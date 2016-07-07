Angular Elastic Input

A directive for AngularJS which automatically resizes the width of input field according to the content, while typing.

Installation

Download archive file above or install using bower:

bower install angular-elastic- input

Include the script tag on your page after the AngularJS script tags:

< script src = "path/to/angular-elastic-input.min.js" > </ script >

Ensure that your application module specifies puElasticInput as a dependency:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'puElasticInput' ]);

Use the directive by specifying an pu-elastic-input attribute on an input element:

< input type = "text" pu-elastic-input />

Demo

Do you want to see Angular Elastic Input in action?

Visit http://jacek-pulit.github.io/angular-elastic-input/

Options

Minimum and maximum width you can specify as css properties: min-width and max-width

< input type = "text" pu-elastic-input style = "min-width: 200px; max-width: 400px;" />

or as element attributes: pu-elastic-input-minwidth and pu-elastic-input-maxwidth

< input type = "text" pu-elastic-input pu-elastic-input-minwidth = "300px" pu-elastic-input-maxwidth = "none" />

Defaults

min-width: 0

max-width: inner width of parent element

License

Angular Elastic Input is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more details.