af

angular-file

by Acker Dawn Apple
3.6.0

Angular components for user file select, drop, and more

Overview

Readme

angular-file

Easy to use Angular directives for user file selections (DEMO PAGE)

This package is to handle select/drag/drop of files. Once files are selected, for uploading, you then use Angular's @angular/common/http for uploading selected files (see here for more on uploading).

Table of Contents

Quick Start

  1. A recommended way to install angular-file is through npm package manager using the following command:

    npm install angular-file --save-dev

    Alternatively, you can download it in a ZIP file.

  2. Currently angular-file contains three directives: ngf, ngfSelect, and ngfDrop. ngf and ngfSelect are quite the same with just different defaults and they both utilize <input type="file" /> functionality. ngfDrop is used to designate an area that will be used for dropping of file(s).

  3. More information regarding using of angular-file is located in demo and demo sources.

Examples

Practical Example

An example intended to have every line needed to run an app with angular-file. To use this example, replace the contents of main.ts with this code, and add <app></app> to the body of index.html

import { ngfModule, ngf } from "angular-file"
import { Component, NgModule } from "@angular/core"
import {
  HttpClient, HttpClientModule, HttpRequest, HttpResponse, HttpEvent
} from "@angular/common/http"
import { platformBrowserDynamic } from "@angular/platform-browser-dynamic"
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser'
import { Subscription } from 'rxjs'

// two ways to upload files
const template = `
<input
  ngf
  multiple
  type      = "file"
  accept    = "image/*"
  [(files)] = "files"
  maxSize   = "1024"
  capturePaste = "1"
/>
<button *ngIf="files" (click)="uploadFiles(files)">send files</button>

<ngfFormData
  [files]      = "files"
  [(FormData)] = "myFormData"
  postName     = "file"
></ngfFormData>

<ngfUploadStatus
  [(percent)] = "uploadPercent"
  [httpEvent] = "httpEvent"
></ngfUploadStatus>

<div *ngIf="uploadPercent">
  Upload Progress: {{ uploadPercent }}%
</div>
`

@Component({
  selector: 'app',
  template: template
})
export class AppComponent {
  postUrl = '...'
  myFormData:FormData//populated by ngfFormData directive
  httpEvent:HttpEvent<{}>

  constructor(public HttpClient:HttpClient){}

  uploadFiles(files:File[]) : Subscription {
    const config = new HttpRequest('POST', this.postUrl, this.myFormData, {
      reportProgress: true
    })

    return this.HttpClient.request( config )
    .subscribe(event=>{
      this.httpEvent = event

      if (event instanceof HttpResponse) {
        alert('upload complete, old school alert used')
      }
    },
    error=>{
      alert('!failure beyond compare cause:' + error.toString())
    })
  }
}

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    HttpClientModule,
    ngfModule
  ],
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}

platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule);

Select Files Examples

Examples of how to allow file selection

Multiple

<input type="file" ngf [(files)]="files" multiple  />

Single

<input type="file" ngf [(file)]="file" />

Element

<div ngfSelect multiple="1" [(files)]="files">
  Tap to Select
</div>

Image Backgrounds Only

<button ngfSelect [(file)]="userFile" accept="image/*" multiple="1">
  Tap to Select
</button>
<div [ngfBackground]="userFile"
  style="background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;width:50px;height:50px"
></div>

Images Only

<button ngfSelect [(file)]="userFile" accept="image/*" multiple="1">
  Tap to Select
</button>
<img [ngfSrc]="userFile" />

Drop Files Examples

Examples of how to allow file drag/drop

Basic

<div ngfDrop
  [(files)]="files"
  [(file)]="file"
  ([validDrag])="validDrag"
  ([invalidDrag])="invalidDrag"
  [ngClass]="{'myHoverClass': validDrag, 'myAntiHoverClass': validDrag}"
>
  Drop Files Here
</div>

Combo Drop Select

<div ngfDrop selectable="1" multiple="1"
  [(files)]="files"
  [(validDrag)]="validComboDrag"
  [(invalidDrag)]="invalidComboDrag"
  [ngClass]="{'goodDragClass':validComboDrag, 'badDragClass':invalidComboDrag}"
>
  Combo drop/select zone
</div>

API

ngf Directive

A base directive that provides abilities of ngfDrop and ngfSelect. Does not auto default nor auto host element events like hover/drag/drop (see ngfDrop and/or ngfSelect)

ngf                 : ngf // reference to directive class
[multiple]          : string
[accept]            : string
[maxSize]           : number // bytes . 1024 = 1k . 1048576 = 1mb
[ngfFixOrientation] : boolean = true
[fileDropDisabled]  : any = false
[selectable]        : any = false
[(lastInvalids)]    : {file:File,type:string}[] = []
[(lastBaseUrl)]     : string // Base64 od last file uploaded url
[(file)]            : File // last file uploaded
[(files)]           : File[]
(init)              : EventEmitter<ngf>
[capturePaste]      : boolean // listen to window paste event for files
(fileSelectStart)   : EventEmitter<Event> // Event fired for user selecting files starting

ngfDrop Directive

Extends ngf and then auto hosts element event watching of hover/drag/drop

[fileDropDisabled]  : any = false
(fileOver)      :EventEmitter<any> = new EventEmitter()
[(validDrag)]   :any = false
[(invalidDrag)] :any = false

Supporting Internet Explorer 11 or less?

Only (fileOver) works accurately [(validDrag)] & [(invalidDrag)] should NOT be used as IE11 does not indicate the number of files NOR the types of files being dragged like other modern web browsers

ngfSelect Directive

Extends ngf and auto engages click base file selecting

[selectable]:any = true

ngfBackground Directive

[ngfBackground]:File

ngfSrc Directive

[ngfSrc]:File

ngfUploadStatus Directive

Does calculations of an upload event and provideds percent of upload completed

[(percent)]:number
[httpEvent]:Event

ngfFormData Directive

Converts files to FormData

[files]:File[]
[postName]:string = "file"
[fileName]:string//optional force file name
[(FormData)]:FormData

Uploading

Angular, natively, makes uploading files so very easy!

Did you know?

  • You do NOT and should NOT use a seperate package to upload files other than @angular/common
  • You do not need a package like ng2-file-upload which have outdated non-core-community driven file uploading scripts
  • Just can just use @angular/common to send files! Why add more unneccessary weight of dependency of another package?
  • Multi file uploading is so easy with @angular/common
  • You will have the most control seperating your file selecting from file uploading
  • You should use this package, angular-file, to select files and then give to Angular to upload

Uploading files is as easy as:

import { Subscription } from "rxjs"//only included for data typing
import {
  HttpClient, HttpRequest, HttpResponse
} from "@angular/common/http"

export const uploadFiles(files:File[]) : Subscription {
  const postUrl = "..."
  const myFormData:FormData = new FormData()

  files.forEach(file=>myFormData.append("file", file, "file-name.xyz"))

  const config = new HttpRequest("POST", postUrl, myFormData), {
    reportProgress: true
  })

  return this.HttpClient.request( config )
  .subscribe(event=>{
    if (event instanceof HttpResponse) {
      alert('upload complete, old school alert used')
    }
  },
  error=>{
    alert('!failure cause:' + error.toString())
  })
}

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

  1. Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests (not our email address)
  2. Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

Thanks for understanding!

Development

Work on this package

Source files are on not the default github branch

git clone https://github.com/AckerApple/angular-file.git -b development

Credits

  • Current Author: Acker Apple
  • Forked from outdated package: ng2-file-upload

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)

