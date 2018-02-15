Angular drag-and-drop

Declarative drag and drop with zero dependencies in Angular.js

Installation

Several installation options:

npm: npm install --save angular-drag-drop

Download from github: angular-drag-drop.min.js

Demo

Dragular - Drag tiles around like the famous Sliding Puzzle using angular drag and drop.

Usage

Using Webpack or Browserify:

var Angular = require ( 'angular' ); var mod = Angular.module( 'yourModule' , [ require ( 'angular-drag-drop' ), ]);

Define a DOM element that will become draggable and determines what the data associated with the drag event is.

Example

< div drag-container = "true" drag-data = "model" on-drag-start = "ctl.handleDragStart($event, $dragData)" on-drag-end = "ctl.handleDragEnd($event, $dragData)" > </ div >

Attribute Required? Description drag-container Yes Defines when the drag action is allowed or blocked for the draggable. Can be true or false. drag-data No Bind the data to be associated with dragging this element. When not specified the jqLite element on which the directive is placed will be used as the $dragData.

The following callbacks are optional. Each can allow you to inject two special objects, $event and $dragData . $event is the original browser event. This can be helpful for setting the browser-level drag data using $event.dataTransfer.setData('mime/type', data) ) or for setting the drag image / drop effect like $event.dataTransfer.dropEffect = 'copy' . $dragData is the data associated with dragging this element. It is optionally set by providing a reference via the drag-container attribute.

on-drag-start

on-drag-end

Define a DOM element that will accept draggable elements that match pass an optional acceptance callback.

Example

< div drop-container drop-accepts = "ctl.checkDragData($dragData)" on-drag-enter = "onDragStartEnter($event, $dragData)" on-drag-over = "onDragOver($event, $dragData)" on-drag-leave = "onDragLeave($event, $dragData)" on-drop = "onDrop($event, $dragData)" > </ div >

Attribute Required? Description drop-accepts No Define a call to check if the data being dragged is allowed

The following callbacks are optional. Each can allow you to inject two special objects, $event and $dragData . $event is the original browser event. $dragData is the data associated with dragging this element.

on-drag-enter

on-drag-over

on-drag-leave

on-drop

Define a region of the parent drop-container that can independently accept drag and drop events in a logical region.

This module will only consider those logical regions that have drop-targets bound in determining which region should receive events at any point in time. The algorithm to determine which logical region is active is based on the proximity of the cursor to the virtual center-point of each logical region.

Must be a child of a drop-container

Example

< div drop-target = "top-right" on-drag-enter = "onDragStartEnter($event, $dragData)" on-drag-over = "onDragOver($event, $dragData)" on-drag-leave = "onDragLeave($event, $dragData)" on-drop = "onDrop($event, $dragData)" > </ div >

Attribute Required? Description drop-target Yes Defines the logical region of the parent drop-container that will accept events. Can be one of: center , top , top-right , right , bottom-right , bottom , bottom-left , left , top-left

The following callbacks are optional. Each can allow you to inject two special objects, $event and $dragData . $event is the original browser event. $dragData is the data associated with dragging this element.

on-drag-enter

on-drag-over

on-drag-leave

on-drop

