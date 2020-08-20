Angular File Upload

compatible with AngularJS v1.x

About

Angular File Upload is a module for the AngularJS framework. Supports drag-n-drop upload, upload progress, validation filters and a file upload queue. It supports native HTML5 uploads, but degrades to a legacy iframe upload method for older browsers. Works with any server side platform which supports standard HTML form uploads.

When files are selected or dropped into the component, one or more filters are applied. Files which pass all filters are added to the queue. When file is added to the queue, for him is created instance of {FileItem} and uploader options are copied into this object. After, items in the queue (FileItems) are ready for uploading.

Package managers

NPM

npm install angular-file-upload

You could find this module in npm like angular file upload.

Yarn

yarn add

You could find this module in yarn like angular file upload.

Module Dependency

Add 'angularFileUpload' to your module declaration:

var app = angular. module ( 'my-app' , [ 'angularFileUpload' ]);

Browser compatibility

This module uses the feature detection pattern for adaptation its behaviour: fd1, fd2.

You could check out features of target browsers using http://caniuse.com/. For example, the File API feature.

Feature/Browser IE 8-9 IE10+ Firefox 28+ Chrome 38+ Safari 6+ <input type="file"/> + + + + + <input type="file" multiple/> - + + + + Drag-n-drop - + + + + Iframe transport (only for old browsers) + + + + + XHR transport (multipart,binary) - + + + + An image preview via Canvas (not built-in) - + + + + AJAX headers - + + + +

