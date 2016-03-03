Dropdown directives for AngularJS (1.1.5+, 1.2.x).
Includes both a select-style dropdown and a menu-style dropdown. The menu-style dropdown attaches to an existing element (button, link, div, etc), whereas the select-style dropdown replaces the element it is attached to.
See examples: http://jseppi.github.io/angular-dropdowns/
Include
ngDropdowns in your module dependencies:
var app = angular.module('app', ['ngDropdowns']);
In your controller, setup the select options and object to hold the selected value:
app.controller('AppCtrl', function($scope) {
// By default the 'text' property will be used as the display text in the dropdown entry.
// All options that are not dividers must have a 'text' property.
// You can specify a different property name in place of 'text' via the dropdown-item-label attribute.
// A divider with a 'text' property will also be non-selectable.
//
// If an options object has an 'href' property set, then that dropdown entry
// will behave as a link and cannot be selected.
$scope.ddSelectOptions = [
{
text: 'Option1',
value: 'a value'
},
{
text: 'Option2',
value: 'another value',
someprop: 'somevalue'
},
{
// Any option with divider set to true will be a divider
// in the menu and cannot be selected.
divider: true
},
{
// Any divider option with a 'text' property will
// behave similarly to a divider and cannot be selected.
divider: true,
text: 'divider label'
},
{
// Example of an option with the 'href' property
text: 'Option4',
href: '#option4'
}
];
$scope.ddSelectSelected = {}; // Must be an object
});
And in your html, specify the
dropdown-select and
dropdown-model attributes on an element.
You can optionally set
dropdown-item-label to specify a different label field from the default (which is 'text'):
<div ng-controller="AppCtrl">
<h1>Dropdown Select</h1>
<p>You have selected: {{ddSelectSelected}}</p>
<div dropdown-select="ddSelectOptions"
dropdown-model="ddSelectSelected"
dropdown-item-label="text" >
</div>
</div>
For a menu-style dropdown, use
dropdown-menu in place of
dropdown-select:
<div ng-controller="AppCtrl">
<h1>Dropdown Select</h1>
<p>You have selected: {{ddSelectSelected}}</p>
<a href='' title=''
dropdown-menu="ddSelectOptions"
dropdown-model="ddSelectSelected"
dropdown-item-label="text">
Menu
</a>
</div>
You can specify a function to call upon dropdown value change by specifying the
dropdown-onchange attribute. This method will have the selected object passed to it.
<div dropdown-select="ddSelectOptions"
dropdown-model="ddSelectSelected"
dropdown-item-label="text"
dropdown-onchange="someMethod(selected)" >
</div>
You can set
dropdown-disabled to disable the dropdown when the bound value is truthy.
<div dropdown-select="ddSelectOptions"
dropdown-model="ddSelectSelected"
dropdown-disabled="isDropdownDisabled" >
</div>
If you'd like to customize the templates more, you can override the values stored in the following
$templateCache keys:
ngDropdowns/templates/dropdownSelect.html
ngDropdowns/templates/dropdownSelectItem.html
ngDropdowns/templates/dropdownMenu.html
ngDropdowns/templates/dropdownMenuItem.html
To do this, you can put your custom templates in the cache from your
app.run() method. For example:
var app = angular.module('app', ['ngDropdowns']);
app.run(function ($templateCache) {
$templateCache.put('ngDropdowns/templates/dropdownSelect.html', [
'<div class="wrap-dd-select my-custom-class">',
'<span class="selected my-selected-class">{{dropdownModel[labelField]}}</span>',
'<ul class="custom-dropdown">',
'<li ng-repeat="item in dropdownSelect"',
' class="dropdown-item"',
' dropdown-select-item="item"',
' dropdown-item-label="labelField">',
'</li>',
'</ul>',
'</div>'
].join(''));
});
Pull requests are welcome!
Run
npm install to get all the development dependencies.
Run
gulp to build the output files.
Styling based on http://tympanus.net/codrops/2012/10/04/custom-drop-down-list-styling/