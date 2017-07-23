A simple lightweight flash message module for AngularJS and Bootstrap.
angular-flash | jsfiddle | codepen
You can also find angular-flash on npm
$ npm install angular-flash-alert
You can Install angular-flash using the Bower package manager.
$ bower install angular-flash-alert --save
Add the Following code to the <head> of your document.
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="dist/angular-flash.min.css" />
// If you are using bootstrap v3 no need to include angular-flash.css
<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.8/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="dist/angular-flash.min.js"></script>
// Do not include both angular-flash.js and angular-flash.min.js
Add
ngFlash dependency to your module
var myApp = angular.module("app", ["ngFlash"])
Include directive below in your HTML template.
<flash-message></flash-message>
You can configure angular-flash by two ways:
Add attributes on the
<flash-message> directive.
<flash-message
duration="5000"
show-close="true"
on-dismiss="myCallback(flash);"
></flash-message>
<!--
5000ms as the default duration to show flash message.
Show the close button (x on the right).
Call myCallback with flash dismissed as parameter when flash has been dismissed.
-->
Set configuration with
flashProvider.
app.config((FlashProvider) => {
FlashProvider.setTimeout(5000);
FlashProvider.setShowClose(true);
FlashProvider.setOnDismiss(myCallback);
});
By default, angular-flash use the Bootstrap flash standard template, but you can set your own template.
By giving it in the Js: use
.setTemplate(...) with the template in parameter.
app.config((FlashProvider) => {
FlashProvider.setTemplate(`
<div class="my-flash">{{ flash.text }}</div>
`);
});
By giving it in the HTML: use
.setTemplatePreset('transclude') with the template transcluded in the
<flash-message> directive.
app.config((FlashProvider) => {
FlashProvider.setTemplatePreset('transclude');
});
<flash-message>
<div class="my-flash">{{ flash.text }}</div>
</flash-message>
Inject the
Flash factory in your controller
myApp.controller('demoCtrl', ['Flash', function(Flash) {
$scope.successAlert = function () {
var message = '<strong>Well done!</strong> You successfully read this important alert message.';
var id = Flash.create('success', message, 0, {class: 'custom-class', id: 'custom-id'}, true);
// First argument (string) is the type of the flash alert.
// Second argument (string) is the message displays in the flash alert (HTML is ok).
// Third argument (number, optional) is the duration of showing the flash. 0 to not automatically hide flash (user needs to click the cross on top-right corner).
// Fourth argument (object, optional) is the custom class and id to be added for the flash message created.
// Fifth argument (boolean, optional) is the visibility of close button for this flash.
// Returns the unique id of flash message that can be used to call Flash.dismiss(id); to dismiss the flash message.
}
}]);
These methods are mostly for internal usage but can be used also from outside.
Flash.dismiss(1);
// Dismiss the flash with id of 1. Id is not the index of flash but instead a value returned by Flash.create()
Flash.clear();
// Dismisses all flashes shown.
You can animate the flash messages via traditional Angular way by including ngAnimate as a dependency of your application and then defining the CSS transitions for different classes (ng-enter, ng-move, ng-leave) provided by Angular.
Example:
.alert.ng-leave {
opacity: 1;
transition: opacity 1.5s ease-out;
}
.alert.ng-leave-active {
opacity: 0;
}
You can send flashes to different containers by naming them and specifying their name in the config you pass to the
Flash.create function.
<flash-message name="flash-fixed"></flash-message>
Flash.create('success', 'Hooray!', 0, {container: 'flash-fixed'});
You'll need relatively new versions of Firefox and Chrome installed on your local system to run the tests.
Once you do, run:
npm install
npm run test
MIT © Sachin Choluur