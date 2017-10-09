openbase logo
angular-echarts

by wangshijun
0.3.6 (see all)

💹 angularjs bindings for baidu echarts

Overview

Downloads/wk

169

GitHub Stars

361

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eCharts + AngularJS

AngularJS directives to use eCharts

Prerequisites

You will need the following things properly installed on your computer.

Breaking Changes in V1

  • echart support is v3.4.0;
  • angular support is v1.6.2;
  • map chart requires additional work, see below;
  • custome themes are removed, all uses the build in ones;

Building

  • Preparing bower install & npm install

  • default gulp

    develop with realtime monitor, automatic open browser to view example

  • build gulp build

    Build file to dist

  • publish gulp publish

    Build & bump npm versions

Usage

Install bower dependency and save for production

$ bower install angular-echarts --save

Inject echarts and angular-echarts file into page

<script src="path/to/bower_components/echarts/dist/echarts.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/bower_components/angular-echarts/dist/angular-echarts.min.js"></script>

Download and inject map definitions if you want a map chart: http://echarts.baidu.com/download-map.html

Add dependency and declare a demo controller

var app = angular.module('demo', ['angular-echarts']);
app.controller('LineChartController', function ($scope) {

    var pageload = {
        name: 'page.load',
        datapoints: [
            { x: 2001, y: 1012 },
            { x: 2002, y: 1023 },
            { x: 2003, y: 1045 },
            { x: 2004, y: 1062 },
            { x: 2005, y: 1032 },
            { x: 2006, y: 1040 },
            { x: 2007, y: 1023 },
            { x: 2008, y: 1090 },
            { x: 2009, y: 1012 },
            { x: 2010, y: 1012 },
        ]
    };

    var firstPaint = {
        name: 'page.firstPaint',
        datapoints: [
            { x: 2001, y: 22 },
            { x: 2002, y: 13 },
            { x: 2003, y: 35 },
            { x: 2004, y: 52 },
            { x: 2005, y: 32 },
            { x: 2006, y: 40 },
            { x: 2007, y: 63 },
            { x: 2008, y: 80 },
            { x: 2009, y: 20 },
            { x: 2010, y: 25 },
        ]
    };

    $scope.config = {
        title: 'Line Chart',
        subtitle: 'Line Chart Subtitle',
        debug: true,
        showXAxis: true,
        showYAxis: true,
        showLegend: true,
        stack: false,
    };

    $scope.data = [ pageload ];
    $scope.multiple = [pageload, firstPaint ];

});

Use this markup for a quick demo

<div class="col-md-3" ng-controller="LineChartController">
    <line-chart config="config" data="data"></line-chart>
    <line-chart config="config" data="multiple"></line-chart>
</div>

Contribute

  • git clone git@github.com:wangshijun/angular-echarts.git
  • change into the new directory
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running / Development

  • open docs/index.html in browser

Or you can use gulp server and visit http://localhost:8080 in Chrome browser, to avoid XMLHttpRequest Cross origin requests error.

