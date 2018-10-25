openbase logo
aes

angular-epic-spinners

by Richard Umoffia
2.0.0

Reusable angular components for epic-spinners

Downloads/wk

471

GitHub Stars

156

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Loading Spinner

Readme

Angular Epic Spinners

Demo

Visit the demo page to see spinners in action

Installation

npm install --save angular-epic-spinners

OR

yarn install angular-epic-spinners

Usage

Example

Import each spinners' module into your module file and use the spinner component anywhere. 

  import {AtomSpinnerModule} from 'angular-epic-spinners'
  
  @NgModule({
    imports: [AtomSpinnerModule]
  })

Then in your html file

  <app-atom-spinner
     [animationDuration]="1000"
     [size]="60"
     [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
    ></app-atom-spinner>

Components list

You can easily configure spinners' size, color and animation speed

<app-flower-spinner
  [animationDuration]="2500"
  [size]="70"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-flower-spinner>

<app-pixel-spinner
  [animationDuration]="2000"
  [pixelSize]="70"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-pixel-spinner>

<app-hollow-dots-spinner
  [animationDuration]="1000"
  [dotSize]="15"
  [dotsNum]="3"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-hollow-dots-spinner>

<app-intersecting-circles-spinner
  [animationDuration]="1200"
  [size]="70"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-intersecting-circles-spinner>

<app-orbit-spinner
  [animationDuration]="1200"
  [size]="55"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-orbit-spinner>

<app-radar-spinner
  [animationDuration]="2000"
  [size]="60"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-radar-spinner>

<app-scaling-squares-spinner
  [animationDuration]="1250"
  [size]="65"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-scaling-squares-spinner>

<app-half-circle-spinner
  [animationDuration]="1000"
  [size]="60"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-half-circle-spinner>

<app-trinity-rings-spinner
  [animationDuration]="1500"
  [size]="66"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-trinity-rings-spinner>

<app-fulfilling-square-spinner
  [animationDuration]="4000"
  [size]="50"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-fulfilling-square-spinner>

<app-circles-to-rhombuses-spinner
  [animationDuration]="1200"
  [circlesNum]="3"
  [circleSize]="15"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-circles-to-rhombuses-spinner>
    
<app-semipolar-spinner
  [animationDuration]="2000"
  [size]="65"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-semipolar-spinner>
    
<app-self-building-square-spinner
  [animationDuration]="6000"
  [size]="40"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-self-building-square-spinner>
    
<app-swapping-squares-spinner
  [animationDuration]="1000"
  [size]="65"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-swapping-squares-spinner>

<app-fulfilling-bouncing-circle-spinner
  [animationDuration]="4000"
  [size]="60"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-fulfilling-bouncing-circle-spinner>

<app-fingerprint-spinner
  [animationDuration]="1500"
  [size]="64"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-fingerprint-spinner>

<app-spring-spinner
  [animationDuration]="3000"
  [size]="60"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-spring-spinner>

<app-atom-spinner
  [animationDuration]="1000"
  [size]="60"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-atom-spinner>

<app-looping-rhombuses-spinner
  [animationDuration]="2500"
  [rhombusSize]="15"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
></app-looping-rhombuses-spinner>

<app-breeding-rhombus-spinner
  [animationDuration]="2000"
  [size]="65"
  [color]="'#ff1d5e'"
/><app-breeding-rhombus-spinner>

Support?

  • Star the repo ⭐
  • Create pull requests
  • Follow me on twitter @iamAfro

License

MIT license.

