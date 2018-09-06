NOTE: Support for this library has stopped at FontAwesome 4.7. If you are using FontAwesome 5+ use FontAwesome's own Angular library. link
Simple, easy to use Angular component to manage Font Awesome icons.
Built with Angular QuickStart Lib.
Install Packages
npm install --save font-awesome angular-font-awesome
Import the module:
//...
import { AngularFontAwesomeModule } from 'angular-font-awesome';
@NgModule({
//...
imports: [
//...
AngularFontAwesomeModule
],
//...
})
export class AppModule { }
If you're using Angular CLI, add the font-awesome CSS to
styles inside the
angular-cli.json
"styles": [
"styles.css",
"../node_modules/font-awesome/css/font-awesome.css"
],
If you're using Angular CLI 6.0.0, add the font-awesome CSS to
styles inside the
angular.json
"styles": [
"styles.css",
"./node_modules/font-awesome/css/font-awesome.css"
],
NOTE: If using SCSS preprocessor just change the
css for
scss
If you're not using the CLI, import the stylesheet to your
index.html file
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css" />
|Name
|Type
|Options
|Optional
|name
String
|F-A Icons
|No
|size
String
lg, 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x
|Yes
|fixed
Boolean
true, false
|Yes
|animation
String
spin, pulse
|Yes
|rotate
Number, String
90, 180, 270, horizontal, vertical
|Yes
|inverse
Boolean
true, false
|Yes
Example Use
<fa name="cog" animation="spin"></fa>