Declarative drag and drop with zero dependencies in Angular.js
Copyright (C) 2015, Geoff Goodman (https://github.com/ggoodman)
Several installation options:
npm install --save angular-drag-drop
Dragular - Drag tiles around like the famous Sliding Puzzle using angular drag and drop.
Using Webpack or Browserify:
var Angular = require('angular');
var mod = Angular.module('yourModule', [
require('angular-drag-drop'),
]);
// Now use `drag-container`, `drop-container` and `drop-target` in your templates
drag-container
Define a DOM element that will become draggable and determines what the data associated with the drag event is.
Example
<div drag-container="true"
drag-data="model"
on-drag-start="ctl.handleDragStart($event, $dragData)"
on-drag-end="ctl.handleDragEnd($event, $dragData)"
></div>
|Attribute
|Required?
|Description
drag-container
|Yes
|Defines when the drag action is allowed or blocked for the draggable. Can be true or false.
drag-data
|No
|Bind the data to be associated with dragging this element. When not specified the jqLite element on which the directive is placed will be used as the $dragData.
The following callbacks are optional.
Each can allow you to inject two special objects,
$event and
$dragData.
$event is the original browser event.
This can be helpful for setting the browser-level drag data using
$event.dataTransfer.setData('mime/type', data))
or for setting the drag image / drop effect like
$event.dataTransfer.dropEffect = 'copy'.
$dragData is the data associated with dragging this element.
It is optionally set by providing a reference via the
drag-container attribute.
on-drag-start
on-drag-end
drop-container
Define a DOM element that will accept draggable elements that match pass an optional acceptance callback.
Example
<div drop-container
drop-accepts="ctl.checkDragData($dragData)"
on-drag-enter="onDragStartEnter($event, $dragData)"
on-drag-over="onDragOver($event, $dragData)"
on-drag-leave="onDragLeave($event, $dragData)"
on-drop="onDrop($event, $dragData)"
></div>
|Attribute
|Required?
|Description
drop-accepts
|No
|Define a call to check if the data being dragged is allowed
The following callbacks are optional.
Each can allow you to inject two special objects,
$event and
$dragData.
$event is the original browser event.
$dragData is the data associated with dragging this element.
on-drag-enter
on-drag-over
on-drag-leave
on-drop
drop-target
Define a region of the parent
drop-container that can independently accept drag and drop events in a logical region.
This module will only consider those logical regions that have
drop-targets bound in determining which region
should receive events at any point in time. The algorithm to determine which logical region is active is based
on the proximity of the cursor to the virtual center-point of each logical region.
Must be a child of a
drop-container
Example
<div drop-target="top-right"
on-drag-enter="onDragStartEnter($event, $dragData)"
on-drag-over="onDragOver($event, $dragData)"
on-drag-leave="onDragLeave($event, $dragData)"
on-drop="onDrop($event, $dragData)"
></div>
|Attribute
|Required?
|Description
drop-target
|Yes
|Defines the logical region of the parent
drop-container that will accept events. Can be one of:
center,
top,
top-right,
right,
bottom-right,
bottom,
bottom-left,
left,
top-left
The following callbacks are optional.
Each can allow you to inject two special objects,
$event and
$dragData.
$event is the original browser event.
$dragData is the data associated with dragging this element.
on-drag-enter
on-drag-over
on-drag-leave
on-drop
