Description

This package allows you to use the Feather Icons in your angular applications. The icons are designed by Cole Bemis. Import only the icons that you need.

Demo

Usage

1. Install the package

npm install angular-feather

2. Generate a module to host the icons you'll import

ng generate module icons

3. Import assets

You need to import:

FeatherModule, as it contains the <i-feather> component

component The SVGs that you need

We put this in IconsModule for modularity. See example below:

file: icon.module.ts

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { FeatherModule } from 'angular-feather' ; import { Camera, Heart, Github } from 'angular-feather/icons' ; const icons = { Camera, Heart, Github }; ({ imports: [ FeatherModule.pick(icons) ], exports: [ FeatherModule ] }) export class IconsModule { }

3. Use it in template

After importing the IconsModule in your feature or shared module, use the icons as follows:

< i-feather name = "github" class = "someclass" > </ i-feather > < i-feather name = "heart" style = "color: green;" > </ i-feather > < i-feather name = "camera" > </ i-feather >

Styling icons

< i-feather name = "heart" class = "big fill-red" > </ i-feather >

.big { height : 50px ; width : 50px ; } .fill-red { fill : red; }

Available icons

Refer to the table below for the list of all available icons.

Symbol to import HTML template Activity <i-feather name="activity"></i-feather> Airplay <i-feather name="airplay"></i-feather> AlertCircle <i-feather name="alert-circle"></i-feather> AlertOctagon <i-feather name="alert-octagon"></i-feather> AlertTriangle <i-feather name="alert-triangle"></i-feather> AlignCenter <i-feather name="align-center"></i-feather> AlignJustify <i-feather name="align-justify"></i-feather> AlignLeft <i-feather name="align-left"></i-feather> AlignRight <i-feather name="align-right"></i-feather> Anchor <i-feather name="anchor"></i-feather> Aperture <i-feather name="aperture"></i-feather> Archive <i-feather name="archive"></i-feather> ArrowDownCircle <i-feather name="arrow-down-circle"></i-feather> ArrowDownLeft <i-feather name="arrow-down-left"></i-feather> ArrowDownRight <i-feather name="arrow-down-right"></i-feather> ArrowDown <i-feather name="arrow-down"></i-feather> ArrowLeftCircle <i-feather name="arrow-left-circle"></i-feather> ArrowLeft <i-feather name="arrow-left"></i-feather> ArrowRightCircle <i-feather name="arrow-right-circle"></i-feather> ArrowRight <i-feather name="arrow-right"></i-feather> ArrowUpCircle <i-feather name="arrow-up-circle"></i-feather> ArrowUpLeft <i-feather name="arrow-up-left"></i-feather> ArrowUpRight <i-feather name="arrow-up-right"></i-feather> ArrowUp <i-feather name="arrow-up"></i-feather> AtSign <i-feather name="at-sign"></i-feather> Award <i-feather name="award"></i-feather> BarChart2 <i-feather name="bar-chart-2"></i-feather> BarChart <i-feather name="bar-chart"></i-feather> BatteryCharging <i-feather name="battery-charging"></i-feather> Battery <i-feather name="battery"></i-feather> BellOff <i-feather name="bell-off"></i-feather> Bell <i-feather name="bell"></i-feather> Bluetooth <i-feather name="bluetooth"></i-feather> Bold <i-feather name="bold"></i-feather> BookOpen <i-feather name="book-open"></i-feather> Book <i-feather name="book"></i-feather> Bookmark <i-feather name="bookmark"></i-feather> Box <i-feather name="box"></i-feather> Briefcase <i-feather name="briefcase"></i-feather> Calendar <i-feather name="calendar"></i-feather> CameraOff <i-feather name="camera-off"></i-feather> Camera <i-feather name="camera"></i-feather> Cast <i-feather name="cast"></i-feather> CheckCircle <i-feather name="check-circle"></i-feather> CheckSquare <i-feather name="check-square"></i-feather> Check <i-feather name="check"></i-feather> ChevronDown <i-feather name="chevron-down"></i-feather> ChevronLeft <i-feather name="chevron-left"></i-feather> ChevronRight <i-feather name="chevron-right"></i-feather> ChevronUp <i-feather