angular-draggable-droppable

by Matt Lewis
6.0.0 (see all)

Observable powered drag and drop for angular 12.0+

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

80K

GitHub Stars

121

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

angular 12.0+ drag and drop

Demo

https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-draggable-droppable/

Table of contents

About



Installation

Install through npm:

npm install angular-draggable-droppable

Then use it in your app like so:

import { Component, NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { DragAndDropModule } from 'angular-draggable-droppable';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [DemoApp],
  imports: [DragAndDropModule],
  bootstrap: [DemoApp],
})
class DemoModule {}

@Component({
  selector: 'demo-app',
  template: `
    <div mwlDraggable (dragEnd)="dragEnd($event)">Drag me!</div>
    <div mwlDroppable (drop)="this.droppedData = $event.dropData">
      <span [hidden]="droppedData">Drop here</span>
      <span [hidden]="!droppedData"
        >Item dropped here with data: "{{ droppedData }}"!</span
      >
    </div>
  `,
})
class DemoApp {
  droppedData: string;

  dragEnd(event) {
    console.log('Element was dragged', event);
  }
}

Note: if draggable elements are inside a scrollable element then you will need to add mwlDraggableScrollContainer as an attribute to the scrollable container.

You may also find it useful to view the demo source.

Documentation

All documentation is auto-generated from the source and can be viewed here: https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-draggable-droppable/docs/

Alternatives

I wrote this library because I needed drag and drop whilst snapping to a grid. If you don't need this feature then I recommend checking out one of these other awesome drag and drop libraries:

Development

Prepare your environment

  • Install Node.js and NPM (should come with)
  • Install local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is this repo

Development server

Run npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.

Testing

Run npm test to run tests once or npm run test:watch to continually run tests.

Release

npm run release

License





Alternatives

sortablejsReorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
864K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
gridstackBuild interactive dashboards in minutes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
61K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
ag
angular-gridster2Angular gridster 2
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
77K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nfu
@iplab/ngx-file-uploaddrag and drop file component
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
ng2-dragulaSimple drag and drop with dragula
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
79K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
angular-ui-treeA tree component for AngularJS, without jQuery as dependency.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
