



Lightweight Angular directive to upload files.

See the DEMO page.

Migration notes: version 3.0.x version 3.1.x version 3.2.x version 4.x.x version 5.x.x version 6.x.x version 6.2.x version 7.0.x version 7.2.x version 8.0.x version 9.0.x version 10.0.x version 11.0.x version 12.0.x version 12.1.x version 12.2.x

For bug report or feature request please search through existing issues first then open a new one here.

Table of Content:

Features

file upload progress, cancel/abort

file drag and drop (html5 only)

image paste from clipboard and drag and drop from browser pages (html5 only).

image resize and center crop (native) and user controlled crop through ngImgCrop. See crop sample (html5 only)

orientation fix for jpeg image files with exif orientation data

resumable uploads: pause/resume upload (html5 only)

native validation support for file type/size, image width/height/aspect ratio, video/audio duration, and ng-required with pluggable custom sync or async validations.

with pluggable custom sync or async validations. show thumbnail or preview of selected images/audio/videos

supports CORS and direct upload of file's binary data using Upload.$http()

plenty of sample server side code, available on nuget

on demand flash FileAPI shim loading no extra load for html5 browsers.

HTML5 FileReader.readAsDataURL shim for IE8-9

available on npm, bower, meteor, nuget

Install

Manual : download latest from here

: download latest from here Bower : bower install ng-file-upload-shim --save (for non html5 suppport) bower install ng-file-upload --save

: NuGet : PM> Install-Package angular-file-upload (thanks to Georgios Diamantopoulos)

: (thanks to Georgios Diamantopoulos) NPM: npm install ng-file-upload

< script src = "angular(.min).js" > </ script > < script src = "ng-file-upload-shim(.min).js" > </ script > < script src = "ng-file-upload(.min).js" > </ script >

Usage

< script src = "angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "ng-file-upload-shim.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "ng-file-upload.min.js" > </ script > Upload on form submit or button click < form ng-app = "fileUpload" ng-controller = "MyCtrl" name = "form" > Single Image with validations < div class = "button" ngf-select ng-model = "file" name = "file" ngf-pattern = "'image/*'" ngf-accept = "'image/*'" ngf-max-size = "20MB" ngf-min-height = "100" ngf-resize = "{width: 100, height: 100}" > Select </ div > Multiple files < div class = "button" ngf-select ng-model = "files" ngf-multiple = "true" > Select </ div > Drop files: < div ngf-drop ng-model = "files" class = "drop-box" > Drop </ div > < button type = "submit" ng-click = "submit()" > submit </ button > </ form > Upload right away after file selection: < div class = "button" ngf-select = "upload($file)" > Upload on file select </ div > < div class = "button" ngf-select = "uploadFiles($files)" multiple = "multiple" > Upload on file select </ div > Drop File: < div ngf-drop = "uploadFiles($files)" class = "drop-box" ngf-drag-over-class = "'dragover'" ngf-multiple = "true" ngf-pattern = "'image/*,application/pdf'" > Drop Images or PDFs files here </ div > < div ngf-no-file-drop > File Drag/Drop is not supported for this browser </ div > Image thumbnail: < img ngf-thumbnail = "file || '/thumb.jpg'" > Audio preview: < audio controls ngf-src = "file" > </ audio > Video preview: < video controls ngf-src = "file" > </ video >

Javascript code:

var app = angular.module( 'fileUpload' , [ 'ngFileUpload' ]); app.controller( 'MyCtrl' , [ '$scope' , 'Upload' , function ( $scope, Upload ) { $scope.submit = function ( ) { if ($scope.form.file.$valid && $scope.file) { $scope.upload($scope.file); } }; $scope.upload = function ( file ) { Upload.upload({ url : 'upload/url' , data : { file : file, 'username' : $scope.username} }).then( function ( resp ) { console .log( 'Success ' + resp.config.data.file.name + 'uploaded. Response: ' + resp.data); }, function ( resp ) { console .log( 'Error status: ' + resp.status); }, function ( evt ) { var progressPercentage = parseInt ( 100.0 * evt.loaded / evt.total); console .log( 'progress: ' + progressPercentage + '% ' + evt.config.data.file.name); }); }; $scope.uploadFiles = function ( files ) { if (files && files.length) { for ( var i = 0 ; i < files.length; i++) { Upload.upload({..., data : { file : files[i]}, ...})...; } Upload.upload({..., data : { file : files}, ...})...; } } }]);

