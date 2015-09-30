Elastic (autosize) textareas for AngularJS, without jQuery dependency.
as attribute
<textarea msd-elastic ng-model="foo">
...
</textarea>
as class
<textarea class="msd-elastic" ng-model="bar">
...
</textarea>
optionally append whitespace to the end of the height calculation (an extra newline improves the apperance when animating)
<textarea msd-elastic="\n" ng-model="foo">
...
</textarea>
<textarea class="msd-elastic: \n;" ng-model="bar">
...
</textarea>
or configure whitespace globally
app.config(['msdElasticConfig', function(msdElasticConfig) {
msdElasticConfig.append = '\n';
}])
the directive also emits an
elastic:resize event which you can listen for
$scope.$on('elastic:resize', function(event, element, oldHeight, newHeight) {
// do stuff
});
Set the
rows attribute to
1, as browsers default to
2.
<textarea rows="1" msd-elastic ng-model="foo">
...
</textarea>
bower install angular-elastic
npm install angular-elastic
Include the
elastic.js script provided by this component in your app.
Make sure to add
monospaced.elastic to your app’s module dependencies.
angular
.module('yourApp', [
'monospaced.elastic'
]);
Modern browsers only—Internet Explorer 6, 7 & 8 retain their default textarea behaviour.
By creating a hidden textarea that mirrors the textarea to which the directive was applied, Angular Elastic can measure the required height and adjust the textarea accordingly. Adjustments are done on:
This works well in most cases with no additional code required other than described in the Usage section above. However, it may occur that the adjustment must be invoked manually at a time that is not covered by the events listed above. E.g. textareas with the style
display: none; may not have a valid width in Safari which produces incorrect adjustments. In this case the adjustment needs to be invoked once these textareas become visible. For that Angular Elastic listens to the
elastic:adjust event on its scope. To invoke the adjustment for all textareas covered by Angular Elastic use:
$rootScope.$broadcast('elastic:adjust');