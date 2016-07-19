Use version 2.x for the babel 5 and version 3.x for the babel 6
npm install angular-es6
You can find whole example project in the example directory.
export default class NiceDirective {
static $inject = ['$http'];
constructor($http) {
this.$http = $http;
this.template = '<div>{{computeName('NICE')}}</div>';
this.restrict = 'E';
this.scope = {
name: '=',
};
}
link(scope) {
this.scope = scope;
scope.computeName = (suffix) => this.computeName(suffix);
}
computeName(suffix = '') {
const { $http, scope } = this;
return 'Mr.' + scope.name + ' ' + suffix;
}
}
export default class MainController {
static $inject = ['$scope', '$http'];
constructor($scope, $http) {
this.$http = $http;
$scope.doThis = () => this.doThis();
}
doThis() {
const { $http } = this;
...
}
}
As you can see in the examples above. You need to store injected objects somehow. There is a better solution. You can extend your class with class named Inject and then you can use variable named this.$inject.
In next example is called function doThis from the constructor. You can use this.$inject because this object was initialized by Inject constructor.
Do not forget to use (...args). Inject class need to get all injected objects.
import { Inject } from 'angular-es6';
export default class MainController extends Inject {
static $inject = ['$http'];
constructor(...args) {
super(...args);
this.doThis();
}
doThis() {
const { $http } = this.$inject;
}
}
You can use variables from the link function anywhere in your directive code. This feature is available without extending Inject class. Here is small example
export default class NiceDirective {
static $inject = ['$http'];
constructor($http) {
this.$http = $http;
this.template = '<div>{{computeName('NICE')}}</div>';
this.restrict = 'E';
this.scope = {
name: '=',
};
}
link(scope) {
scope.computeName = (suffix) => this.computeName(suffix);
}
computeName(suffix = '') {
const { scope, element } = this.link.$inject;
element.text('Mr.' + scope.name + ' ' + suffix);
}
}
Each directory need to have file index.js with content like this:
import { load } from 'angular-es6';
const MODULE_NAME = 'myProject.directives';
load.directives(require.context('./', true, /.*\.js$/), MODULE_NAME);
export default MODULE_NAME;
More examples you can find in the example directory.
npm run build
npm run dev