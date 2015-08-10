A collection of useful filters for AngularJS.

You can install the latest version of angular-filters with bower :

$ bower install angular-filters

Then, simply include ./dist/angular-filters.js or ./dist/angular-filters.min.js in your Web app and inject the module frapontillo.ex.filters in your application.

Filters specs

The included filters are:

bool

The bool filter allows to specify true and false values to show depending on the input value. The second parameter will be returned if and only if the first parameter is true ; the third parameter will be returned if and only if the first parameter is false .

This filter can be used to print a specific message depending on a boolean value.

Use it as follows:

< p > {{ someBoolValue | bool:'Candies!':'No candies :(' }} </ p >

$scope.returnValue = $filter( 'bool' )($scope.someBoolValue, 'Candies!' , 'No candies :(' );

default

The default filter allows to specify a default fallback value if an object is one of the following:

null

undefined

empty string, ''

NaN

Please notice that if a value equals to 0 , the default value won't be returned, as 0 is accepted.

This filter is useful when another filter return is not safe and when you want to display a fallback value.

Use it as follows:

< p > {{ someValue | number:2 | default:'No value is available.' }} </ p >

$scope.returnValue = $filter( 'default' ) ($filter( 'number' )($scope.someValue, 2 ), 'No value is available.' );

firstNotNull

The firstNotNull filter returns the first element from an array that is neither null or undefined . This means it returns all numbers and strings, even if empty. It returns undefined if all values aren't set or if the array is empty.

Use it as follows:

< p > {{ myValues | firstNotNull }} </ p >

$scope.firstValue = $filter( 'firstNotNull' )($scope.myValues);

lastNotNull

The lastNotNull filter returns the last element from an array that is neither null or undefined . This means it returns all numbers and strings, even if empty. It returns undefined if all values aren't set or if the array is empty.

Use it as follows:

< p > {{ myValues | lastNotNull }} </ p >

$scope.firstValue = $filter( 'lastNotNull' )($scope.myValues);

max

The max filter returns the maximum value from an array that is neither null or undefined . It returns undefined if all values aren't set or if the array is empty.

Use it as follows:

< p > {{ myValues | max }} </ p >

$scope.maxValue = $filter( 'max' )($scope.myValues);

min

The min filter returns the minimum value from an array that is neither null or undefined . It returns undefined if all values aren't set or if the array is empty.

Use it as follows:

< p > {{ myValues | min }} </ p >

$scope.minValue = $filter( 'min' )($scope.myValues);

property

The property filter returns an array with only the specified property from the original objects, not altering the null or undefined values.

Use it as follows:

< p > {{ myObjects | property:'myText' }} </ p >

$scope.allTheTexts = $filter( 'property' )($scope.myObjects, 'myText' );

join

The join filter returns the original array as a string, with its elements joined with the specified separator, if any, otherwise defaulting to the comma , .

Use it as follows:

< p > {{ myValues | join:', ' }} </ p >

$scope.joinedValues = $filter( 'join' )($scope.myValues, ', ' );

Development

Test and build

To test and build the distribution files yourself, do the following:

npm install -g grunt-cli karma bower npm install bower install grunt

These are the available grunt task:

karma:travis , run karma tests once, on PhantomJS

, run karma tests once, on PhantomJS karma:local , run karma tests once, on Chrome

, run karma tests once, on Chrome karma:dev , run karma tests indefinitely after every file change, on Chrome

, run karma tests indefinitely after every file change, on Chrome jshint:src , run jshint on every source file

, run jshint on every source file jshint:test , run jshint on every test file

, run jshint on every test file clean:dist , clean the distribution directory

, clean the distribution directory clean:temp , clean the temporary directory

, clean the temporary directory ngmin , prepares every angular file into the dist/.temp directory

, prepares every angular file into the directory concat , concatenates the module declaration and the ngmin -ified file from the dist/.temp into the dist directory, adding the banner

, concatenates the module declaration and the -ified file from the into the directory, adding the banner uglify , minifies the output file in the dist directory, adding the banner

, minifies the output file in the directory, adding the banner build , builds the regular and minified file

, builds the regular and minified file test-travis , runs jshint and karma:travis

Use the default task by calling grunt to run tests on PhantomJS and builds the regular and minified file.

Contribute

To contribute, please follow the generic AngularJS Contributing Guidelines, with the only exception to send the PR to the develop branch instead of master .

License