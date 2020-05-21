An useful plugin that allows you to set up different variables such as API Url, Sockets, Paths, etc, based on the context of script execution, which means you can set up (for example) different API endpoints depending if you are working on development, stage or production.
⚠️Warning / Heads up! Although this plugin works and it does the job, it has been out of development since a while now and it's no longer maintained other than people and community contributions / pull requests.
You can install this package either with
npm or with
bower.
bower install angular-environment
npm install angular-environment
Then add
environment as a dependency for your app:
angular.module('yourApp', ['environment']);
Sometimes, during the development of our applications, we need to use different variables depending on what context our application is running.
Let's say you're working on an application that handles an API, and you have a version of your API running locally on your computer or laptop for testing purposes. Besides, you have the final or in-production API running on a server. Certainly, the API endpoints are not the same in both environments, so, this plugin allows you to work with same variable for the same purpose but using different values depending on what context your application is running: development, stage or production.
Even better, you can execute code depending on the running context. In some cases you probably could need run pieces of code only for development environment and not in for production, or vice versa.
Said that, let's go to configure the plugin and learn how to use it.
envServiceProvider into your Angular App config area.
domains and
vars objects.
*) to describe your domains, i.e.:
*.domain.com.
defaults object within
vars, to catch not-defined variables in the environments.
envServiceProvider.check() which will automatically set the appropriate environment based on given domains.
Here's a full example:
angular.module('yourApp', ['environment']).
config(function(envServiceProvider) {
// set the domains and variables for each environment
envServiceProvider.config({
domains: {
development: ['localhost', 'acme.dev.local'],
production: ['acme.com', '*.acme.com', 'acme.dev.prod'],
test: ['test.acme.com', 'acme.dev.test', 'acme.*.com'],
// anotherStage: ['domain1', 'domain2']
},
vars: {
development: {
apiUrl: '//api.acme.dev.local/v1',
staticUrl: '//static.acme.dev.local',
// antoherCustomVar: 'lorem',
// antoherCustomVar: 'ipsum'
},
test: {
apiUrl: '//api.acme.dev.test/v1',
staticUrl: '//static.acme.dev.test',
// antoherCustomVar: 'lorem',
// antoherCustomVar: 'ipsum'
},
production: {
apiUrl: '//api.acme.com/v1',
staticUrl: '//static.acme.com',
// antoherCustomVar: 'lorem',
// antoherCustomVar: 'ipsum'
},
// anotherStage: {
// customVar: 'lorem',
// customVar: 'ipsum'
// },
defaults: {
apiUrl: '//api.default.com/v1',
staticUrl: '//static.default.com'
}
}
});
// run the environment check, so the comprobation is made
// before controllers and services are built
envServiceProvider.check();
});
In order to read the configured environment variables alongside your Angular App, you need to inject
envService into your controllers or services:
controller('SomeController', ['$scope', 'envService', function($scope, envService) {
// ...
}]);
Returns a string with the current environment
var environment = envService.get(); // gets 'development'
Sets desired environment. This will overwrite the settled environment during the automatically check in Angular config process (see Configuration topic).
envService.set('production'); // will set 'production' as current environment
Returns
true or
false if the given environment matches with the current environment.
if (envService.is('production')) {
// actually, the current environment is production
// so, let's make some logic only for production environment
}
else {
// we're not in production environment
}
Returns the desired environment variable. If no argument is passed, this method will return all variables associated to the current environment.
var apiUrl = envService.read('apiUrl'); // gets '//localhost/api'
var allVars = envService.read(); // gets all variables configured under the current environment
If the desired variable passed as argument doesn't exists in the current environment, the plugin will check into
defaults object.
To report bugs or request features, please visit the Issue Tracker.
Please feel free to contribute to the plugin with new issues, requests, unit tests, code fixes or new features. If you want to contribute with some code, create a feature branch and send your pull request.
Copyright 2015-2017, Juan Pablo Barrientos Lagos (juanpablob)
Licensed under The MIT License
Redistributions of files must retain the above copyright notice.