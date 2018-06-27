openbase logo
aef

angular-emoji-filter-hd

by Didier Baquier
0.0.10 (see all)

An AngularJS filter for replacing emoji codes with high-definition emoticons (Retina friendly).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

AngularJS Emoji Filter HD

An AngularJS filter for replacing emoji codes with actual high-definition emoticons (Retina friendly). (heavily inspired by Angular-Emoji-Filter)

Installation

This module is available via NPM or bower, install it with this command:

Via bower

bower install angular-emoji-filter-hd

Via NPM

npm install angular-emoji-filter-hd

Demo

See this plunker

Usage

  • Add dbaq.emoji as a dependency
  • Add ngSanitize as a dependency (belongs to AngularJS)
  • Apply the filter within ng-bind-html: <div ng-bind-html="message | emoji"></div>
  • Optionally add aliases in config blocks via emojiConfigProvider.addAlias("smile", ":)");

Example

<html>
    <head>
        <meta charset="utf-8">
        <link rel="stylesheet" href="emoji.min.css">
        <script src="angular.min.js"></script>
        <script src="emoji.min.js"></script>
    </head>
    <body ng-app="app" ng-controller="AppCtrl">
      <ul>
        <li ng-bind-html="message | emoji"></li>
        <li ng-bind-html="messageWithAliases | emoji"></li>
      </ul>
    </body>
</html>

angular.module("app", ["dbaq.emoji", "ngSanitize"])
  .config(function(emojiConfigProvider) {
    emojiConfigProvider.addAlias("smile", ":)");
    emojiConfigProvider.addAlias("heart", "<3");
    emojiConfigProvider.addAlias("ok_hand", "+1");
  })
  .controller("AppCtrl", function ($scope) {
      $scope.message = "Animals: :dog: :cat: :snake: People: :smile: :confused: :angry: Places: :house: :school: :hotel: :poop:";
      $scope.messageWithAliases = "Emoji with aliases: :) <3 +1";
  });});

Donations

If your app is successful or if you are working for a company, please consider donating some beer money 🍺:

paypal

Keep in mind that I am maintaining this repository on my free time so thank you for considering a donation. 👍

License

The AngularJS Emoji filter HD is released under the MIT license as detailed in the LICENSE file that should be distributed with this library; the source code is freely available.

The filter was adapted by Didier Baquier from the work of James Allardice. The resources come from emoji codes website

