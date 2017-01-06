Angular File Saver is an AngularJS service that leverages FileSaver.js and Blob.js to implement the HTML5 W3C saveAs() interface in browsers that do not natively support it
File
dist/angular-file-saver.bundle.js contains all required dependencies and
grants access to both
Blob.js and
FileSaver.js polyfills via
Blob and
SaveAs services.
# Using bower:
$ bower install angular-file-saver
# Using npm:
$ npm install angular-file-saver
ngFileSaver module into your project;
FileSaver and
Blob services as dependencies;
new Blob(['text'], { type: 'text/plain;charset=utf-8' });
FileSaver.saveAs with the following arguments:
data Blob: a Blob instance;
filename String: a custom filename (an extension is optional);
disableAutoBOM Boolean: (optional) Disable automatically provided Unicode text encoding hints;
FileSaver
A core Angular factory.
#saveAs(data, filename[, disableAutoBOM])
Immediately starts saving a file
data: a Blob instance;
filename: a custom filename (an extension is optional);
disableAutoBOM : (optional) Disable automatically provided Unicode text encoding hints;
Blob(blobParts[, options]))
An Angular factory that returns a Blob instance.
SaveAs(data, filename[, disableAutoBOM])
An Angular factory that returns a FileSaver.js polyfill.
JS
function ExampleCtrl(FileSaver, Blob) {
var vm = this;
vm.val = {
text: 'Hey ho lets go!'
};
vm.download = function(text) {
var data = new Blob([text], { type: 'text/plain;charset=utf-8' });
FileSaver.saveAs(data, 'text.txt');
};
}
angular
.module('fileSaverExample', ['ngFileSaver'])
.controller('ExampleCtrl', ['FileSaver', 'Blob', ExampleCtrl]);
HTML
<div class="wrapper" ng-controller="ExampleCtrl as vm">
<textarea
ng-model="vm.val.text"
name="textarea" rows="5" cols="20">
Hey ho let's go!
</textarea>
<a href="" class="btn btn-dark btn-small" ng-click="vm.download(vm.val.text)">
Download
</a>
</div>
MIT © Philipp Alferov