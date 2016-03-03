Dropdown directives for AngularJS (1.1.5+, 1.2.x).

Includes both a select-style dropdown and a menu-style dropdown. The menu-style dropdown attaches to an existing element (button, link, div, etc), whereas the select-style dropdown replaces the element it is attached to.

See examples: http://jseppi.github.io/angular-dropdowns/

Usage

Include ngDropdowns in your module dependencies:

var app = angular.module( 'app' , [ 'ngDropdowns' ]);

In your controller, setup the select options and object to hold the selected value:

app.controller( 'AppCtrl' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.ddSelectOptions = [ { text : 'Option1' , value : 'a value' }, { text : 'Option2' , value : 'another value' , someprop : 'somevalue' }, { divider : true }, { divider : true , text : 'divider label' }, { text : 'Option4' , href : '#option4' } ]; $scope.ddSelectSelected = {}; });

And in your html, specify the dropdown-select and dropdown-model attributes on an element.

You can optionally set dropdown-item-label to specify a different label field from the default (which is 'text'):

< div ng-controller = "AppCtrl" > < h1 > Dropdown Select </ h1 > < p > You have selected: {{ddSelectSelected}} </ p > < div dropdown-select = "ddSelectOptions" dropdown-model = "ddSelectSelected" dropdown-item-label = "text" > </ div > </ div >

For a menu-style dropdown, use dropdown-menu in place of dropdown-select :

< div ng-controller = "AppCtrl" > < h1 > Dropdown Select </ h1 > < p > You have selected: {{ddSelectSelected}} </ p > < a href = '' title = '' dropdown-menu = "ddSelectOptions" dropdown-model = "ddSelectSelected" dropdown-item-label = "text" > Menu </ a > </ div >

You can specify a function to call upon dropdown value change by specifying the dropdown-onchange attribute. This method will have the selected object passed to it.

< div dropdown-select = "ddSelectOptions" dropdown-model = "ddSelectSelected" dropdown-item-label = "text" dropdown-onchange = "someMethod(selected)" > </ div >

You can set dropdown-disabled to disable the dropdown when the bound value is truthy.

< div dropdown-select = "ddSelectOptions" dropdown-model = "ddSelectSelected" dropdown-disabled = "isDropdownDisabled" > </ div >

Custom Templates

If you'd like to customize the templates more, you can override the values stored in the following $templateCache keys:

ngDropdowns/templates/dropdownSelect.html

ngDropdowns/templates/dropdownSelectItem.html

ngDropdowns/templates/dropdownMenu.html

ngDropdowns/templates/dropdownMenuItem.html

To do this, you can put your custom templates in the cache from your app.run() method. For example:

var app = angular.module( 'app' , [ 'ngDropdowns' ]); app.run( function ( $templateCache ) { $templateCache.put( 'ngDropdowns/templates/dropdownSelect.html' , [ '<div class="wrap-dd-select my-custom-class">' , '<span class="selected my-selected-class">{{dropdownModel[labelField]}}</span>' , '<ul class="custom-dropdown">' , '<li ng-repeat="item in dropdownSelect"' , ' class="dropdown-item"' , ' dropdown-select-item="item"' , ' dropdown-item-label="labelField">' , '</li>' , '</ul>' , '</div>' ].join( '' )); });

Developing

Pull requests are welcome!

Run npm install to get all the development dependencies.

Run gulp to build the output files.

License

MIT

Credits

Styling based on http://tympanus.net/codrops/2012/10/04/custom-drop-down-list-styling/