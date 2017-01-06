Angular File Saver

Angular File Saver is an AngularJS service that leverages FileSaver.js and Blob.js to implement the HTML5 W3C saveAs() interface in browsers that do not natively support it

Dependencies

File dist/angular-file-saver.bundle.js contains all required dependencies and grants access to both Blob.js and FileSaver.js polyfills via Blob and SaveAs services.

Installation

$ bower install angular-file-saver $ npm install angular-file-saver

Basic usage

Include ngFileSaver module into your project;

module into your project; Pass both FileSaver and Blob services as dependencies;

and services as dependencies; Create a Blob object by passing an array with data as the first argument and an object with set of options as the second one: new Blob(['text'], { type: 'text/plain;charset=utf-8' }) ;

; Invoke FileSaver.saveAs with the following arguments: data Blob : a Blob instance; filename String : a custom filename (an extension is optional); disableAutoBOM Boolean : (optional) Disable automatically provided Unicode text encoding hints;

with the following arguments:

Demo

API

FileSaver

A core Angular factory.

Immediately starts saving a file

Parameters

Blob data : a Blob instance;

: a Blob instance; String filename : a custom filename (an extension is optional);

: a custom filename (an extension is optional); Boolean disableAutoBOM : (optional) Disable automatically provided Unicode text encoding hints;

An Angular factory that returns a Blob instance.

An Angular factory that returns a FileSaver.js polyfill.

Example

JS

function ExampleCtrl ( FileSaver, Blob ) { var vm = this ; vm.val = { text : 'Hey ho lets go!' }; vm.download = function ( text ) { var data = new Blob([text], { type : 'text/plain;charset=utf-8' }); FileSaver.saveAs(data, 'text.txt' ); }; } angular .module( 'fileSaverExample' , [ 'ngFileSaver' ]) .controller( 'ExampleCtrl' , [ 'FileSaver' , 'Blob' , ExampleCtrl]);

HTML

< div class = "wrapper" ng-controller = "ExampleCtrl as vm" > < textarea ng-model = "vm.val.text" name = "textarea" rows = "5" cols = "20" > Hey ho let's go! </ textarea > < a href = "" class = "btn btn-dark btn-small" ng-click = "vm.download(vm.val.text)" > Download </ a > </ div >

License

MIT © Philipp Alferov