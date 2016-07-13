angular-floatThead is a very simple wrapper around the awesome floatThead library by @mkoryak
$ npm install angular-float-thead
$ bower install angular-float-thead
This is just a wrapper over the original jQuery floatThead library, so first make sure you have the main library installed as per https://github.com/mkoryak/floatThead
Include angular-float-thead as a dependency for your app after running
bower install
angular.module('myApp', ['floatThead'])
Specify
float-thead on your table element and optionally pass through a floatThead object as a parameter, eg:
<table float-thead="floatTheadOptions">
Add floatTheadOptions to
$scope on your controller
$scope.floatTheadOptions = {
scrollingTop: 60,
useAbsolutePositioning: false
};
If you want the directive to reinitialize when your tables data changes then specify an
ng-model on your table and it will watch the collection/object and call 'reflow' when the data changes.
for eg:
<table float-thead="floatTheadOptions" ng-model="collectionOrObjectToWatch">
You can pass through additional attributes to the directive to modify the behaviour:
float-thead-enabled
Pass through a boolean value or scope object to enable/disable the floatThead library
You can use this to implement a toggle button or to delay the initialization of the library
<table float-thead-enabled="test.enabled" ... >