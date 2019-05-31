Change Log

Angular directive (typescript) to do what fittext.js did when jquery was cool. This auto-scales the font size to fit the width of it's container.

Versioning & What heppened to ng4-fittext?

This package was renamed angular-fittext to get rid of the ng version binding. This will follow the updates for angular and will not need to be bound specifically to a version of angular. We have kept the same github repo, but renamed it to angular-fittext.

Installation

Install the library

$ npm install --save angular-fittext

Usage

Import it in your Angular project as a module

1) Declare it in your module

```sh import {AngularFittextModule} from 'angular-fittext' ; imports: [ AngularFittextModule, ... ] }) ```

2) Use it in a component

**The element that contains this directive should have a CSS width!** `` `sh

import {Component} from '@angular/core';

@Component({ selector: 'hero', template: ` < div style = "align-content: center;" > < div style = "width: 20%; height: 20%; margin: 0 auto;" > < div fittext > test </ div > </ div > </ div > ` }) export class AppComponent {} ```

Parameters:

Parameter Description Values fittext (required) Selector for the directive. boolean (defaults to true ) [activateOnResize] (optional) enable/disable the auto-scale in case of window resize boolean (defaults to true ) [compression] (optional) compression rate. How fast should the text resize? *As of v1.2.0, this can receive a dynamic value. number (defaults to 1 ) [minFontSize] (optional) minimum font size allowed on element number (defaults to 0 ) [maxFontSize] (optional) maximum font size allowed on element number (defaults to infinity ) [delay] (optional) time to delay resize (in nanoseconds) number (defaults to 100 ) [fontUnit] (optional) font unit to apply to the fontSize px, em, ... (defaults to px )

Development

Want to contribute? Great! Simply, clone the repository!

License

ISC

- Rich