Easy to use Angular directives for user file selections
This package is to handle select/drag/drop of files. Once files are selected, for uploading, you then use Angular's
@angular/common/httpfor uploading selected files (see here for more on uploading).
A recommended way to install angular-file is through npm package manager using the following command:
npm install angular-file --save-dev
Alternatively, you can download it in a ZIP file.
Currently
angular-file contains three directives:
ngf,
ngfSelect, and
ngfDrop.
ngf and
ngfSelect are quite the same with just different defaults and they both utilize
<input type="file" /> functionality.
ngfDrop is used to designate an area that will be used for dropping of file(s).
More information regarding using of angular-file is located in demo and demo sources.
An example intended to have every line needed to run an app with angular-file. To use this example, replace the contents of main.ts with this code, and add
<app></app> to the body of index.html
import { ngfModule, ngf } from "angular-file"
import { Component, NgModule } from "@angular/core"
import {
HttpClient, HttpClientModule, HttpRequest, HttpResponse, HttpEvent
} from "@angular/common/http"
import { platformBrowserDynamic } from "@angular/platform-browser-dynamic"
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser'
import { Subscription } from 'rxjs'
// two ways to upload files
const template = `
<input
ngf
multiple
type = "file"
accept = "image/*"
[(files)] = "files"
maxSize = "1024"
capturePaste = "1"
/>
<button *ngIf="files" (click)="uploadFiles(files)">send files</button>
<ngfFormData
[files] = "files"
[(FormData)] = "myFormData"
postName = "file"
></ngfFormData>
<ngfUploadStatus
[(percent)] = "uploadPercent"
[httpEvent] = "httpEvent"
></ngfUploadStatus>
<div *ngIf="uploadPercent">
Upload Progress: {{ uploadPercent }}%
</div>
`
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: template
})
export class AppComponent {
postUrl = '...'
myFormData:FormData//populated by ngfFormData directive
httpEvent:HttpEvent<{}>
constructor(public HttpClient:HttpClient){}
uploadFiles(files:File[]) : Subscription {
const config = new HttpRequest('POST', this.postUrl, this.myFormData, {
reportProgress: true
})
return this.HttpClient.request( config )
.subscribe(event=>{
this.httpEvent = event
if (event instanceof HttpResponse) {
alert('upload complete, old school alert used')
}
},
error=>{
alert('!failure beyond compare cause:' + error.toString())
})
}
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
HttpClientModule,
ngfModule
],
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule);
Examples of how to allow file selection
Multiple
<input type="file" ngf [(files)]="files" multiple />
Single
<input type="file" ngf [(file)]="file" />
Element
<div ngfSelect multiple="1" [(files)]="files">
Tap to Select
</div>
Image Backgrounds Only
<button ngfSelect [(file)]="userFile" accept="image/*" multiple="1">
Tap to Select
</button>
<div [ngfBackground]="userFile"
style="background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;width:50px;height:50px"
></div>
Images Only
<button ngfSelect [(file)]="userFile" accept="image/*" multiple="1">
Tap to Select
</button>
<img [ngfSrc]="userFile" />
Examples of how to allow file drag/drop
Basic
<div ngfDrop
[(files)]="files"
[(file)]="file"
([validDrag])="validDrag"
([invalidDrag])="invalidDrag"
[ngClass]="{'myHoverClass': validDrag, 'myAntiHoverClass': validDrag}"
>
Drop Files Here
</div>
Combo Drop Select
<div ngfDrop selectable="1" multiple="1"
[(files)]="files"
[(validDrag)]="validComboDrag"
[(invalidDrag)]="invalidComboDrag"
[ngClass]="{'goodDragClass':validComboDrag, 'badDragClass':invalidComboDrag}"
>
Combo drop/select zone
</div>
A base directive that provides abilities of ngfDrop and ngfSelect. Does not auto default nor auto host element events like hover/drag/drop (see ngfDrop and/or ngfSelect)
ngf : ngf // reference to directive class
[multiple] : string
[accept] : string
[maxSize] : number // bytes . 1024 = 1k . 1048576 = 1mb
[ngfFixOrientation] : boolean = true
[fileDropDisabled] : any = false
[selectable] : any = false
[(lastInvalids)] : {file:File,type:string}[] = []
[(lastBaseUrl)] : string // Base64 od last file uploaded url
[(file)] : File // last file uploaded
[(files)] : File[]
(init) : EventEmitter<ngf>
[capturePaste] : boolean // listen to window paste event for files
(fileSelectStart) : EventEmitter<Event> // Event fired for user selecting files starting
Extends ngf and then auto hosts element event watching of hover/drag/drop
[fileDropDisabled] : any = false
(fileOver) :EventEmitter<any> = new EventEmitter()
[(validDrag)] :any = false
[(invalidDrag)] :any = false
Supporting Internet Explorer 11 or less?
Only (fileOver) works accurately [(validDrag)] & [(invalidDrag)] should NOT be used as IE11 does not indicate the number of files NOR the types of files being dragged like other modern web browsers
Extends ngf and auto engages click base file selecting
[selectable]:any = true
[ngfBackground]:File
[ngfSrc]:File
Does calculations of an upload event and provideds percent of upload completed
[(percent)]:number
[httpEvent]:Event
Converts files to FormData
[files]:File[]
[postName]:string = "file"
[fileName]:string//optional force file name
[(FormData)]:FormData
Angular, natively, makes uploading files so very easy!
Did you know?
@angular/common
@angular/common to send files! Why add more unneccessary weight of dependency of another package?
@angular/common
Uploading files is as easy as:
import { Subscription } from "rxjs"//only included for data typing
import {
HttpClient, HttpRequest, HttpResponse
} from "@angular/common/http"
export const uploadFiles(files:File[]) : Subscription {
const postUrl = "..."
const myFormData:FormData = new FormData()
files.forEach(file=>myFormData.append("file", file, "file-name.xyz"))
const config = new HttpRequest("POST", postUrl, myFormData), {
reportProgress: true
})
return this.HttpClient.request( config )
.subscribe(event=>{
if (event instanceof HttpResponse) {
alert('upload complete, old school alert used')
}
},
error=>{
alert('!failure cause:' + error.toString())
})
}
Work on this package
Source files are on not the default github branch
git clone https://github.com/AckerApple/angular-file.git -b development
The MIT License