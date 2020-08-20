openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
afu

angular-file-upload

by Alex Zaytsev
2.6.1 (see all)

[ALMOST NOT MAINTAINED] Angular File Upload is a module for the AngularJS framework

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.2K

GitHub Stars

3.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular File Uploader

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular File Upload

  • compatible with AngularJS v1.x

About

Angular File Upload is a module for the AngularJS framework. Supports drag-n-drop upload, upload progress, validation filters and a file upload queue. It supports native HTML5 uploads, but degrades to a legacy iframe upload method for older browsers. Works with any server side platform which supports standard HTML form uploads.

When files are selected or dropped into the component, one or more filters are applied. Files which pass all filters are added to the queue. When file is added to the queue, for him is created instance of {FileItem} and uploader options are copied into this object. After, items in the queue (FileItems) are ready for uploading.

Package managers

NPM npm

npm install angular-file-upload

You could find this module in npm like angular file upload.

Yarn npm

yarn add --exact angular-file-upload

You could find this module in yarn like angular file upload.

Module Dependency

Add 'angularFileUpload' to your module declaration:

var app = angular.module('my-app', [
    'angularFileUpload'
]);

Demos

  1. Simple example
  2. Uploads only images (with canvas preview)
  3. Without bootstrap example

More Info

  1. Introduction
  2. Module API
  3. FAQ
  4. Migrate from 0.x.x to 1.x.x
  5. RubyGem

Browser compatibility

This module uses the feature detection pattern for adaptation its behaviour: fd1, fd2.

You could check out features of target browsers using http://caniuse.com/. For example, the File API feature.

Feature/BrowserIE 8-9IE10+Firefox 28+Chrome 38+Safari 6+
<input type="file"/>+++++
<input type="file" multiple/>-++++
Drag-n-drop-++++
Iframe transport (only for old browsers)+++++
XHR transport (multipart,binary)-++++
An image preview via Canvas (not built-in)-++++
AJAX headers-++++

How to ask a question

A right way to ask a question

If you have a question, please, follow next steps:

  • Try to find an answer to your question using search
  • If you have not found an answer, create new issue on issue-tracker

Why email a question is a bad way?

When you emal me a question:

  • You lose an opportunity to get an answer from other team members or users (devs)
  • It requires from me to answer on same questions again and again
  • It is not a rational way. For example, if everybody who use code of this project will have emailed me a question then I will be receiving ~700 emails each day =)
  • It is a very slow way. I have not time for it.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nfu
@iplab/ngx-file-uploaddrag and drop file component
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
nu
@wkoza/ngx-uploadNgx-upload is an upload module for Angular Ivy ready
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
257
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ngx-uploaderAngular File Uploader
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Bleeding Edge
2Hard to Use
1Great Documentation
nfd
ngx-file-dropAngular 11 file and folder drop library
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
189K
cor
@ngx-file-upload/coreangular x fileupload
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
463
See 63 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial