Angular directive (typescript) to do what fittext.js did when jquery was cool. This auto-scales the font size to fit the width of it's container.
This package was renamed angular-fittext to get rid of the ng version binding. This will follow the updates for angular and will not need to be bound specifically to a version of angular. We have kept the same github repo, but renamed it to angular-fittext.
Install the library
$ npm install --save angular-fittext
Import it in your Angular project as a module
1) Declare it in your module
```sh
import {AngularFittextModule} from 'angular-fittext';
@NgModule({
imports: [
AngularFittextModule,
...
]
})
```
2) Use it in a component
**The element that contains this directive should have a CSS width!**
```sh
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'hero',
template: `
<div style="align-content: center;">
<div style="width: 20%; height: 20%; margin: 0 auto;">
<div fittext>test</div>
</div>
</div>`
})
export class AppComponent {}
```
Parameters:
|Parameter
|Description
|Values
fittext (required)
|Selector for the directive.
|boolean (defaults to
true)
[activateOnResize] (optional)
|enable/disable the auto-scale in case of window resize
|boolean (defaults to
true)
[compression] (optional)
|compression rate. How fast should the text resize? *As of v1.2.0, this can receive a dynamic value.
|number (defaults to
1)
[minFontSize] (optional)
|minimum font size allowed on element
|number (defaults to
0)
[maxFontSize] (optional)
|maximum font size allowed on element
|number (defaults to
infinity)
[delay] (optional)
|time to delay resize (in nanoseconds)
|number (defaults to
100)
[fontUnit] (optional)
|font unit to apply to the fontSize
|px, em, ... (defaults to
px)
Want to contribute? Great! Simply, clone the repository!
ISC
- Rich