAME" stack="1-5|large"></fa>
</fa-stack>
When using as a wrapper, you must also specify the 'stack' attribute on the children, as described here. Failure to do so will render the fonts, just not one on top of another like we want them to.
fa-stack tests
pull="left",
pull="right"
