aeb

angular-elastic-builder

by Dan Crews
1.5.1 (see all)

This is an Angular.js directive for building an Elasticsearch query. You just give it the fields and can generate a query for it.

Readme

Angular Elasticsearch Query Builder

This is an Angular.js directive for building an Elasticsearch query. You just give it the fields and can generate a query for it. Its layout is defined using Bootstrap classes, but you may also choose to just style it yourself.

It's still pretty early on, as it doesn't support a whole lot of use-cases, but we need to make it awesome. Contributions accepted.

Try it Out

View an example here

Usage

Dependency

Notice: this plugin requires:

Installation

First you'll need to download the dist files and include this JS file to your app (don't forget to substitute x.x.x with the current version number), along with the RecursionHelper, if you're not already using it.

<script type="text/javascript" src="angular-ui-bootstrap/ui-bootstrap-tpls.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="angular-recursion/angular-recursion.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="angular-elastic-builder/angular-elastic-builder.min.js"></script>

Then make sure that it's included in your app's dependencies during module creation.

angularmodule('appName', [ 'angular-elastic-builder' ]);

Then you can use it in your app

/* Controller code */

/**
 * The elasticBuilderData object will be modified in place so that you can use
 * your own $watch, and/or your own saving mechanism
 */
$scope.elasticBuilderData = {};
$scope.elasticBuilderData.query = [];

/**
 * This object is the lookup for what fields
 * are available in your database, as well as definitions of what kind
 * of data they are
 */
$scope.elasticBuilderData.fields = {
 'test.number': { type: 'number', minimum: 650 },
 'test.term': { type: 'term' },
 'test.boolean': { type: 'term', subType: 'boolean' },
 'test.state.multi': { type: 'multi', choices: [ 'AZ', 'CA', 'CT' ]},
 'test.date': { type: 'date' },
 'test.otherdate': { type: 'date' }
};

<div data-elastic-builder="elasticBuilderData"></div>

The above elasticFields would allow you create the following form: Screenshot

Which represents the following Elasticsearch Query:

[
  {
    "and": [
      {
        "term": {
          "test.date": "2016-04-08T10:44:06"
        }
      },
      {
        "range": {
          "test.number": {
            "gte": 650
          }
        }
      },
      {
        "range": {
          "test.number": {
            "lt": 850
          }
        }
      }
    ]
  },
  {
    "term": {
      "test.boolean": 0
    }
  },
  {
    "terms": {
      "test.state.multi": [ "AZ", "CT" ]
    }
  },
  {
    "not": {
      "filter": {
        "term": {
          "test.term": "asdfasdf"
        }
      }
    }
  },
  {
    "exists": {
      "field": "test.term"
    }
  },
  {
    "range": {
      "test.otherdate": {
        "gte": "now",
        "lte": "now+7d"
      }
    }
  }
]

Field Options

  • type: This determines how the fields are displayed in the form.
    • Currently supported:
      • 'number': in addition to Generic Options, gets ">", "≥", "<", "≤", "="
      • 'term': in addition to Generic Options, gets "Equals" and "! Equals"
      • 'boolean': Does not get Generic Options. Gets true and false
        • These are actually "equals 0" and "equals 1" for the database query
      • 'date': in addition to Generic Options, gets ">", "≥", "<", "≤", "="

Generic Options

  • In addition to any specific options for fields, all fields also get a "Exists" and "! Exists" option

External Changes && Initial State

If you want to pass in an initial state (or if you make changes to the query externally), you'll need to set the configuration flag needsUpdate to true. Any time this flag changes to true, this directive will overwrite the current state and data with whatever is now defined in your configuration object.

Local Development

To work on this module locally, you will need to clone it and run gulp watch. This will ensure that your changes get compiled properly. You will also need to make sure you run gulp to build the "dist" files before commit.

