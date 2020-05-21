AngularJS Environment Plugin

An useful plugin that allows you to set up different variables such as API Url, Sockets, Paths, etc, based on the context of script execution, which means you can set up (for example) different API endpoints depending if you are working on development, stage or production.

⚠️Warning / Heads up! Although this plugin works and it does the job, it has been out of development since a while now and it's no longer maintained other than people and community contributions / pull requests.

Installation

You can install this package either with npm or with bower .

bower

bower install angular-environment

npm

npm install angular-environment

Then add environment as a dependency for your app:

angular.module( 'yourApp' , [ 'environment' ]);

Documentation

Sometimes, during the development of our applications, we need to use different variables depending on what context our application is running.

Let's say you're working on an application that handles an API, and you have a version of your API running locally on your computer or laptop for testing purposes. Besides, you have the final or in-production API running on a server. Certainly, the API endpoints are not the same in both environments, so, this plugin allows you to work with same variable for the same purpose but using different values depending on what context your application is running: development, stage or production.

Even better, you can execute code depending on the running context. In some cases you probably could need run pieces of code only for development environment and not in for production, or vice versa.

Said that, let's go to configure the plugin and learn how to use it.

Configuration

Once installed, inject the envServiceProvider into your Angular App config area.

into your Angular App config area. Organize the environments as you wish under domains and vars objects.

and objects. You can use wildcards ( * ) to describe your domains, i.e.: *.domain.com .

) to describe your domains, i.e.: . As optional, you can set defaults variables under defaults object within vars , to catch not-defined variables in the environments.

object within , to catch not-defined variables in the environments. Finally, in the same config area, you will need to check in which context your application is running, by adding envServiceProvider.check() which will automatically set the appropriate environment based on given domains.

Here's a full example:

angular.module( 'yourApp' , [ 'environment' ]). config( function ( envServiceProvider ) { envServiceProvider.config({ domains : { development : [ 'localhost' , 'acme.dev.local' ], production : [ 'acme.com' , '*.acme.com' , 'acme.dev.prod' ], test : [ 'test.acme.com' , 'acme.dev.test' , 'acme.*.com' ], }, vars : { development : { apiUrl : '//api.acme.dev.local/v1' , staticUrl : '//static.acme.dev.local' , }, test : { apiUrl : '//api.acme.dev.test/v1' , staticUrl : '//static.acme.dev.test' , }, production : { apiUrl : '//api.acme.com/v1' , staticUrl : '//static.acme.com' , }, defaults : { apiUrl : '//api.default.com/v1' , staticUrl : '//static.default.com' } } }); envServiceProvider.check(); });

Usage

In order to read the configured environment variables alongside your Angular App, you need to inject envService into your controllers or services:

controller( 'SomeController' , [ '$scope' , 'envService' , function ( $scope, envService ) { }]);

Returns a string with the current environment

var environment = envService.get();

Sets desired environment. This will overwrite the settled environment during the automatically check in Angular config process (see Configuration topic).

envService.set( 'production' );

Returns true or false if the given environment matches with the current environment.

if (envService.is( 'production' )) { } else { }

Returns the desired environment variable. If no argument is passed, this method will return all variables associated to the current environment.

var apiUrl = envService.read( 'apiUrl' ); var allVars = envService.read();

If the desired variable passed as argument doesn't exists in the current environment, the plugin will check into defaults object.

√ Support for adding domains with wildcards or regex .

. √ Unit testing .

. Support for protocols.

Support

To report bugs or request features, please visit the Issue Tracker.

Contributing to this plugin

Please feel free to contribute to the plugin with new issues, requests, unit tests, code fixes or new features. If you want to contribute with some code, create a feature branch and send your pull request.

License

Copyright 2015-2017, Juan Pablo Barrientos Lagos (juanpablob)

Licensed under The MIT License

Redistributions of files must retain the above copyright notice.