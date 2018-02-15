openbase logo
angular-drag-drop

by Geoff Goodman
3.2.0 (see all)

Declarative drag and drop in Angular.js without any external dependencies

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

889

GitHub Stars

138

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Drag & Drop

Readme

Angular drag-and-drop

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/ggoodman/angular-drag-drop

Declarative drag and drop with zero dependencies in Angular.js

Copyright (C) 2015, Geoff Goodman (https://github.com/ggoodman)

Installation

Several installation options:

Demo

Dragular - Drag tiles around like the famous Sliding Puzzle using angular drag and drop.

Usage

Using Webpack or Browserify:

var Angular = require('angular');

var mod = Angular.module('yourModule', [
  require('angular-drag-drop'),
]);

// Now use `drag-container`, `drop-container` and `drop-target` in your templates

drag-container

Define a DOM element that will become draggable and determines what the data associated with the drag event is.

Example

<div drag-container="true"
  drag-data="model"
  on-drag-start="ctl.handleDragStart($event, $dragData)"
  on-drag-end="ctl.handleDragEnd($event, $dragData)"
></div>
AttributeRequired?Description
drag-containerYesDefines when the drag action is allowed or blocked for the draggable. Can be true or false.
drag-dataNoBind the data to be associated with dragging this element. When not specified the jqLite element on which the directive is placed will be used as the $dragData.

The following callbacks are optional. Each can allow you to inject two special objects, $event and $dragData. $event is the original browser event. This can be helpful for setting the browser-level drag data using $event.dataTransfer.setData('mime/type', data)) or for setting the drag image / drop effect like $event.dataTransfer.dropEffect = 'copy'. $dragData is the data associated with dragging this element. It is optionally set by providing a reference via the drag-container attribute.

  • on-drag-start
  • on-drag-end

drop-container

Define a DOM element that will accept draggable elements that match pass an optional acceptance callback.

Example

<div drop-container
  drop-accepts="ctl.checkDragData($dragData)"
  on-drag-enter="onDragStartEnter($event, $dragData)"
  on-drag-over="onDragOver($event, $dragData)"
  on-drag-leave="onDragLeave($event, $dragData)"
  on-drop="onDrop($event, $dragData)"
></div>
AttributeRequired?Description
drop-acceptsNoDefine a call to check if the data being dragged is allowed

The following callbacks are optional. Each can allow you to inject two special objects, $event and $dragData. $event is the original browser event. $dragData is the data associated with dragging this element.

  • on-drag-enter
  • on-drag-over
  • on-drag-leave
  • on-drop

drop-target

Define a region of the parent drop-container that can independently accept drag and drop events in a logical region.

This module will only consider those logical regions that have drop-targets bound in determining which region should receive events at any point in time. The algorithm to determine which logical region is active is based on the proximity of the cursor to the virtual center-point of each logical region.

Must be a child of a drop-container

Example

<div drop-target="top-right"
  on-drag-enter="onDragStartEnter($event, $dragData)"
  on-drag-over="onDragOver($event, $dragData)"
  on-drag-leave="onDragLeave($event, $dragData)"
  on-drop="onDrop($event, $dragData)"
></div>
AttributeRequired?Description
drop-targetYesDefines the logical region of the parent drop-container that will accept events. Can be one of: center, top, top-right, right, bottom-right, bottom, bottom-left, left, top-left

The following callbacks are optional. Each can allow you to inject two special objects, $event and $dragData. $event is the original browser event. $dragData is the data associated with dragging this element.

  • on-drag-enter
  • on-drag-over
  • on-drag-leave
  • on-drop

License

Released under the terms of MIT License:

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

