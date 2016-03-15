This module will allow you to scroll a table vertically while the header remains visible.
This software is provided free of charge and without restriction under the MIT License
This package is installable through the Bower package manager.
bower install angular-fixed-table-header --save
In your
index.html file, include the source file.
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular-fixed-table-header/src/fixed-table-header.min.js"></script>
Include the
fixed.table.header module as a dependency in your application.
angular.module('myApp', ['fixed.table.header']);
In addition, this package may be installed using npm.
npm install angular-fixed-table-header --save
You may use Browserify to inject this module into your application.
angular.module('myApp', [require('angular-fixed-table-header')]);
Wrap the table in a element that will scroll vertically. Use the
fix-head attribute on a
<thead> element to prevent it from scrolling with the rest of the table.
A clone of the original
<thead> element will be moved outside the scroll container. To ensure valid HTML, the cloned
<thead> element will be wrapped in a copy of the
<table> element. The new
<table> element will be given the
clone class.
<div style="overflow: auto; max-height: 300px;">
<table>
<thead fix-head>
<tr>
<th>Name</th>
<th>City</th>
<th>State</th>
<th>Zip</th>
<th>Email</th>
<th>Phone</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr ng-repeat="contact in contacts">
<td>{{contact.name}}</td>
<td>{{contact.city}}</td>
<td>{{contact.state}}</td>
<td>{{contact.zip}}</td>
<td>{{contact.emial}}</td>
<td>{{contact.phone}}</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
main property.
ng-repeat within the table header.
<table> element and empty its contents, then move it outside the scroll container and compile it.
<thead> element and append it to the original
<table> element and compile it.
<thead> element and append it to the cloned
<table> element.
<th> in the cloned
<thead>, set its width equal to the width of the original
<th> in the original
<thead>.
<table> element equal to negative the height of the original
<thead> element.
<thead> element.
The advantage of this solution is the functionality of HTML tables is preserved.
thead element; however, your
thead element may have multiple rows.
If you are using this directive with my data table module then be aware that the progress indicator will still scroll with the rest of the table.
Use the following CSS to correct the borders.
table.clone thead tr:last-child th {
border-bottom: 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.12) solid;
}
table.clone + md-table-container table tbody tr:first-child td {
border-top: none;
}
Why not reposition the original header instead of making a clone?
I'm taking advantage of the browsers ability to calculate the width of the columns. Otherwise the developer would have to manually set the width of each column like many other solutions.
Why not use a pure CSS solution?
CSS solutions often defeat the purpose of using a table in the first place. In addition, the solutions I've seen remove functionality from the table and require the developer to manually set the width of each column.