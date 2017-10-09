eCharts + AngularJS

AngularJS directives to use eCharts

Prerequisites

You will need the following things properly installed on your computer.

Breaking Changes in V1

echart support is v3.4.0;

angular support is v1.6.2;

map chart requires additional work, see below;

custome themes are removed, all uses the build in ones;

Building

Preparing bower install & npm install

default gulp develop with realtime monitor, automatic open browser to view example

build gulp build Build file to dist

publish gulp publish Build & bump npm versions

Usage

Install bower dependency and save for production

$ bower install angular-echarts

Inject echarts and angular-echarts file into page

< script src = "path/to/bower_components/echarts/dist/echarts.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/bower_components/angular-echarts/dist/angular-echarts.min.js" > </ script >

Download and inject map definitions if you want a map chart: http://echarts.baidu.com/download-map.html

Add dependency and declare a demo controller

var app = angular.module('demo', ['angular-echarts']); app.controller('LineChartController', function ($scope) { var pageload = { name: 'page.load' , datapoints: [ { x: 2001 , y: 1012 }, { x: 2002 , y: 1023 }, { x: 2003 , y: 1045 }, { x: 2004 , y: 1062 }, { x: 2005 , y: 1032 }, { x: 2006 , y: 1040 }, { x: 2007 , y: 1023 }, { x: 2008 , y: 1090 }, { x: 2009 , y: 1012 }, { x: 2010 , y: 1012 }, ] }; var firstPaint = { name: 'page.firstPaint' , datapoints: [ { x: 2001 , y: 22 }, { x: 2002 , y: 13 }, { x: 2003 , y: 35 }, { x: 2004 , y: 52 }, { x: 2005 , y: 32 }, { x: 2006 , y: 40 }, { x: 2007 , y: 63 }, { x: 2008 , y: 80 }, { x: 2009 , y: 20 }, { x: 2010 , y: 25 }, ] }; $scope.config = { title: 'Line Chart' , subtitle: 'Line Chart Subtitle' , debug: true , showXAxis: true , showYAxis: true , showLegend: true , stack: false , }; $scope.data = [ pageload ]; $scope.multiple = [pageload, firstPaint ]; });

Use this markup for a quick demo

<div class = "col-md-3" ng-controller= "LineChartController" > < line-chart config = "config" data = "data" > </ line-chart > < line-chart config = "config" data = "multiple" > </ line-chart > </ div >

Contribute

git clone git@github.com:wangshijun/angular-echarts.git

change into the new directory

npm install

bower install

Running / Development

open docs/index.html in browser