Drag-and-drop editor based on Fabricjs for Angular with multiple options
npm i angular-editor-fabric-js
git clone https://github.com/kevoj/angular-editor-fabric-js.git
cd angular-editor-fabric-js
npm install
Run
ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
Run
ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ directory. Use the
-prod flag for a production build.
Run
ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.
Run
ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor.
Before running the tests make sure you are serving the app via
ng serve.