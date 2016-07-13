openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aft

angular-float-thead

by Brandon Barker
0.1.2 (see all)

A very simple AngularJS wrapper around the awesome floatThead library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

960

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-floatThead

angular-floatThead is a very simple wrapper around the awesome floatThead library by @mkoryak

Installation

via npm:

$ npm install angular-float-thead

via bower:

$ bower install angular-float-thead

Usage

  1. This is just a wrapper over the original jQuery floatThead library, so first make sure you have the main library installed as per https://github.com/mkoryak/floatThead

  2. Include angular-float-thead as a dependency for your app after running bower install

    angular.module('myApp', ['floatThead'])

  3. Specify float-thead on your table element and optionally pass through a floatThead object as a parameter, eg: <table float-thead="floatTheadOptions">

  4. Add floatTheadOptions to $scope on your controller

    $scope.floatTheadOptions = {
    scrollingTop: 60,
    useAbsolutePositioning: false
  };

  5. If you want the directive to reinitialize when your tables data changes then specify an ng-model on your table and it will watch the collection/object and call 'reflow' when the data changes.

for eg:

<table float-thead="floatTheadOptions" ng-model="collectionOrObjectToWatch">

Configuration

You can pass through additional attributes to the directive to modify the behaviour:

float-thead-enabled

Pass through a boolean value or scope object to enable/disable the floatThead library

You can use this to implement a toggle button or to delay the initialization of the library

<table float-thead-enabled="test.enabled" ... >

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial