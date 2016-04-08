Angular Elasticsearch Query Builder

This is an Angular.js directive for building an Elasticsearch query. You just give it the fields and can generate a query for it. Its layout is defined using Bootstrap classes, but you may also choose to just style it yourself.

It's still pretty early on, as it doesn't support a whole lot of use-cases, but we need to make it awesome. Contributions accepted.

Try it Out

View an example here

Usage

Dependency

Notice: this plugin requires:

the Angular Recursion module.

the Angular directives for Bootstrap module to display the Calendar (ui.bootstrap.datepicker)

Installation

First you'll need to download the dist files and include this JS file to your app (don't forget to substitute x.x.x with the current version number), along with the RecursionHelper, if you're not already using it.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "angular-ui-bootstrap/ui-bootstrap-tpls.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "angular-recursion/angular-recursion.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "angular-elastic-builder/angular-elastic-builder.min.js" > </ script >

Then make sure that it's included in your app's dependencies during module creation.

angularmodule( 'appName' , [ 'angular-elastic-builder' ]);

Then you can use it in your app

$scope.elasticBuilderData = {}; $scope.elasticBuilderData.query = []; $scope.elasticBuilderData.fields = { 'test.number' : { type : 'number' , minimum : 650 }, 'test.term' : { type : 'term' }, 'test.boolean' : { type : 'term' , subType : 'boolean' }, 'test.state.multi' : { type : 'multi' , choices : [ 'AZ' , 'CA' , 'CT' ]}, 'test.date' : { type : 'date' }, 'test.otherdate' : { type : 'date' } };

< div data-elastic-builder = "elasticBuilderData" > </ div >

The above elasticFields would allow you create the following form:

Which represents the following Elasticsearch Query:

[ { "and" : [ { "term" : { "test.date" : "2016-04-08T10:44:06" } }, { "range" : { "test.number" : { "gte" : 650 } } }, { "range" : { "test.number" : { "lt" : 850 } } } ] }, { "term" : { "test.boolean" : 0 } }, { "terms" : { "test.state.multi" : [ "AZ" , "CT" ] } }, { "not" : { "filter" : { "term" : { "test.term" : "asdfasdf" } } } }, { "exists" : { "field" : "test.term" } }, { "range" : { "test.otherdate" : { "gte" : "now" , "lte" : "now+7d" } } } ]

Field Options

type : This determines how the fields are displayed in the form. Currently supported: 'number' : in addition to Generic Options, gets ">", "≥", "<", "≤", "=" 'term' : in addition to Generic Options, gets "Equals" and "! Equals" 'boolean' : Does not get Generic Options. Gets true and false These are actually "equals 0" and "equals 1" for the database query 'date' : in addition to Generic Options, gets ">", "≥", "<", "≤", "="

: This determines how the fields are displayed in the form.

Generic Options

In addition to any specific options for fields, all fields also get a "Exists" and "! Exists" option

External Changes && Initial State

If you want to pass in an initial state (or if you make changes to the query externally), you'll need to set the configuration flag needsUpdate to true . Any time this flag changes to true , this directive will overwrite the current state and data with whatever is now defined in your configuration object.

Local Development