Full reference

File select and drop

At least one of the ngf-select or ngf-drop are mandatory for the plugin to link to the element. ngf-select only attributes are marked with * and ngf-drop only attributes are marked with +.

< div|button|input type = "file" | ngf-select | ngf-drop... ngf-select = "" or " upload ($ files , ... )" <! -- called when files are selected or cleared -- > ngf-drop="" or "upload($files, ...)" ngf-change="upload($files, $file, $newFiles, $duplicateFiles, $invalidFiles, $event)" ng-model="myFiles" ngf-model-options="{updateOn: 'change click drop dropUrl paste', allowInvalid: false, debounce: 0}" ngf-model-invalid="invalidFile(s)" ngf-before-model-change="beforeChange($files, ...)" ng-disabled="boolean" ngf-select-disabled="boolean" ngf-drop-disabled="boolean" ngf-multiple="boolean" ngf-keep="true|false|'distinct'" ngf-fix-orientation="boolean" *ngf-capture="'camera'" or "'other'" *ngf-accept="'image/*'" +ngf-allow-dir="boolean" +ngf-include-dir="boolean" +ngf-drag-over-class="{pattern: 'image/*', accept:'acceptClass', reject:'rejectClass', delay:100}" or "'myDragOverClass'" or "calcDragOverClass($event)" +ngf-drag="drag($isDragging, $class, $event)" +ngf-drop-available="dropSupported" +ngf-stop-propagation="boolean" +ngf-hide-on-drop-not-available="boolean" +ngf-enable-firefox-paste="boolean" ngf-resize="{width: 100, height: 100, quality: .8, type: 'image/jpeg', ratio: '1:2', centerCrop: true, pattern='.jpg', restoreExif: false}" or resizeOptions() ngf-resize-if="$width > 1000 || $height > 1000" or "resizeCondition($file, $width, $height)" ngf-validate-after-resize="boolean" ngf-max-files="10" ngf-pattern="'.pdf,.jpg,video/*,!.jog'" ngf-min-size, ngf-max-size, ngf-max-total-size="100" in bytes or "'10KB'" or "'10MB'" or "'10GB'" ngf-min-height, ngf-max-height, ngf-min-width, ngf-max-width="1000" in pixels only images ngf-ratio="8:10,1.6" ngf-min-ratio, ngf-max-ratio="8:10" ngf-dimensions="$width > 1000 || $height > 1000" or "validateDimension($file, $width, $height)" ngf-min-duration, ngf-max-duration="100.5" in seconds or "'10s'" or "'10m'" or "'10h'" only audio, video ngf-duration="$duration > 1000" or "validateDuration($file, $duration)" ngf-validate="{size: {min: 10, max: '20MB'}, width: {min: 100, max:10000}, height: {min: 100, max: 300} ratio: '2x1', duration: {min: '10s', max: '5m'}, pattern: '.jpg'}" ngf-validate-fn="validate($file)" ngf-validate-async-fn="validate($file)" ngf-validate-force="boolean" ngf-ignore-invalid="'pattern maxSize'" ngf-run-all-validations="boolean" >Upload/Drop </ div > < div|... ngf-no-file-drop > File Drag/drop is not supported </ div > < a href = "file | ngfDataUrl" > image </ a >

File preview

< img|audio|video|div * ngf-src = "file" <! -- To preview the selected file , sets src attribute to the file data url. -- > *ngf-background="file" ngf-resize="{width: 20, height: 20, quality: 0.9}" ngf-no-object-url="true or false" > < div|span|... * ngf-thumbnail = "file" <! -- Generates a thumbnail version of the image file -- > ngf-size="{width: 20, height: 20, quality: 0.9}" the image will be resized to this size ngf-as-background="boolean" >

