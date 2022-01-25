openbase logo
angular-editor-fabric-js

by leonardo Rico
2.0.0 (see all)

Drag-and-drop editor based on Fabricjs for Angular.io

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28

GitHub Stars

327

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

angular-editor-fabric-js

Drag-and-drop editor based on Fabricjs for Angular with multiple options

Example

Imgur

Output

Imgur

Features

  • Export to image
  • Export to SVG
  • Save to localStorage
  • Load From LocalStorage
  • Clean workspace
  • Resize workspace
  • Add text
  • Add Images
  • Upload Images
  • Add figures (Rectangle, Triangle, Square, Circle)
  • Render to JSON
  • Clone Object
  • Sent to front Object
  • Sent to back Object
  • Delete Object
  • Unselect Object
  • Add ID to Object
  • Opacity to Object
  • Color to Object
  • Font Famility to Object
  • Text Align to Object
  • Style to Object
  • Font Size to Object
  • Line Height To Object
  • Char Spacing to Object

Installing the library in your project

npm i angular-editor-fabric-js

Development

Installing the project

git clone https://github.com/kevoj/angular-editor-fabric-js.git
cd angular-editor-fabric-js
npm install

Start

Run ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Build

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the -prod flag for a production build.

Running unit tests

Run ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.

Running end-to-end tests

Run ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor. Before running the tests make sure you are serving the app via ng serve.

License

MIT ©

