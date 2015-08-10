A collection of useful filters for AngularJS.
You can install the latest version of
angular-filters with
bower:
$ bower install angular-filters
Then, simply include
./dist/angular-filters.js or
./dist/angular-filters.min.js in your Web app and inject the module
frapontillo.ex.filters in your application.
The included filters are:
The
bool filter allows to specify true and false values to show depending on the input value. The second parameter will be returned if and only if the first parameter is
true; the third parameter will be returned if and only if the first parameter is
false.
This filter can be used to print a specific message depending on a boolean value.
Use it as follows:
<p>{{ someBoolValue | bool:'Candies!':'No candies :(' }}</p>
$scope.returnValue = $filter('bool')($scope.someBoolValue, 'Candies!', 'No candies :(');
The
default filter allows to specify a default fallback value if an object is one of the following:
null
undefined
''
NaN
Please notice that if a value equals to
0, the default value won't be returned, as
0 is accepted.
This filter is useful when another filter return is not safe and when you want to display a fallback value.
Use it as follows:
<p>{{ someValue | number:2 | default:'No value is available.' }}</p>
$scope.returnValue = $filter('default')
($filter('number')($scope.someValue, 2), 'No value is available.');
The
firstNotNull filter returns the first element from an array that is neither
null or
undefined. This means it returns all numbers and strings, even if empty. It returns
undefined if all values aren't set or if the array is empty.
Use it as follows:
<p>{{ myValues | firstNotNull }}</p>
$scope.firstValue = $filter('firstNotNull')($scope.myValues);
The
lastNotNull filter returns the last element from an array that is neither
null or
undefined. This means it returns all numbers and strings, even if empty. It returns
undefined if all values aren't set or if the array is empty.
Use it as follows:
<p>{{ myValues | lastNotNull }}</p>
$scope.firstValue = $filter('lastNotNull')($scope.myValues);
The
max filter returns the maximum value from an array that is neither
null or
undefined. It returns
undefined if all values aren't set or if the array is empty.
Use it as follows:
<p>{{ myValues | max }}</p>
$scope.maxValue = $filter('max')($scope.myValues);
The
min filter returns the minimum value from an array that is neither
null or
undefined. It returns
undefined if all values aren't set or if the array is empty.
Use it as follows:
<p>{{ myValues | min }}</p>
$scope.minValue = $filter('min')($scope.myValues);
The
property filter returns an array with only the specified property from the original objects, not altering the
null or
undefined values.
Use it as follows:
<p>{{ myObjects | property:'myText' }}</p>
$scope.allTheTexts = $filter('property')($scope.myObjects, 'myText');
The
join filter returns the original array as a string, with its elements joined with the specified separator, if any, otherwise defaulting to the comma
,.
Use it as follows:
<p>{{ myValues | join:', ' }}</p>
$scope.joinedValues = $filter('join')($scope.myValues, ', ');
To test and build the distribution files yourself, do the following:
npm install -g grunt-cli karma bower
npm install
bower install
grunt
These are the available grunt task:
karma:travis, run karma tests once, on PhantomJS
karma:local, run karma tests once, on Chrome
karma:dev, run karma tests indefinitely after every file change, on Chrome
jshint:src, run jshint on every source file
jshint:test, run jshint on every test file
clean:dist, clean the distribution directory
clean:temp, clean the temporary directory
ngmin, prepares every angular file into the
dist/.temp directory
concat, concatenates the module declaration and the
ngmin-ified file from the
dist/.temp into the
dist directory, adding the banner
uglify, minifies the output file in the
dist directory, adding the banner
build, builds the regular and minified file
test-travis, runs
jshint and
karma:travis
Use the default task by calling
grunt to run tests on PhantomJS and builds the regular and minified file.
To contribute, please follow the generic AngularJS Contributing Guidelines, with the only exception to send the PR to the
develop branch instead of
master.
Copyright 2014-2015 Francesco Pontillo
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.