name="chevron-up"></i-feather> ChevronsDown <i-feather name="chevrons-down"></i-feather> ChevronsLeft <i-feather name="chevrons-left"></i-feather> ChevronsRight <i-feather name="chevrons-right"></i-feather> ChevronsUp <i-feather name="chevrons-up"></i-feather> Chrome <i-feather name="chrome"></i-feather> Circle <i-feather name="circle"></i-feather> Clipboard <i-feather name="clipboard"></i-feather> Clock <i-feather name="clock"></i-feather> CloudDrizzle <i-feather name="cloud-drizzle"></i-feather> CloudLightning <i-feather name="cloud-lightning"></i-feather> CloudOff <i-feather name="cloud-off"></i-feather> CloudRain <i-feather name="cloud-rain"></i-feather> CloudSnow <i-feather name="cloud-snow"></i-feather> Cloud <i-feather name="cloud"></i-feather> Code <i-feather name="code"></i-feather> Codepen <i-feather name="codepen"></i-feather> Codesandbox <i-feather name="codesandbox"></i-feather> Coffee <i-feather name="coffee"></i-feather> Columns <i-feather name="columns"></i-feather> Command <i-feather name="command"></i-feather> Compass <i-feather name="compass"></i-feather> Copy <i-feather name="copy"></i-feather> CornerDownLeft <i-feather name="corner-down-left"></i-feather> CornerDownRight <i-feather name="corner-down-right"></i-feather> CornerLeftDown <i-feather name="corner-left-down"></i-feather> CornerLeftUp <i-feather name="corner-left-up"></i-feather> CornerRightDown <i-feather name="corner-right-down"></i-feather> CornerRightUp <i-feather name="corner-right-up"></i-feather> CornerUpLeft <i-feather name="corner-up-left"></i-feather> CornerUpRight <i-feather name="corner-up-right"></i-feather> Cpu <i-feather name="cpu"></i-feather> CreditCard <i-feather name="credit-card"></i-feather> Crop <i-feather name="crop"></i-feather> Crosshair <i-feather name="crosshair"></i-feather> Database <i-feather name="database"></i-feather> Delete <i-feather name="delete"></i-feather> Disc <i-feather name="disc"></i-feather> DivideCircle <i-feather name="divide-circle"></i-feather> DivideSquare <i-feather name="divide-square"></i-feather> Divide <i-feather name="divide"></i-feather> DollarSign <i-feather name="dollar-sign"></i-feather> DownloadCloud <i-feather name="download-cloud"></i-feather> Download <i-feather name="download"></i-feather> Dribbble <i-feather name="dribbble"></i-feather> Droplet <i-feather name="droplet"></i-feather> Edit2 <i-feather name="edit-2"></i-feather> Edit3 <i-feather name="edit-3"></i-feather> Edit <i-feather name="edit"></i-feather> ExternalLink <i-feather name="external-link"></i-feather> EyeOff <i-feather name="eye-off"></i-feather> Eye <i-feather name="eye"></i-feather> Facebook <i-feather name="facebook"></i-feather> FastForward <i-feather name="fast-forward"></i-feather> Feather <i-feather name="feather"></i-feather> Figma <i-feather name="figma"></i-feather> FileMinus <i-feather name="file-minus"></i-feather> FilePlus <i-feather name="file-plus"></i-feather> FileText <i-feather name="file-text"></i-feather> File <i-feather name="file"></i-feather> Film <i-feather name="film"></i-feather> Filter <i-feather name="filter"></i-feather> Flag <i-feather name="flag"></i-feather> FolderMinus <i-feather name="folder-minus"></i-feather> FolderPlus <i-feather name="folder-plus"></i-feather> Folder <i-feather name="folder"></i-feather> Framer <i-feather name="framer"></i-feather> Frown <i-feather name="frown"></i-feather> Gift <i-feather name="gift"></i-feather> GitBranch <i-feather name="git-branch"></i-feather> GitCommit <i-feather name="git-commit"></i-feather> GitMerge <i-feather name="git-merge"></i-feather> GitPullRequest <i-feather name="git-pull-request"></i-feather> Github <i-feather name="github"></i-feather> Gitlab <i-feather name="gitlab"></i-feather> Globe <i-feather name="globe"></i-feather> Grid <i-feather name="grid"></i-feather> HardDrive <i-feather name="hard-drive"></i-feather> Hash <i-feather name="hash"></i-feather> Headphones <i-feather name="headphones"></i-feather> Heart <i-feather name="heart"></i-feather> HelpCircle <i-feather name="help-circle"></i-feather> Hexagon <i-feather name="hexagon"></i-feather> Home <i-feather name="home"></i-feather> Image <i-feather name="image"></i-feather> Inbox <i-feather name="inbox"></i-feather> Info <i-feather name="info"></i-feather> Instagram <i-feather name="instagram"></i-feather> Italic <i-feather name="italic"></i-feather> Key <i-feather name="key"></i-feather> Layers <i-feather name="layers"></i-feather> Layout <i-feather name="layout"></i-feather> LifeBuoy <i-feather name="life-buoy"></i-feather> Link2 <i-feather name="link-2"></i-feather> Link <i-feather name="link"></i-feather> Linkedin <i-feather name="linkedin"></i-feather> List <i-feather name="list"></i-feather> Loader <i-feather name="loader"></i-feather> Lock <i-feather name="lock"></i-feather> LogIn <i-feather name="log-in"></i-feather> LogOut <i-feather name="log-out"></i-feather> Mail <i-feather name="mail"></i-feather> MapPin <i-feather name="map-pin"></i-feather> Map <i-feather name="map"></i-feather> Maximize2 <i-feather name="maximize-2"></i-feather> Maximize <i-feather name="maximize"></i-feather> Meh <i-feather name="meh"></i-feather> Menu <i-feather name="menu"></i-feather> MessageCircle <i-feather name="message-circle"></i-feather> MessageSquare <i-feather name="message-square"></i-feather> MicOff <i-feather name="mic-off"></i-feather> Mic <i-feather name="mic"></i-feather> Minimize2 <i-feather name="minimize-2"></i-feather> Minimize <i-feather name="minimize"></i-feather> MinusCircle <i-feather name="minus-circle"></i-feather> MinusSquare <i-feather name="minus-square"></i-feather> Minus <i-feather name="minus"></i-feather> Monitor <i-feather name="monitor"></i-feather> Moon <i-feather name="moon"></i-feather> MoreHorizontal <i-feather name="more-horizontal"></i-feather> MoreVertical <i-feather name="more-vertical"></i-feather> MousePointer <i-feather name="mouse-pointer"></i-feather> Move <i-feather name="move"></i-feather> Music <i-feather name="music"></i-feather> Navigation2 <i-feather name="navigation-2"></i-feather> Navigation <i-feather name="navigation"></i-feather> Octagon <i-feather name="octagon"></i-feather> Package <i-feather name="package"></i-feather> Paperclip <i-feather name="paperclip"></i-feather> PauseCircle <i-feather name="pause-circle"></i-feather> Pause <i-feather name="pause"></i-feather> PenTool <i-feather name="pen-tool"></i-feather> Percent <i-feather name="percent"></i-feather> PhoneCall <i-feather name="phone-call"></i-feather> PhoneForwarded <i-feather name="phone-forwarded"></i-feather> PhoneIncoming <i-feather name="phone-incoming"></i-feather> PhoneMissed <i-feather name="phone-missed"></i-feather> PhoneOff <i-feather name="phone-off"></i-feather> PhoneOutgoing <i-feather name="phone-outgoing"></i-feather> Phone <i-feather name="phone"></i-feather> PieChart <i-feather name="pie-chart"></i-feather> PlayCircle <i-feather name="play-circle"></i-feather> Play <i-feather name="play"></i-feather> PlusCircle <i-feather name="plus-circle"></i-feather> PlusSquare <i-feather name="plus-square"></i-feather> Plus <i-feather name="plus"></i-feather> Pocket <i-feather name="pocket"></i-feather> Power <i-feather name="power"></i-feather> Printer <i-feather name="printer"></i-feather> Radio <i-feather name="radio"></i-feather> RefreshCcw <i-feather name="refresh-ccw"></i-feather> RefreshCw <i-feather name="refresh-cw"></i-feather> Repeat <i-feather name="repeat"></i-feather> Rewind <i-feather name="rewind"></i-feather> RotateCcw <i-feather name="rotate-ccw"></i-feather> RotateCw <i-feather name="rotate-cw"></i-feather> Rss <i-feather name="rss"></i-feather> Save <i-feather name="save"></i-feather> Scissors <i-feather name="scissors"></i-feather> Search <i-feather name="search"></i-feather> Send <i-feather name="send"></i-feather> Server <i-feather name="server"></i-feather> Settings <i-feather name="settings"></i-feather> Share2 <i-feather