openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
afa

angular-flash-alert

by Sachin Neravath
2.5.0 (see all)

A simple lightweight flash message module for angularjs

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

264

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

license travis bower npm

angular-flash

A simple lightweight flash message module for AngularJS and Bootstrap.﻿

Demo

angular-flash | jsfiddle | codepen

Install

npm

You can also find angular-flash on npm

$ npm install angular-flash-alert

Bower

You can Install angular-flash using the Bower package manager.

$ bower install angular-flash-alert --save

Add the Following code to the <head> of your document.

<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="dist/angular-flash.min.css" />
// If you are using bootstrap v3 no need to include angular-flash.css
<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.8/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="dist/angular-flash.min.js"></script>
// Do not include both angular-flash.js and angular-flash.min.js

Add ngFlash dependency to your module

var myApp = angular.module("app", ["ngFlash"])

Include directive below in your HTML template.

<flash-message></flash-message>

Configure

You can configure angular-flash by two ways:

Add attributes on the <flash-message> directive.

<flash-message
    duration="5000"
    show-close="true"
    on-dismiss="myCallback(flash);"
></flash-message> 
<!-- 
5000ms as the default duration to show flash message.
Show the close button (x on the right).
Call myCallback with flash dismissed as parameter when flash has been dismissed.
-->

Set configuration with flashProvider.

app.config((FlashProvider) => {
    FlashProvider.setTimeout(5000);
    FlashProvider.setShowClose(true);
    FlashProvider.setOnDismiss(myCallback);
});

Use a custom template

By default, angular-flash use the Bootstrap flash standard template, but you can set your own template.

By giving it in the Js: use .setTemplate(...) with the template in parameter.

app.config((FlashProvider) => {
    FlashProvider.setTemplate(`
        <div class="my-flash">{{ flash.text }}</div>
    `);
});

By giving it in the HTML: use .setTemplatePreset('transclude') with the template transcluded in the <flash-message> directive.

app.config((FlashProvider) => {
    FlashProvider.setTemplatePreset('transclude');
});

<flash-message>
    <div class="my-flash">{{ flash.text }}</div>
</flash-message>

How to use

Inject the Flash factory in your controller

myApp.controller('demoCtrl', ['Flash', function(Flash) {
    $scope.successAlert = function () {
        var message = '<strong>Well done!</strong> You successfully read this important alert message.';
        var id = Flash.create('success', message, 0, {class: 'custom-class', id: 'custom-id'}, true);
        // First argument (string) is the type of the flash alert.
        // Second argument (string) is the message displays in the flash alert (HTML is ok).
        // Third argument (number, optional) is the duration of showing the flash. 0 to not automatically hide flash (user needs to click the cross on top-right corner).
        // Fourth argument (object, optional) is the custom class and id to be added for the flash message created. 
        // Fifth argument (boolean, optional) is the visibility of close button for this flash.
        // Returns the unique id of flash message that can be used to call Flash.dismiss(id); to dismiss the flash message.
    }
}]);

Flash types

  • success
  • info
  • warning
  • danger

Methods

These methods are mostly for internal usage but can be used also from outside.

Flash.dismiss(1);
// Dismiss the flash with id of 1. Id is not the index of flash but instead a value returned by Flash.create()

Flash.clear();
// Dismisses all flashes shown.

Animating

You can animate the flash messages via traditional Angular way by including ngAnimate as a dependency of your application and then defining the CSS transitions for different classes (ng-enter, ng-move, ng-leave) provided by Angular.

Example:

.alert.ng-leave {
  opacity: 1;
  transition: opacity 1.5s ease-out;
}
.alert.ng-leave-active {
  opacity: 0;
}

Multiple flash containers

You can send flashes to different containers by naming them and specifying their name in the config you pass to the Flash.create function.

<flash-message name="flash-fixed"></flash-message>

Flash.create('success', 'Hooray!', 0, {container: 'flash-fixed'});

Guidelines for contributors

Running tests

You'll need relatively new versions of Firefox and Chrome installed on your local system to run the tests.

Once you do, run:

npm install
npm run test

Contributors

License

MIT © Sachin Choluur

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial