The angular-esri-map repository is now retired and is now archived (November 2020). It started in Long Term Maintenance mode on July 1, 2018.

Do you have a question related to JavaScript that isn’t specific to Angular? Post these questions in the GeoNET forum for the ArcGIS API for JavaScript.

Please take a look at these modern alternatives:

Esri-loader - A tiny library to help load ArcGIS API for JavaScript modules in non-Dojo applications.

Arcgis-webpack-plugin – A webpack wrapper for the ArcGIS API for JavaScript.

Angular-cli-esri-map – A repo that demos using the ArcGIS API for JavaScript in Angular 9+ applications.

A collection of directives to help you use Esri maps and services in your AngularJS v1.x applications.

These directives can be used as-is if your mapping needs are simple, or as reference examples of the patterns that you can use to write your own directives that use the ArcGIS API for JavaScript. Read more...

Getting Started

Here are examples and guides showing how you can use this module to bring Esri maps into your own AngularJS v1.x applications.

Quick Start

To use these directives in your own AngularJS v1.x application, first install the module as a dependency using any of the following methods.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/angular-esri-map@2" > </ script >

bower install angular-esri-map npm install angular-esri-map

Alternatively, you can clone or download this repo and copy the desired module file ( angular-esri-map.js or angular-esri-map.min.js ) into your application.

Once you've added the module to your application, you can refer the sample code below to use the <esri-scene-view> directive. If you have downloaded or installed locally, point to the location of the module file in your environment (instead of CDN) and load the page in a browser.

< html ng-app = "esri-map-example" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "initial-scale=1,maximum-scale=1,user-scalable=no" > < title > AngularJS Esri Quick Start </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://js.arcgis.com/4.8/esri/css/main.css" > < style type = "text/css" > html , body , .esri-view { padding : 0 ; margin : 0 ; height : 100% ; width : 100% ; } </ style > </ head > < body ng-controller = "MapController as vm" > < esri-scene-view map = "vm.map" view-options = "{scale: 50000000, center: [-101.17, 21.78]}" > </ esri-scene-view > < script src = "https://js.arcgis.com/4.8/" > </ script > < script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.6.5/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/angular-esri-map@2" > </ script > < script > angular.module( 'esri-map-example' , [ 'esri.map' ]) .controller( 'MapController' , function ( esriLoader ) { var self = this ; esriLoader.require([ 'esri/Map' ], function ( Map ) { self.map = new Map ({ basemap : 'streets' }); }); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

See the documentation for examples and guides of how to use the other directives and services.

Lazy Loading of the ArcGIS API for JavaScript

If your application only shows a map under certain conditions you may want to lazy load the ArcGIS API for JavaScript. You can do this by calling the esriLoader.bootstrap() method. See the Lazy Load Patterns page for an example of how to do this.

Dependencies

At version 1.x, these directives and services require, at a minimum, AngularJS v1.3.0 and the ArcGIS API for JavaScript v3.12 (though most will work and are tested on v3.11).

For version 2.x, the ArcGIS API for JavaScript v4.0 is required.

See the compatibility table below for details.

What about Angular 2?

You can find up to date information on using the ArcGIS API for JavaScript in an Angular (2+) application at this Angular resources page.

What about Ionic?

Ionic is a mobile-ready implementation of Angular that is built on top of Cordova/PhoneGap. The coding patterns shown above can also be used with Ionic.

andygup/ionic2-esri-map: Example using ArcGIS API for JavaScript with Ionic2 using the angular2-esri-loader pattern with webpack.

jwasilgeo/ionic-esri-map: An Ionic1 app showing how to integrate a map using the angular-esri-map v1 pattern.

Issues

Find a bug or want to request a new feature? Please let us know by submitting an issue. Thank you!

Contributing

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please see our guidelines for contributing.

Development Instructions

Make sure you have Node and Gulp installed.

Fork and clone this repo cd into the angular-esri-map folder Install the dependencies with npm install run gulp from the command line. This will run the linting and build commands and then start a local web server hosting the application under the docs folder Modify the source files (under src ) and test pages (under test ). Test pages are served along with the docs site when you run the gulp task and are accessible from the root (i.e. https://localhost:9002/simple-map.html ). Make a pull request to contribute your changes