name="share-2"></i-feather> Share <i-feather name="share"></i-feather> ShieldOff <i-feather name="shield-off"></i-feather> Shield <i-feather name="shield"></i-feather> ShoppingBag <i-feather name="shopping-bag"></i-feather> ShoppingCart <i-feather name="shopping-cart"></i-feather> Shuffle <i-feather name="shuffle"></i-feather> Sidebar <i-feather name="sidebar"></i-feather> SkipBack <i-feather name="skip-back"></i-feather> SkipForward <i-feather name="skip-forward"></i-feather> Slack <i-feather name="slack"></i-feather> Slash <i-feather name="slash"></i-feather> Sliders <i-feather name="sliders"></i-feather> Smartphone <i-feather name="smartphone"></i-feather> Smile <i-feather name="smile"></i-feather> Speaker <i-feather name="speaker"></i-feather> Square <i-feather name="square"></i-feather> Star <i-feather name="star"></i-feather> StopCircle <i-feather name="stop-circle"></i-feather> Sun <i-feather name="sun"></i-feather> Sunrise <i-feather name="sunrise"></i-feather> Sunset <i-feather name="sunset"></i-feather> Tablet <i-feather name="tablet"></i-feather> Tag <i-feather name="tag"></i-feather> Target <i-feather name="target"></i-feather> Terminal <i-feather name="terminal"></i-feather> Thermometer <i-feather name="thermometer"></i-feather> ThumbsDown <i-feather name="thumbs-down"></i-feather> ThumbsUp <i-feather name="thumbs-up"></i-feather> ToggleLeft <i-feather name="toggle-left"></i-feather> ToggleRight <i-feather name="toggle-right"></i-feather> Tool <i-feather name="tool"></i-feather> Trash2 <i-feather name="trash-2"></i-feather> Trash <i-feather name="trash"></i-feather> Trello <i-feather name="trello"></i-feather> TrendingDown <i-feather name="trending-down"></i-feather> TrendingUp <i-feather name="trending-up"></i-feather> Triangle <i-feather name="triangle"></i-feather> Truck <i-feather name="truck"></i-feather> Tv <i-feather name="tv"></i-feather> Twitch <i-feather name="twitch"></i-feather> Twitter <i-feather name="twitter"></i-feather> Type <i-feather name="type"></i-feather> Umbrella <i-feather name="umbrella"></i-feather> Underline <i-feather name="underline"></i-feather> Unlock <i-feather name="unlock"></i-feather> UploadCloud <i-feather name="upload-cloud"></i-feather> Upload <i-feather name="upload"></i-feather> UserCheck <i-feather name="user-check"></i-feather> UserMinus <i-feather name="user-minus"></i-feather> UserPlus <i-feather name="user-plus"></i-feather> UserX <i-feather name="user-x"></i-feather> User <i-feather name="user"></i-feather> Users <i-feather name="users"></i-feather> VideoOff <i-feather name="video-off"></i-feather> Video <i-feather name="video"></i-feather> Voicemail <i-feather name="voicemail"></i-feather> Volume1 <i-feather name="volume-1"></i-feather> Volume2 <i-feather name="volume-2"></i-feather> VolumeX <i-feather name="volume-x"></i-feather> Volume <i-feather name="volume"></i-feather> Watch <i-feather name="watch"></i-feather> WifiOff <i-feather name="wifi-off"></i-feather> Wifi <i-feather name="wifi"></i-feather> Wind <i-feather name="wind"></i-feather> XCircle <i-feather name="x-circle"></i-feather> XOctagon <i-feather name="x-octagon"></i-feather> XSquare <i-feather name="x-square"></i-feather> X <i-feather name="x"></i-feather> Youtube <i-feather name="youtube"></i-feather> ZapOff <i-feather name="zap-off"></i-feather> Zap <i-feather name="zap"></i-feather> ZoomIn <i-feather name="zoom-in"></i-feather> ZoomOut <i-feather name="zoom-out"></i-feather>

FAQ

1. Is there a way to pick all the icons at once?

Yes, by importing allIcons from 'angular-feather/icons' :

import { allIcons } from 'angular-feather/icons' ; ({ imports: [ FeatherModule.pick(allIcons) ], exports: [ FeatherModule ] }) export class IconsModule { }

However, keep in mind that by doing this, all icons will end up in your application bundle. While this may not be much of an issue for prototyping, it is not recommended for any application that you plan to release.

License

MIT © Michael Bazos