openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
af

angular-fittext

by Rich Sollenne
2.1.1 (see all)

Angular Directive to auto-scale text to fit it's parent container. (fittext.js)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-fittext

Change Log

Heres the demo!

Angular directive (typescript) to do what fittext.js did when jquery was cool. This auto-scales the font size to fit the width of it's container.

Versioning & What heppened to ng4-fittext?

This package was renamed angular-fittext to get rid of the ng version binding. This will follow the updates for angular and will not need to be bound specifically to a version of angular. We have kept the same github repo, but renamed it to angular-fittext.

Installation

Install the library

$ npm install --save angular-fittext

Usage

Import it in your Angular project as a module

1) Declare it in your module

```sh
import {AngularFittextModule} from 'angular-fittext';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    AngularFittextModule,
    ...
  ]
})

```

2) Use it in a component

**The element that contains this directive should have a CSS width!**
```sh

import {Component} from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'hero',
  template: `
    <div style="align-content: center;">
        <div style="width: 20%; height: 20%; margin: 0 auto;">
            <div fittext>test</div>
        </div>
     </div>`
})

export class AppComponent {}
```

Parameters:

ParameterDescriptionValues
fittext (required)Selector for the directive.boolean (defaults to true)
[activateOnResize] (optional)enable/disable the auto-scale in case of window resizeboolean (defaults to true)
[compression] (optional)compression rate. How fast should the text resize? *As of v1.2.0, this can receive a dynamic value.number (defaults to 1)
[minFontSize] (optional)minimum font size allowed on elementnumber (defaults to 0)
[maxFontSize] (optional)maximum font size allowed on elementnumber (defaults to infinity)
[delay] (optional)time to delay resize (in nanoseconds)number (defaults to 100)
[fontUnit] (optional)font unit to apply to the fontSizepx, em, ... (defaults to px)

Development

Want to contribute? Great! Simply, clone the repository!

License

ISC

- Rich

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial