afu

angular-file-uploader

by Mohd Faisal Ansari
7.1.1 (see all)

Angular file uploader is an Angular 2/4/5/6/7/8/9/10/11/12/13 + file uploader module with Real-Time Progress Bar, Responsive design, Angular Universal Compatibility, localization and multiple themes which includes Drag and Drop and much more.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

3K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular File Uploader, Angular Drag & Drop

Reviews

Average Rating

1.0/51
alastair-todd

Top Feedback

1Buggy

Readme

Angular file uploader is an Angular 2/4/5/6/7/8/9/10/11/12/13 + file uploader module with Real-Time Progress Bar, Responsive design, Angular Universal Compatibility, localization and multiple themes which includes Drag and Drop and much more.

Demo

https://kzrfaisal.github.io/#/afu

Install

npm i angular-file-uploader

Support

Support this package if it really helped you, send your support at Patreon.

Video Guide

Youtube | Angular File Uploader

Usage

  • Bootstrap.min.css is required. Include 
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css">
    in your index.html.
  • Import AngularFileUploaderModule inside your app.module.ts 
    import { AngularFileUploaderModule } from "angular-file-uploader";

    @NgModule({
  imports: [
      ...,
      AngularFileUploaderModule,
      ...
  ]
})
Example-1 ( with minimal configuration )
<angular-file-uploader
      [config]="afuConfig">
</angular-file-uploader>

afuConfig = {
    uploadAPI: {
      url:"https://example-file-upload-api"
    }
};
Example-2 ( with all available configuration )
<angular-file-uploader 
      [config]="afuConfig"
      [resetUpload]=resetVar
      (fileSelected)="fileSelected($event)"
      (ApiResponse)="docUpload($event)">
</angular-file-uploader>

afuConfig = {
    multiple: false,
    formatsAllowed: ".jpg,.png",
    maxSize: "1",
    uploadAPI:  {
      url:"https://example-file-upload-api",
      method:"POST",
      headers: {
     "Content-Type" : "text/plain;charset=UTF-8",
     "Authorization" : `Bearer ${token}`
      },
      params: {
        'page': '1'
      },
      responseType: 'blob',
      withCredentials: false,
    },
    theme: "dragNDrop",
    hideProgressBar: true,
    hideResetBtn: true,
    hideSelectBtn: true,
    hideSelectBtn: true,
    fileNameIndex: true,
    autoUpload: false,
    replaceTexts: {
      selectFileBtn: 'Select Files',
      resetBtn: 'Reset',
      uploadBtn: 'Upload',
      dragNDropBox: 'Drag N Drop',
      attachPinBtn: 'Attach Files...',
      afterUploadMsg_success: 'Successfully Uploaded !',
      afterUploadMsg_error: 'Upload Failed !',
      sizeLimit: 'Size Limit'
    }
};
PropertiesDescriptionDefault Value
config : objectIt's a javascript object. Use this to add custom constraints to the module. All available key-value pairs are given in example 2.For detailed decription refer the table below.{}
fileSelected:EventEmitterIt will return the standard html onchange/drop event when the file is selected/dropped. Assign one custom function ,for example " fileSelected($event) " here, to catch the event.
ApiResponse:EventEmitterIt will return the response it gets back from the uploadAPI. Assign one custom function ,for example " docUpload($event) " here, where " $event " will contain the response from the api.
resetUpload : booleanGive it's value as " true " whenever you want to clear the list of uploads being displayed. It's better to assign one boolean variable ('resetVar' here)to it and then change that variable's value. Remember to change 'resetVar' value 'true' to 'false' after every reset.false
[config]DescriptionDefault Value
multiple : booleanSet it as " true " for uploading multiple files at a time and as " false " for single file at a time.false
formatsAllowed : stringSpecify the formats of file you want to upload (ex: '.jpg,.png' for jpg and png), you can also specify formats like 'image/*' for all images, 'video/*' for videos , 'audio/*' for all audios and '*' for everything,'*'
maxSize : numberMaximum size limit for files in MB.20 MB
uploadAPI.url : stringComplete api url to which you want to upload.undefined
uploadAPI.method : stringHTTP method to use for upload.POST
uploadAPI.headers : {}Provide headers in HttpClient Options here.{}
uploadAPI.params : {}Provide params in HttpClient Options here.{}
uploadAPI.responseType : stringProvide responseType in HttpClient Options here.'json'
uploadAPI.withCredentials : booleanProvide withCredentials in HttpClient Options here.false
theme : stringSpecify the theme name you want to apply. Available Themes: ' dragNDrop ', ' attachPin 'If no theme or wrong theme is specified, default theme will be used instead.
hideProgressBar:booleanSet it as " true " to hide the Progress bar.false
hideResetBtn:booleanSet it as " true " to hide the 'Reset' Button.false
hideSelectBtn:booleanSet it as " true " to hide the 'Select File' Button.false
fileNameIndex:booleanSet it as " false " to get the same file name as 'file' instead of 'file1', 'file2'.... in formdata object.true
autoUpload:booleanSet it as "true" to upload the files directly after files are selected without the need of Upload Button.false
replaceTexts:objectReplace default texts with your own custom texts.refer to example-2
A Better Way to reset the module

You have seen that by using 'resetUpload' property, you can reset the module easily, however if you need to reset more than one time, there's a better way of doing that( bcoz in 'resetUpload' property, you have to make it as false in order to use it again):-

Example-3
<angular-file-uploader #fileUpload1
      [config]="afuConfig"
      [resetUpload]=resetVar
      (ApiResponse)="docUpload($event)">
</angular-file-uploader>
  • Assign one local reference variable (here 'fileUpload1') to the component.
  • Now use this local reference variable in your xyz.component.ts file.
        @ViewChild('fileUpload1')
    private fileUpload1:  AngularFileUploaderComponent;
    • Remember to import ViewChild and AngularFileUploaderComponent properly in your component.
        import { ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
  import { AngularFileUploaderComponent } from "angular-file-uploader";
  • That's it.....all done, now just use
        this.fileUpload1.resetFileUpload();
    to reset the module hassle-free anytime.

Styling:

Following classes are available for customisation :
Include them in your global css class (src/styles.css)
Use '!important' if something doesn't works
  • .afu-select-btn {}
  • .afu-reset-btn {}
  • .afu-upload-btn {}
  • .afu-dragndrop-box {}
  • .afu-dragndrop-text {}
  • .afu-constraints-info {}
  • .afu-valid-file {}
  • .afu-invalid-file {}
  • .afu-progress-bar {}
  • .afu-upload-status {}
  • .afu-attach-pin {}

Points to note:

  • Files are uploaded in FormData format.

Coming Soon:

  • More themes.
  • More customization options.

For Versions < 6.x : Click Here !

For Versions < 5.x : Click Here !

For Versions =< 4.0.12 :

  • Replace AngularFileUploaderModule and AngularFileUploaderComponent with FileUploadModule and FileUploadComponent respectively.

For Versions < 2.x : Click Here !

