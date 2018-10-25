Reusable angular components for epic spinners
Visit the demo page to see spinners in action
npm install --save angular-epic-spinners
OR
yarn install angular-epic-spinners
Example
Import each spinners' module into your module file and use the spinner component anywhere.
import {AtomSpinnerModule} from 'angular-epic-spinners'
@NgModule({
imports: [AtomSpinnerModule]
})
Then in your html file
<app-atom-spinner
[animationDuration]="1000"
[size]="60"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-atom-spinner>
You can easily configure spinners' size, color and animation speed
<app-flower-spinner
[animationDuration]="2500"
[size]="70"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-flower-spinner>
<app-pixel-spinner
[animationDuration]="2000"
[pixelSize]="70"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-pixel-spinner>
<app-hollow-dots-spinner
[animationDuration]="1000"
[dotSize]="15"
[dotsNum]="3"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-hollow-dots-spinner>
<app-intersecting-circles-spinner
[animationDuration]="1200"
[size]="70"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-intersecting-circles-spinner>
<app-orbit-spinner
[animationDuration]="1200"
[size]="55"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-orbit-spinner>
<app-radar-spinner
[animationDuration]="2000"
[size]="60"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-radar-spinner>
<app-scaling-squares-spinner
[animationDuration]="1250"
[size]="65"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-scaling-squares-spinner>
<app-half-circle-spinner
[animationDuration]="1000"
[size]="60"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-half-circle-spinner>
<app-trinity-rings-spinner
[animationDuration]="1500"
[size]="66"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-trinity-rings-spinner>
<app-fulfilling-square-spinner
[animationDuration]="4000"
[size]="50"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-fulfilling-square-spinner>
<app-circles-to-rhombuses-spinner
[animationDuration]="1200"
[circlesNum]="3"
[circleSize]="15"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-circles-to-rhombuses-spinner>
<app-semipolar-spinner
[animationDuration]="2000"
[size]="65"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-semipolar-spinner>
<app-self-building-square-spinner
[animationDuration]="6000"
[size]="40"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-self-building-square-spinner>
<app-swapping-squares-spinner
[animationDuration]="1000"
[size]="65"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-swapping-squares-spinner>
<app-fulfilling-bouncing-circle-spinner
[animationDuration]="4000"
[size]="60"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-fulfilling-bouncing-circle-spinner>
<app-fingerprint-spinner
[animationDuration]="1500"
[size]="64"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-fingerprint-spinner>
<app-spring-spinner
[animationDuration]="3000"
[size]="60"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-spring-spinner>
<app-looping-rhombuses-spinner
[animationDuration]="2500"
[rhombusSize]="15"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-looping-rhombuses-spinner>
<app-breeding-rhombus-spinner
[animationDuration]="2000"
[size]="65"
[color]="'#ff1d5e'"
/><app-breeding-rhombus-spinner>
MIT license.