AngularJS Emoji Filter HD

An AngularJS filter for replacing emoji codes with actual high-definition emoticons (Retina friendly). (heavily inspired by Angular-Emoji-Filter)

Installation

This module is available via NPM or bower, install it with this command:

Via bower

bower install angular-emoji-filter-hd

Via NPM

npm install angular-emoji-filter-hd

Demo

See this plunker

Usage

Add dbaq.emoji as a dependency

Add ngSanitize as a dependency (belongs to AngularJS)

Apply the filter within ng-bind-html: <div ng-bind-html="message | emoji"></div>

Optionally add aliases in config blocks via emojiConfigProvider.addAlias("smile", ":)");

Example

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "emoji.min.css" > < script src = "angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "emoji.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body ng-app = "app" ng-controller = "AppCtrl" > < ul > < li ng-bind-html = "message | emoji" > </ li > < li ng-bind-html = "messageWithAliases | emoji" > </ li > </ ul > </ body > </ html >

angular.module( "app" , [ "dbaq.emoji" , "ngSanitize" ]) .config( function ( emojiConfigProvider ) { emojiConfigProvider.addAlias( "smile" , ":)" ); emojiConfigProvider.addAlias( "heart" , "<3" ); emojiConfigProvider.addAlias( "ok_hand" , "+1" ); }) .controller( "AppCtrl" , function ( $scope ) { $scope.message = "Animals: :dog: :cat: :snake: People: :smile: :confused: :angry: Places: :house: :school: :hotel: :poop:" ; $scope.messageWithAliases = "Emoji with aliases: :) <3 +1" ; });});

Donations

If your app is successful or if you are working for a company, please consider donating some beer money 🍺:

Keep in mind that I am maintaining this repository on my free time so thank you for considering a donation. 👍

License

The AngularJS Emoji filter HD is released under the MIT license as detailed in the LICENSE file that should be distributed with this library; the source code is freely available.

The filter was adapted by Didier Baquier from the work of James Allardice. The resources come from emoji codes website