Upload service:

var upload = Upload.upload({ *url: 'server/upload/url' , *data: { key : file, otherInfo : uploadInfo}, objectKey : '[k]' or '.k' arrayKey : '[i]' or '[]' or '.i' or '' method : 'POST' or 'PUT' (html5), default POST, headers : { 'Authorization' : 'xxx' }, withCredentials : boolean, resumeSizeUrl : '/uploaded/size/url?file=' + file.name resumeSizeResponseReader : function ( data ) { return data.size;} resumeSize : function ( ) { return promise;} resumeChunkSize : 10000 or '10KB' or '10MB' disableProgress : boolean ... and all other angular $http() options could be used here. }) upload.then( function ( resp ) { console .log( 'file ' + resp.config.data.file.name + 'is uploaded successfully. Response: ' + resp.data); }, function ( resp ) { }, function ( evt ) { console .log( 'progress: ' + parseInt ( 100.0 * evt.loaded / evt.total) + '% file :' + evt.config.data.file.name); }); upload.catch(errorCallback); upload.finally(callback, notifyCallback); upload.xhr( function ( xhr ) { xhr.upload.addEventListener(...) }); upload.abort(); Upload.http({ url : '/server/upload/url' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : file.type }, data : file }) Upload.setDefaults({ ngfMinSize : 20000 , ngfMaxSize : 20000000 , ...}) Upload.defaults.blobUrlsMaxMemory = 268435456 Upload.defaults.blobUrlsMaxQueueSize = 200 Upload.base64DataUrl(files).then( function ( urls ) {...}); Upload.dataUrl(file, boolean).then( function ( url ) {...}); Upload.imageDimensions(file).then( function ( dimensions ) { console .log(dimensions.width, dimensions.height);}); Upload.mediaDuration(file).then( function ( durationInSeconds ) {...}); Upload.resize(file, options).then( function ( resizedFile ) {...}); Upload.isResizeSupported() Upload.isResumeSupported() Upload.rename(file, newName) Upload.jsonBlob(obj) Upload.json(obj) var blob = upload.dataUrltoBlob(dataurl, name); Upload.isUploadInProgress() boolean Upload.urlToBlob(url).then( function ( blob ) {...}); Upload.isFile(obj); Upload.applyExifRotation(file).then(...)

ng-model The model value will be a single file instead of an array if all of the followings are true:

ngf-multiple is not set or is resolved to false.

is not set or is resolved to false. multiple attribute is not set on the element

attribute is not set on the element ngf-keep is not set or is resolved to false.

validation When any of the validation directives specified the form validation will take place and you can access the value of the validation using myForm.myFileInputName.$error.<validate error name> for example form.file.$error.pattern . If multiple file selection is allowed you can specify ngf-model-invalid="invalidFiles" to assing the invalid files to a model and find the error of each individual file with file.$error and description of it with file.$errorParam . You can use angular ngf-model-options to allow invalid files to be set to the ng-model ngf-model-options="{allowInvalid: true}" .

Upload multiple files: Only for HTML5 FormData browsers (not IE8-9) you have an array of files or more than one file in your data to send them all in one request . Non-html5 browsers due to flash limitation will upload each file one by one in a separate request. You should iterate over the files and send them one by one for a cross browser solution.

drag and drop styling: For file drag and drop, ngf-drag-over-class could be used to style the drop zone. It can be a function that returns a class name based on the $event. Default is "dragover" string. Only in chrome It could be a json object {accept: 'a', 'reject': 'r', pattern: 'image/*', delay: 10} that specify the class name for the accepted or rejected drag overs. The pattern specified or ngf-pattern will be used to validate the file's mime-type since that is the only property of the file that is reported by the browser on drag. So you cannot validate the file name/extension, size or other validations on drag. There is also some limitation on some file types which are not reported by Chrome. delay default is 100, and is used to fix css3 transition issues from dragging over/out/over #277.

