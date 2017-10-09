AngularJS directives to use eCharts
You will need the following things properly installed on your computer.
echart support is v3.4.0;
angular support is v1.6.2;
Preparing
bower install &
npm install
default
gulp
develop with realtime monitor, automatic open browser to view example
build
gulp build
Build file to dist
publish
gulp publish
Build & bump npm versions
Install bower dependency and save for production
$ bower install angular-echarts --save
Inject echarts and angular-echarts file into page
<script src="path/to/bower_components/echarts/dist/echarts.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/bower_components/angular-echarts/dist/angular-echarts.min.js"></script>
Download and inject map definitions if you want a map chart: http://echarts.baidu.com/download-map.html
Add dependency and declare a demo controller
var app = angular.module('demo', ['angular-echarts']);
app.controller('LineChartController', function ($scope) {
var pageload = {
name: 'page.load',
datapoints: [
{ x: 2001, y: 1012 },
{ x: 2002, y: 1023 },
{ x: 2003, y: 1045 },
{ x: 2004, y: 1062 },
{ x: 2005, y: 1032 },
{ x: 2006, y: 1040 },
{ x: 2007, y: 1023 },
{ x: 2008, y: 1090 },
{ x: 2009, y: 1012 },
{ x: 2010, y: 1012 },
]
};
var firstPaint = {
name: 'page.firstPaint',
datapoints: [
{ x: 2001, y: 22 },
{ x: 2002, y: 13 },
{ x: 2003, y: 35 },
{ x: 2004, y: 52 },
{ x: 2005, y: 32 },
{ x: 2006, y: 40 },
{ x: 2007, y: 63 },
{ x: 2008, y: 80 },
{ x: 2009, y: 20 },
{ x: 2010, y: 25 },
]
};
$scope.config = {
title: 'Line Chart',
subtitle: 'Line Chart Subtitle',
debug: true,
showXAxis: true,
showYAxis: true,
showLegend: true,
stack: false,
};
$scope.data = [ pageload ];
$scope.multiple = [pageload, firstPaint ];
});
Use this markup for a quick demo
<div class="col-md-3" ng-controller="LineChartController">
<line-chart config="config" data="data"></line-chart>
<line-chart config="config" data="multiple"></line-chart>
</div>
git clone git@github.com:wangshijun/angular-echarts.git
npm install
bower install
docs/index.html in browser
Or you can use
gulp serverand visit
http://localhost:8080in Chrome browser, to avoid
XMLHttpRequest Cross origin requestserror.