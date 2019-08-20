AngularJS + Facebook JavaScript SDK.
Start from v1.1.0,
angular-easyfb adds support for Facebook Platform versioning.
Please check out the new FB JS SDK setup doc if you want to switch platform versions (module default is
v2.6).
Include the angular-easyfb module with AngularJS script in your page.
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.3/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="http://pc035860.github.io/angular-easyfb/angular-easyfb.min.js"></script>
Add
ezfb to your app module's dependency.
angular.module('myApp', ['ezfb']);
npm install angular-easyfb
bower install angular-easyfb
ezfb service
getLocale /
setLocale
Configure the locale of the original FB script file. Default locale is
en_US.
angular.module('myApp')
.config(function (ezfbProvider) {
ezfbProvider.setLocale('zh_TW');
});
getInitParams /
setInitParams
Configure parameters for the original
FB.init with
ezfbProvider.setInitParams. (See also
ezfb.init)
angular.module('myApp')
.config(function (ezfbProvider) {
ezfbProvider.setInitParams({
// This is my FB app id for plunker demo app
appId: '386469651480295',
// Module default is `v2.6`.
// If you want to use Facebook platform `v2.3`, you'll have to add the following parameter.
// https://developers.facebook.com/docs/javascript/reference/FB.init
version: 'v2.3'
});
});
getInitFunction /
setInitFunction
Customize the original
FB.init function call with services injection support. The initialization parameters set in
setInitParams are available via local injection
ezfbInitParams.
// Default init function
var _defaultInitFunction = ['$window', 'ezfbInitParams', function ($window, ezfbInitParams) {
// Initialize the FB JS SDK
$window.FB.init(ezfbInitParams);
}];
Customization example:
angular.module('myApp')
.config(function (ezfbProvider) {
var myInitFunction = function ($window, $rootScope, ezfbInitParams) {
$window.FB.init({
appId: '386469651480295'
});
// or
// $window.FB.init(ezfbInitParams);
$rootScope.$broadcast('FB.init');
};
ezfbProvider.setInitFunction(myInitFunction);
});
getLoadSDKFunction / setLoadSDKFunction
Customize Facebook JS SDK loading. The function also supports DI, with two more local injections:
ezfbLocale - locale name
ezfbAsyncInit - must called to finish the module initialization process
// Default load SDK function
var _defaultLoadSDKFunction = [
'$window', '$document', 'ezfbAsyncInit', 'ezfbLocale',
function ($window, $document, ezfbAsyncInit, ezfbLocale) {
// Load the SDK's source Asynchronously
(function(d){
var js, id = 'facebook-jssdk', ref = d.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;}
js = d.createElement('script'); js.id = id; js.async = true;
js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/" + ezfbLocale + "/sdk.js";
// js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/" + ezfbLocale + "/sdk/debug.js"; // debug
ref.parentNode.insertBefore(js, ref);
}($document[0]));
$window.fbAsyncInit = ezfbAsyncInit;
}];
Customization example:
angular.module('myApp')
.config(function (ezfbProvider) {
// Feasible config if the FB JS SDK script is already loaded
ezfbProvider.setLoadSDKFunction(function (ezfbAsyncInit) {
ezfbAsyncInit();
});
});
In the case that you don't want to(or you can't) configure your
FB.init parameters in configuration phase, you may use
ezfb.init in run phase. And any
ezfb API call will not run until
ezfb.init is called.
angular.module('myApp')
.run(function (ezfb) {
ezfb.init({
// This is my FB app id for plunker demo app
appId: '386469651480295'
});
});
This is the original
FB wrapping service, all
FB.* APIs are available through
ezfb.*.
No need to worry about FB script loading and Angular context applying at all.
angular.module('myApp')
/**
* Inject into controller
*/
.controller('MainCtrl', function (ezfb) {
/**
* Origin: FB.getLoginStatus
*/
ezfb.getLoginStatus(function (res) {
$scope.loginStatus = res;
(more || angular.noop)();
});
/**
* Origin: FB.api
*/
ezfb.api('/me', function (res) {
$scope.apiMe = res;
});
});
Watch the demo to see it in action.
Support of $q promise create more possibility for
ezfb service.
Only the APIs with callback support returning promise.
$q.all([
ezfb.api('/me'),
ezfb.api('/me/likes')
])
.then(function (rsvList) {
// result of api('/me')
console.log(rsvList[0]);
// result of api('/me/likes')
console.log(rsvList[1]);
});
Watch the promise version api demo to see it in action.
Facebook Social Plugins are now supported with built-in directives.
The code copied from the above link will automatically work in
angular-easyfb-covered AngularJS apps.
Additionally, you can add an
onrender parameter to the social plugin directive. Expressions in the
onrender parameter will be evaluated every time the social plugin gets rendered.
<div class="fb-like" onrender="fbLikeRendered()"
data-href="https://developers.facebook.com/docs/plugins/"
data-layout="standard"
data-action="like"
data-show-faces="true"
data-share="true"></div>
Demo (directives demonstration)
Demo2 (interpolated attributes)
See the changelog here.
angular-easyfb uses Grunt to run all the development tasks.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins.
angular-easyfb also uses Bower to manage packages for tests.
After cloning the git repo to your place, simply run following commands to install required packages.
npm install
bower install
Generate a minified js file after running all the tests.
grunt
Unit tests:
grunt test:unit
Test coverage:
grunt coverage