Upload.setDefaults(): If you have many file selects or drops you can set the default values for the directives by calling Upload.setDefaults(options) . options would be a json object with directive names in camelcase and their default values.

Resumable Uploads: The plugin supports resumable uploads for large files. On your server you need to keep track of what files are being uploaded and how much of the file is uploaded.

url upload endpoint need to reassemble the file chunks by appending uploading content to the end of the file or correct chunk position if it already exists.

upload endpoint need to reassemble the file chunks by appending uploading content to the end of the file or correct chunk position if it already exists. resumeSizeUrl server endpoint to return uploaded file size so far on the server to be able to resume the upload from where it is ended. It should return zero if the file has not been uploaded yet.

A GET request will be made to that url for each upload to determine if part of the file is already uploaded or not. You need a unique way of identifying the file on the server so you can pass the file name or generated id for the file as a request parameter.

By default it will assume that the response content is an integer or a json object with size integer property. If you return other formats from the endpoint you can specify resumeSizeResponseReader function to return the size value from the response. Alternatively instead of resumeSizeUrl you can use resumeSize function which returns a promise that resolves to the size of the uploaded file so far. Make sure when the file is fully uploaded without any error/abort this endpoint returns zero for the file size if you want to let the user to upload the same file again. Or optionally you could have a restart endpoint to set that back to zero to allow re-uploading the same file.

server endpoint to return uploaded file size so far on the server to be able to resume the upload from where it is ended. It should return zero if the file has not been uploaded yet. A GET request will be made to that url for each upload to determine if part of the file is already uploaded or not. You need a unique way of identifying the file on the server so you can pass the file name or generated id for the file as a request parameter. By default it will assume that the response content is an integer or a json object with integer property. If you return other formats from the endpoint you can specify function to return the size value from the response. Alternatively instead of you can use function which returns a promise that resolves to the size of the uploaded file so far. Make sure when the file is fully uploaded without any error/abort this endpoint returns zero for the file size if you want to let the user to upload the same file again. Or optionally you could have a restart endpoint to set that back to zero to allow re-uploading the same file. resumeChunkSize optionally you can specify this to upload the file in chunks to the server. This will allow uploading to GAE or other servers that have file size limitation and trying to upload the whole request before passing it for internal processing.

If this option is set the requests will have the following extra fields: _chunkSize , _currentChunkSize , _chunkNumber (zero starting), and _totalSize to help the server to write the uploaded chunk to the correct position. Uploading in chunks could slow down the overall upload time specially if the chunk size is too small. When you provide resumeChunkSize option one of the resumeSizeUrl or resumeSize is mandatory to know how much of the file is uploaded so far.

Old browsers

For browsers not supporting HTML5 FormData (IE8, IE9, ...) FileAPI module is used. Note: You need Flash installed on your browser since FileAPI uses Flash to upload files.

These two files FileAPI.min.js , FileAPI.flash.swf will be loaded by the module on demand (no need to be included in the html) if the browser does not supports HTML5 FormData to avoid extra load for HTML5 browsers. You can place these two files beside angular-file-upload-shim(.min).js on your server to be loaded automatically from the same path or you can specify the path to those files if they are in a different path using the following script:

< script > FileAPI = { jsPath: '/js/FileAPI.min.js/folder/' , jsUrl: 'yourcdn.com/js/FileAPI.min.js' , staticPath: '/flash/FileAPI.flash.swf/folder/' , flashUrl: 'yourcdn.com/js/FileAPI.flash.swf' , } </ script > < script src = "angular-file-upload-shim.min.js" > </ script > ...

Old browsers known issues:

Because of a Flash limitation/bug if the server doesn't send any response body the status code of the response will be always 204 'No Content' . So if you have access to your server upload code at least return a character in the response for the status code to work properly.

. So if you have access to your server upload code at least return a character in the response for the status code to work properly. Custom headers will not work due to a Flash limitation #111 #224 #129

Due to Flash bug #92 Server HTTP error code 400 will be returned as 200 to the client. So avoid returning 400 on your server side for upload response otherwise it will be treated as a success response on the client side.

