The angular-esri-map repository is now retired and is now archived (November 2020). It started in Long Term Maintenance mode on July 1, 2018.
Please take a look at these modern alternatives:
A collection of directives to help you use Esri maps and services in your AngularJS v1.x applications.
These directives can be used as-is if your mapping needs are simple, or as reference examples of the patterns that you can use to write your own directives that use the ArcGIS API for JavaScript. Read more...
Here are examples and guides showing how you can use this module to bring Esri maps into your own AngularJS v1.x applications.
To use these directives in your own AngularJS v1.x application, first install the module as a dependency using any of the following methods.
<!-- load angular-esri-map from CDN -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/angular-esri-map@2"></script>
# OR install via bower
bower install angular-esri-map
# OR install via npm
npm install angular-esri-map
Alternatively, you can clone or download this repo and copy the desired module file (
angular-esri-map.js or
angular-esri-map.min.js) into your application.
Once you've added the module to your application, you can refer the sample code below to use the
<esri-scene-view> directive. If you have downloaded or installed locally, point to the location of the module file in your environment (instead of CDN) and load the page in a browser.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html ng-app="esri-map-example">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="initial-scale=1,maximum-scale=1,user-scalable=no">
<title>AngularJS Esri Quick Start</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://js.arcgis.com/4.8/esri/css/main.css">
<style type="text/css">
html, body, .esri-view {
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
}
</style>
</head>
<body ng-controller="MapController as vm">
<esri-scene-view map="vm.map" view-options="{scale: 50000000, center: [-101.17, 21.78]}">
</esri-scene-view>
<!-- load Esri JSAPI -->
<script src="https://js.arcgis.com/4.8/"></script>
<!-- load AngularJS -->
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.6.5/angular.js"></script>
<!-- load angular-esri-map -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/angular-esri-map@2"></script>
<script>
angular.module('esri-map-example', ['esri.map'])
.controller('MapController', function(esriLoader) {
var self = this;
esriLoader.require(['esri/Map'], function(Map) {
self.map = new Map({
basemap: 'streets'
});
});
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
See the documentation for examples and guides of how to use the other directives and services.
If your application only shows a map under certain conditions you may want to lazy load the ArcGIS API for JavaScript. You can do this by calling the
esriLoader.bootstrap() method. See the Lazy Load Patterns page for an example of how to do this.
At version 1.x, these directives and services require, at a minimum, AngularJS v1.3.0 and the ArcGIS API for JavaScript v3.12 (though most will work and are tested on v3.11).
For version 2.x, the ArcGIS API for JavaScript v4.0 is required.
See the compatibility table below for details.
|angular-esri-map
|AngularJS
|ArcGIS API for JavaScript
|Notes
|v1.0.0
|v1.3 - v1.5
|v3.12 - 3.21
|Test coverage included for AngularJS v1.3.
|v1.1.0
|v1.3 - v1.5
|v3.15 - 3.21
|v1.1.8
|v1.3+
|v3.12 - 3.21
|Due to a breaking change in controllers at AngularJS v1.6, e2e test coverage has been performed with v1.3, but will only continue with v1.6. See CHANGELOG.
|v2.0.0
|v1.3 - v1.5
|v4.0 - v4.6
|Test coverage included for AngularJS v1.3.
|v2.0.2
|v1.3+
|v4.0 - v4.6
|Due to a breaking change in controllers at AngularJS v1.6, e2e test coverage has been performed with v1.3, but will only continue with v1.6. See CHANGELOG.
|v2.0.5
|v1.3+
|v4.6 - v4.8
|Uses
.when() instead of
.then()
Ionic is a mobile-ready implementation of Angular that is built on top of Cordova/PhoneGap. The coding patterns shown above can also be used with Ionic.
Find a bug or want to request a new feature? Please let us know by submitting an issue. Thank you!
Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please see our guidelines for contributing.
Make sure you have Node and Gulp installed.
cd into the
angular-esri-map folder
npm install
gulp from the command line. This will run the linting and build commands and then start a local web server hosting the application under the
docs folder
src) and test pages (under
test). Test pages are served along with the docs site when you run the
gulp task and are accessible from the root (i.e.
https://localhost:9002/simple-map.html).
