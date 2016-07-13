angular-floatThead is a very simple wrapper around the awesome floatThead library by @mkoryak

Installation

via npm:

$ npm install angular- float -thead

via bower:

$ bower install angular- float -thead

Usage

This is just a wrapper over the original jQuery floatThead library, so first make sure you have the main library installed as per https://github.com/mkoryak/floatThead Include angular-float-thead as a dependency for your app after running bower install angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'floatThead' ]) Specify float-thead on your table element and optionally pass through a floatThead object as a parameter, eg: <table float-thead="floatTheadOptions"> Add floatTheadOptions to $scope on your controller $scope.floatTheadOptions = { scrollingTop : 60 , useAbsolutePositioning : false }; If you want the directive to reinitialize when your tables data changes then specify an ng-model on your table and it will watch the collection/object and call 'reflow' when the data changes.

for eg:

<table float-thead="floatTheadOptions" ng-model="collectionOrObjectToWatch">

Configuration

You can pass through additional attributes to the directive to modify the behaviour:

Pass through a boolean value or scope object to enable/disable the floatThead library

You can use this to implement a toggle button or to delay the initialization of the library