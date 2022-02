An angular directive to use flatpickr. Currently it has following capabilities

setting init options using fp-opts attribute

attribute on setup callback using fp-on-setup attribute to get the created flatpickr object

There are now support for a directive based approach and a component based

Install

install it with npm install -S angular-flatpickr

Add the dependency Component based angular 1.5+ - node_modules/angular-flatpickr/dist/ng-flatpickr-comp.js Directive based angular older - node_modules/angular-flatpickr/dist/ng-flatpickr.js

Add the angular-flatpickr module in your app as shown

var module = angular.module( 'atApp.somemodule' , [ 'angular-flatpickr' ]);

Example as Component

inside your parent controller or component set your default options and the post setup callback

ctrl.dateOpts = { dateFormat : 'Y-m-d' , placeholder : 'Change date..' , defaultDate : '2016-03-01 03:30:00 -0300' , onChange : function ( selectedDates, dateStr, instance ) { } }; ctrl.datePostSetup = function ( fpItem ) { console .log( 'flatpickr' , fpItem); }

2 ways to use the component, first is just stating the ng-flatpickr

< ng-flatpickr fp-opts = "$ctrl.dateOpts" fp-on-setup = "$ctrl.datePostSetup({ fpItem: fpItem })" > </ ng-flatpickr >

The other way is if you want to set a placeholder or do something in the inside element you can use it like this

< ng-flatpickr ng-model = "'28-10-2018'" fp-opts = "$ctrl.dateOpts" fp-on-setup = "$ctrl.datePostSetup({ fpItem: fpItem })" > </ ng-flatpickr >

Example as Directive

inside your controller set your default options and the post setup callback

$scope.dateOpts = { dateFormat : 'Y-m-d' , placeholder : 'Change date..' , defaultDate : '2016-03-01 03:30:00 -0300' , onChange : function ( selectedDates, dateStr, instance ) { } }; $scope.datePostSetup = function ( fpItem ) { console .log( 'flatpickr' , fpItem); }

< div ng-repeat = "date in dates" > < input ng-flatpickr fp-opts = "dateOpts" fp-on-setup = "datePostSetup(fpItem)" ng-model = "date.selectedDateObj" data-enabletime = "true" > </ div >

Note: This directive doesn't watch over the fp-opts values. For doing any changes to the flatpickr element created, use object returned from the on-setup callback

License

angular-flatpickr module is under MIT license see project root