aei

angular-elastic-input

by Jacek Pulit
2.4.0 (see all)

A directive for AngularJS which automatically resizes the width of input field according to the content, while typing.

Readme

Angular Elastic Input Build Status

A directive for AngularJS which automatically resizes the width of input field according to the content, while typing.

Installation

Download archive file above or install using bower:

bower install angular-elastic-input --save

Include the script tag on your page after the AngularJS script tags:

<script src="path/to/angular-elastic-input.min.js"></script>

Ensure that your application module specifies puElasticInput as a dependency:

angular.module('myApp', ['puElasticInput']);

Use the directive by specifying an pu-elastic-input attribute on an input element:

<input type="text" pu-elastic-input/>

Demo

Do you want to see Angular Elastic Input in action?

Visit http://jacek-pulit.github.io/angular-elastic-input/

Options

Minimum and maximum width you can specify as css properties: min-width and max-width

<input type="text" pu-elastic-input style="min-width: 200px; max-width: 400px;"/>

or as element attributes: pu-elastic-input-minwidth and pu-elastic-input-maxwidth

<input type="text" pu-elastic-input pu-elastic-input-minwidth="300px" pu-elastic-input-maxwidth="none"/>

Defaults

min-width: 0

max-width: inner width of parent element

License

Angular Elastic Input is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more details.

