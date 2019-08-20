AngularJS + Facebook JavaScript SDK.

Start from v1.1.0, angular-easyfb adds support for Facebook Platform versioning.

Please check out the new FB JS SDK setup doc if you want to switch platform versions (module default is v2.6 ).

Features

Full Facebook JavaScript SDK support

Seamless FB SDK initialization (asynchronously load script and FB.init)

All SDK API callbacks are automatically applied with AngularJS context

Support both callback and $q promise

Provide built-in directive support for Facebook XFBML plugins

Demos

Getting started

Include the angular-easyfb module with AngularJS script in your page.

< script src = "//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.3/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "http://pc035860.github.io/angular-easyfb/angular-easyfb.min.js" > </ script >

Add ezfb to your app module's dependency.

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ezfb' ]);

Install with npm

npm install angular-easyfb

Install with Bower

bower install angular-easyfb

Usage

ezfb service

Configuration

getLocale / setLocale

Configure the locale of the original FB script file. Default locale is en_US .

angular.module( 'myApp' ) .config( function ( ezfbProvider ) { ezfbProvider.setLocale( 'zh_TW' ); });

getInitParams / setInitParams

Configure parameters for the original FB.init with ezfbProvider.setInitParams . (See also ezfb.init )

angular.module( 'myApp' ) .config( function ( ezfbProvider ) { ezfbProvider.setInitParams({ appId : '386469651480295' , version : 'v2.3' }); });

getInitFunction / setInitFunction

Customize the original FB.init function call with services injection support. The initialization parameters set in setInitParams are available via local injection ezfbInitParams .

var _defaultInitFunction = [ '$window' , 'ezfbInitParams' , function ( $window, ezfbInitParams ) { $ window .FB.init(ezfbInitParams); }];

Customization example:

angular.module( 'myApp' ) .config( function ( ezfbProvider ) { var myInitFunction = function ( $window, $rootScope, ezfbInitParams ) { $ window .FB.init({ appId : '386469651480295' }); $rootScope.$broadcast( 'FB.init' ); }; ezfbProvider.setInitFunction(myInitFunction); });

getLoadSDKFunction / setLoadSDKFunction

Customize Facebook JS SDK loading. The function also supports DI, with two more local injections:

ezfbLocale - locale name

- locale name ezfbAsyncInit - must called to finish the module initialization process

var _defaultLoadSDKFunction = [ '$window' , '$document' , 'ezfbAsyncInit' , 'ezfbLocale' , function ( $window, $document, ezfbAsyncInit, ezfbLocale ) { ( function ( d ) { var js, id = 'facebook-jssdk' , ref = d.getElementsByTagName( 'script' )[ 0 ]; if (d.getElementById(id)) { return ;} js = d.createElement( 'script' ); js.id = id; js.async = true ; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/" + ezfbLocale + "/sdk.js" ; ref.parentNode.insertBefore(js, ref); }($ document [ 0 ])); $ window .fbAsyncInit = ezfbAsyncInit; }];

Customization example:

angular.module( 'myApp' ) .config( function ( ezfbProvider ) { ezfbProvider.setLoadSDKFunction( function ( ezfbAsyncInit ) { ezfbAsyncInit(); }); });

In the case that you don't want to(or you can't) configure your FB.init parameters in configuration phase, you may use ezfb.init in run phase. And any ezfb API call will not run until ezfb.init is called.

angular.module( 'myApp' ) .run( function ( ezfb ) { ezfb.init({ appId : '386469651480295' }); });

using ezfb

This is the original FB wrapping service, all FB.* APIs are available through ezfb.* .

No need to worry about FB script loading and Angular context applying at all.

angular.module( 'myApp' ) .controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( ezfb ) { ezfb.getLoginStatus( function ( res ) { $scope.loginStatus = res; (more || angular.noop)(); }); ezfb.api( '/me' , function ( res ) { $scope.apiMe = res; }); });

Watch the demo to see it in action.

$q promise support

Support of $q promise create more possibility for ezfb service.

Only the APIs with callback support returning promise.

Combine multiple api calls

$q.all([ ezfb.api( '/me' ), ezfb.api( '/me/likes' ) ]) .then( function ( rsvList ) { console .log(rsvList[ 0 ]); console .log(rsvList[ 1 ]); });

Watch the promise version api demo to see it in action.

Social plugins support

Facebook Social Plugins are now supported with built-in directives.

The code copied from the above link will automatically work in angular-easyfb -covered AngularJS apps.

Additionally, you can add an onrender parameter to the social plugin directive. Expressions in the onrender parameter will be evaluated every time the social plugin gets rendered.

< div class = "fb-like" onrender = "fbLikeRendered()" data-href = "https://developers.facebook.com/docs/plugins/" data-layout = "standard" data-action = "like" data-show-faces = "true" data-share = "true" > </ div >

Demo (directives demonstration)

Demo2 (interpolated attributes)

Changelog

See the changelog here.

Develop

angular-easyfb uses Grunt to run all the development tasks.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins.

angular-easyfb also uses Bower to manage packages for tests.

Setup

After cloning the git repo to your place, simply run following commands to install required packages.

npm install bower install

Build

Generate a minified js file after running all the tests.

grunt

Running tests

Unit tests:

grunt test :unit

Test coverage: