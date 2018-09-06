NOTE: Support for this library has stopped at FontAwesome 4.7. If you are using FontAwesome 5+ use FontAwesome's own Angular library. link

Angular Font Awesome

Simple, easy to use Angular component to manage Font Awesome icons.

Built with Angular QuickStart Lib.

How to install

Install Packages npm install --save font-awesome angular-font-awesome

Import the module:

import { AngularFontAwesomeModule } from 'angular-font-awesome' ; ({ imports: [ AngularFontAwesomeModule ], }) export class AppModule { }

If you're using Angular CLI, add the font-awesome CSS to styles inside the angular-cli.json

"styles" : [ "styles.css" , "../node_modules/font-awesome/css/font-awesome.css" ],

If you're using Angular CLI 6.0.0, add the font-awesome CSS to styles inside the angular.json

"styles" : [ "styles.css" , "./node_modules/font-awesome/css/font-awesome.css" ],

NOTE: If using SCSS preprocessor just change the css for scss

If you're not using the CLI, import the stylesheet to your index.html file

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css" />

Usage and options

Name Type Options Optional name String F-A Icons No size String lg, 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x Yes fixed Boolean true, false Yes animation String spin, pulse Yes rotate Number, String 90, 180, 270, horizontal, vertical Yes inverse Boolean true, false Yes

Example Use

< fa name = "cog" animation = "spin" > </ fa >

TODO