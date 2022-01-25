Drag-and-drop editor based on Fabricjs for Angular with multiple options

Example

Output

Features

Export to image

Export to SVG

Save to localStorage

Load From LocalStorage

Clean workspace

Resize workspace

Add text

Add Images

Upload Images

Add figures (Rectangle, Triangle, Square, Circle)

Render to JSON

Clone Object

Sent to front Object

Sent to back Object

Delete Object

Unselect Object

Add ID to Object

Opacity to Object

Color to Object

Font Famility to Object

Text Align to Object

Style to Object

Font Size to Object

Line Height To Object

Char Spacing to Object

Installing the library in your project

npm i angular-editor-fabric-js

Development

Installing the project

git clone https://github.com/kevoj/angular-editor-fabric-js.git cd angular-editor-fabric-js npm install

Start

Run ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/ . The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Build

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the -prod flag for a production build.

Running unit tests

Run ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.

Running end-to-end tests

Run ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor. Before running the tests make sure you are serving the app via ng serve .

License

MIT ©