In case of an error response (http code >= 400) the custom error message returned from the server may not be available. For some error codes flash just provide a generic error message and ignores the response text. #310

Older browsers won't allow PUT requests. #261

Server Side

CORS

To support CORS upload your server needs to allow cross domain requests. You can achieve that by having a filter or interceptor on your upload file server to add CORS headers to the response similar to this: (sample java code)

httpResp.setHeader( "Access-Control-Allow-Methods" , "POST, PUT, OPTIONS" ); httpResp.setHeader( "Access-Control-Allow-Origin" , "your.other.server.com" ); httpResp.setHeader( "Access-Control-Allow-Headers" , "Content-Type" ));

For non-HTML5 IE8-9 browsers you would also need a crossdomain.xml file at the root of your server to allow CORS for flash: (sample xml)

< cross-domain-policy > < site-control permitted-cross-domain-policies = "all" /> < allow-access-from domain = "angular-file-upload.appspot.com" /> < allow-http-request-headers-from domain = "*" headers = "*" secure = "false" /> </ cross-domain-policy >

Amazon AWS S3 Upload

For Amazon authentication version 4 see this comment

The demo page has an option to upload to S3. Here is a sample config options:

Upload.upload({ url : 'https://angular-file-upload.s3.amazonaws.com/' , method : 'POST' , data : { key : file.name, AWSAccessKeyId : < YOUR AWS AccessKey Id > , acl: 'private', // sets the access to the uploaded file in the bucket: private, public-read, ... policy: $scope.policy, // base64-encoded json policy (see article below) signature: $scope.signature, // base64-encoded signature based on policy string (see article below) "Content-Type": file.type != '' ? file.type : 'application/octet-stream', // content type of the file (NotEmpty) filename: file.name, // this is needed for Flash polyfill IE8-9 file: file } });

This article explains more about these fields and provides instructions on how to generate the policy and signature using a server side tool. These two values are generated from the json policy document which looks like this:

{ "expiration" : "2020-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "conditions" : [ { "bucket" : "angular-file-upload" }, [ "starts-with" , "$key" , "" ], { "acl" : "private" }, [ "starts-with" , "$Content-Type" , "" ], [ "starts-with" , "$filename" , "" ], [ "content-length-range" , 0 , 524288000 ] ] }

The demo page provide a helper tool to generate the policy and signature from you from the json policy document. Note: Please use https protocol to access demo page if you are using this tool to generate signature and policy to protect your aws secret key which should never be shared.

Make sure that you provide upload and CORS post to your bucket at AWS -> S3 -> bucket name -> Properties -> Edit bucket policy and Edit CORS Configuration. Samples of these two files:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "UploadFile" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam::xxxx:user/xxx" }, "Action" : [ "s3:GetObject" , "s3:PutObject" ], "Resource" : "arn:aws:s3:::angular-file-upload/*" }, { "Sid" : "crossdomainAccess" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : "*" , "Action" : "s3:GetObject" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:s3:::angular-file-upload/crossdomain.xml" } ] }

< CORSConfiguration xmlns = "http://s3.amazonaws.com/doc/2006-03-01/" > < CORSRule > < AllowedOrigin > http://angular-file-upload.appspot.com </ AllowedOrigin > < AllowedMethod > POST </ AllowedMethod > < AllowedMethod > GET </ AllowedMethod > < AllowedMethod > HEAD </ AllowedMethod > < MaxAgeSeconds > 3000 </ MaxAgeSeconds > < AllowedHeader > * </ AllowedHeader > </ CORSRule > </ CORSConfiguration >

For IE8-9 flash polyfill you need to have a crossdomain.xml file at the root of you S3 bucket. Make sure the content-type of crossdomain.xml is text/xml and you provide read access to this file in your bucket policy.

You can also have a look at https://github.com/nukulb/s3-angular-file-upload for another example with this fix.