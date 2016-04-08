This is an Angular.js directive for building an Elasticsearch query. You just give it the fields and can generate a query for it. Its layout is defined using Bootstrap classes, but you may also choose to just style it yourself.
It's still pretty early on, as it doesn't support a whole lot of use-cases, but we need to make it awesome. Contributions accepted.
Notice: this plugin requires:
First you'll need to download the dist files and include this JS file to your app (don't forget to substitute
x.x.x with the current version number), along with the RecursionHelper, if you're not already using it.
<script type="text/javascript" src="angular-ui-bootstrap/ui-bootstrap-tpls.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="angular-recursion/angular-recursion.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="angular-elastic-builder/angular-elastic-builder.min.js"></script>
Then make sure that it's included in your app's dependencies during module creation.
angularmodule('appName', [ 'angular-elastic-builder' ]);
Then you can use it in your app
/* Controller code */
/**
* The elasticBuilderData object will be modified in place so that you can use
* your own $watch, and/or your own saving mechanism
*/
$scope.elasticBuilderData = {};
$scope.elasticBuilderData.query = [];
/**
* This object is the lookup for what fields
* are available in your database, as well as definitions of what kind
* of data they are
*/
$scope.elasticBuilderData.fields = {
'test.number': { type: 'number', minimum: 650 },
'test.term': { type: 'term' },
'test.boolean': { type: 'term', subType: 'boolean' },
'test.state.multi': { type: 'multi', choices: [ 'AZ', 'CA', 'CT' ]},
'test.date': { type: 'date' },
'test.otherdate': { type: 'date' }
};
<div data-elastic-builder="elasticBuilderData"></div>
The above elasticFields would allow you create the following form:
Which represents the following Elasticsearch Query:
[
{
"and": [
{
"term": {
"test.date": "2016-04-08T10:44:06"
}
},
{
"range": {
"test.number": {
"gte": 650
}
}
},
{
"range": {
"test.number": {
"lt": 850
}
}
}
]
},
{
"term": {
"test.boolean": 0
}
},
{
"terms": {
"test.state.multi": [ "AZ", "CT" ]
}
},
{
"not": {
"filter": {
"term": {
"test.term": "asdfasdf"
}
}
}
},
{
"exists": {
"field": "test.term"
}
},
{
"range": {
"test.otherdate": {
"gte": "now",
"lte": "now+7d"
}
}
}
]
type: This determines how the fields are displayed in the form.
'number': in addition to Generic Options, gets ">", "≥", "<", "≤", "="
'term': in addition to Generic Options, gets "Equals" and "! Equals"
'boolean': Does not get Generic Options. Gets
true and
false
'date': in addition to Generic Options, gets ">", "≥", "<", "≤", "="
Generic Options
If you want to pass in an initial state (or if you make changes to the query externally), you'll need to
set the configuration flag
needsUpdate to
true. Any time this flag changes to
true, this directive
will overwrite the current state and data with whatever is now defined in your configuration object.
To work on this module locally, you will need to clone it and run
gulp watch. This will ensure that your changes get compiled properly. You will also need to make sure you run
gulp to build the "dist" files before commit.