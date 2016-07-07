A directive for AngularJS which automatically resizes the width of input field according to the content, while typing.
Download archive file above or install using bower:
bower install angular-elastic-input --save
Include the script tag on your page after the AngularJS script tags:
<script src="path/to/angular-elastic-input.min.js"></script>
Ensure that your application module specifies puElasticInput as a dependency:
angular.module('myApp', ['puElasticInput']);
Use the directive by specifying an pu-elastic-input attribute on an input element:
<input type="text" pu-elastic-input/>
Do you want to see Angular Elastic Input in action?
Visit http://jacek-pulit.github.io/angular-elastic-input/
Minimum and maximum width you can specify as css properties: min-width and max-width
<input type="text" pu-elastic-input style="min-width: 200px; max-width: 400px;"/>
or as element attributes: pu-elastic-input-minwidth and pu-elastic-input-maxwidth
<input type="text" pu-elastic-input pu-elastic-input-minwidth="300px" pu-elastic-input-maxwidth="none"/>
min-width: 0
max-width: inner width of parent element
Angular Elastic Input is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more details.