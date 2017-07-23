A simple lightweight flash message module for AngularJS and Bootstrap.﻿

Demo

angular-flash | jsfiddle | codepen

Install

npm

You can also find angular-flash on npm

$ npm install angular-flash-alert

Bower

You can Install angular-flash using the Bower package manager.

$ bower install angular-flash-alert --save

Add the Following code to the <head> of your document.

< link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/angular-flash.min.css" /> // If you are using bootstrap v3 no need to include angular-flash.css < script src = "http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.8/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/angular-flash.min.js" > </ script > // Do not include both angular-flash.js and angular-flash.min.js

Add ngFlash dependency to your module

var myApp = angular.module( "app" , [ "ngFlash" ])

Include directive below in your HTML template.

< flash-message > </ flash-message >

Configure

You can configure angular-flash by two ways:

Add attributes on the <flash-message> directive.

< flash-message duration = "5000" show-close = "true" on-dismiss = "myCallback(flash);" > </ flash-message >

Set configuration with flashProvider .

app.config( ( FlashProvider ) => { FlashProvider.setTimeout( 5000 ); FlashProvider.setShowClose( true ); FlashProvider.setOnDismiss(myCallback); });

Use a custom template

By default, angular-flash use the Bootstrap flash standard template, but you can set your own template.

By giving it in the Js: use .setTemplate(...) with the template in parameter.

app.config( ( FlashProvider ) => { FlashProvider.setTemplate( ` <div class="my-flash">{{ flash.text }}</div> ` ); });

By giving it in the HTML: use .setTemplatePreset('transclude') with the template transcluded in the <flash-message> directive.

app.config( ( FlashProvider ) => { FlashProvider.setTemplatePreset( 'transclude' ); });

< flash-message > < div class = "my-flash" > {{ flash.text }} </ div > </ flash-message >

How to use

Inject the Flash factory in your controller

myApp.controller( 'demoCtrl' , [ 'Flash' , function ( Flash ) { $scope.successAlert = function ( ) { var message = '<strong>Well done!</strong> You successfully read this important alert message.' ; var id = Flash.create( 'success' , message, 0 , { class : 'custom-class' , id : 'custom-id' }, true ); } }]);

Flash types

success

info

warning

danger

Methods

These methods are mostly for internal usage but can be used also from outside.

Flash.dismiss( 1 );

Flash.clear();

Animating

You can animate the flash messages via traditional Angular way by including ngAnimate as a dependency of your application and then defining the CSS transitions for different classes (ng-enter, ng-move, ng-leave) provided by Angular.

Example:

.alert .ng-leave { opacity : 1 ; transition : opacity 1.5s ease-out; } .alert .ng-leave-active { opacity : 0 ; }

Multiple flash containers

You can send flashes to different containers by naming them and specifying their name in the config you pass to the Flash.create function.

< flash-message name = "flash-fixed" > </ flash-message >

Flash.create( 'success' , 'Hooray!' , 0 , { container : 'flash-fixed' });

Running tests

You'll need relatively new versions of Firefox and Chrome installed on your local system to run the tests.

Once you do, run:

npm install npm run test

Contributors

License

MIT © Sachin Choluur