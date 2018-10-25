Angular Epic Spinners

Reusable angular components for epic spinners

Demo

Visit the demo page to see spinners in action

Installation

npm install --save angular-epic-spinners

OR

yarn install angular-epic-spinners

Usage

Example

Import each spinners' module into your module file and use the spinner component anywhere.

import {AtomSpinnerModule} from 'angular-epic-spinners' ({ imports: [AtomSpinnerModule] })

Then in your html file

< app-atom-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "1000" [ size ]= "60" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-atom-spinner >

Components list

You can easily configure spinners' size, color and animation speed

< app-flower-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "2500" [ size ]= "70" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-flower-spinner > < app-pixel-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "2000" [ pixelSize ]= "70" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-pixel-spinner > < app-hollow-dots-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "1000" [ dotSize ]= "15" [ dotsNum ]= "3" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-hollow-dots-spinner > < app-intersecting-circles-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "1200" [ size ]= "70" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-intersecting-circles-spinner > < app-orbit-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "1200" [ size ]= "55" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-orbit-spinner > < app-radar-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "2000" [ size ]= "60" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-radar-spinner > < app-scaling-squares-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "1250" [ size ]= "65" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-scaling-squares-spinner > < app-half-circle-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "1000" [ size ]= "60" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-half-circle-spinner > < app-trinity-rings-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "1500" [ size ]= "66" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-trinity-rings-spinner > < app-fulfilling-square-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "4000" [ size ]= "50" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-fulfilling-square-spinner > < app-circles-to-rhombuses-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "1200" [ circlesNum ]= "3" [ circleSize ]= "15" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-circles-to-rhombuses-spinner > < app-semipolar-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "2000" [ size ]= "65" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-semipolar-spinner > < app-self-building-square-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "6000" [ size ]= "40" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-self-building-square-spinner > < app-swapping-squares-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "1000" [ size ]= "65" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-swapping-squares-spinner > < app-fulfilling-bouncing-circle-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "4000" [ size ]= "60" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-fulfilling-bouncing-circle-spinner > < app-fingerprint-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "1500" [ size ]= "64" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-fingerprint-spinner > < app-spring-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "3000" [ size ]= "60" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-spring-spinner > < app-atom-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "1000" [ size ]= "60" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-atom-spinner > < app-looping-rhombuses-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "2500" [ rhombusSize ]= "15" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" > </ app-looping-rhombuses-spinner > < app-breeding-rhombus-spinner [ animationDuration ]= "2000" [ size ]= "65" [ color ]= "'#ff1d5e'" /> < app-breeding-rhombus-spinner >

License

MIT license.