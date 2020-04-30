Angular directives that allow you to build sortable lists with the native HTML5 drag & drop API. The directives can also be nested to bring drag & drop to your WYSIWYG editor, your tree, or whatever fancy structure you are building.
This library was built for AngularJS 1.x, which is in maintenance mode. I recommend migrating to Angular and using one of these alternatives:
Let me know if there are other libraries I should add here.
Touch devices are not supported, because they do not implement the HTML5 drag & drop standard. However, you can use a shim to make it work on touch devices as well.
Internet Explorer 8 or lower is not supported, but all modern browsers are (see changelog for list of tested browsers).
angular-drag-and-drop-lists.js (or the minified version) and include it in your application. If you use bower or npm, just include the
angular-drag-and-drop-lists package.
dndLists module as a dependency to your angular app.
Use the dnd-draggable directive to make your element draggable
Attributes
dnd-draggable Required attribute. The value has to be an object that represents the data of the element. In case of a drag and drop operation the object will be serialized and unserialized on the receiving end.
dnd-effect-allowed Use this attribute to limit the operations that can be performed. Valid options are
move,
copy and
link, as well as
all,
copyMove,
copyLink and
linkMove, while
move is the default value. The semantics of these operations are up to you and have to be implemented using the callbacks described below. If you allow multiple options, the user can choose between them by using the modifier keys (OS specific). The cursor will be changed accordingly, expect for IE and Edge, where this is not supported. Note that the implementation of this attribute is very buggy in IE9. This attribute works together with
dnd-external-sources except on Safari and IE, where the restriction will be lost when dragging accross browser tabs. Design document Demo
dnd-type Use this attribute if you have different kinds of items in your application and you want to limit which items can be dropped into which lists. Combine with dnd-allowed-types on the dnd-list(s). This attribute must be a lower case string. Upper case characters can be used, but will be converted to lower case automatically. Demo
dnd-disable-if You can use this attribute to dynamically disable the draggability of the element. This is useful if you have certain list items that you don't want to be draggable, or if you want to disable drag & drop completely without having two different code branches (e.g. only allow for admins). Demo
Callbacks
dnd-dragstart Callback that is invoked when the element was dragged. The original dragstart event will be provided in the local
event variable. Demo
dnd-moved Callback that is invoked when the element was moved. Usually you will remove your element from the original list in this callback, since the directive is not doing that for you automatically. The original dragend event will be provided in the local
event variable. Demo
dnd-copied Same as dnd-moved, just that it is called when the element was copied instead of moved. The original dragend event will be provided in the local
event variable. Demo
dnd-linked Same as dnd-moved, just that it is called when the element was linked instead of moved. The original dragend event will be provided in the local
event variable. Demo
dnd-canceled Callback that is invoked if the element was dragged, but the operation was canceled and the element was not dropped. The original dragend event will be provided in the local event variable. Demo
dnd-dragend Callback that is invoked when the drag operation ended. Available local variables are
event and
dropEffect. Demo
dnd-selected Callback that is invoked when the element was clicked but not dragged. The original click event will be provided in the local
event variable. Demo
dnd-callback Custom callback that is passed to dropzone callbacks and can be used to communicate between source and target scopes. The dropzone can pass user defined variables to this callback. This can be used to transfer objects without serialization, see Demo.
CSS classes
dndDragging This class will be added to the element while the element is being dragged. It will affect both the element you see while dragging and the source element that stays at it's position. Do not try to hide the source element with this class, because that will abort the drag operation.
dndDraggingSource This class will be added to the element after the drag operation was started, meaning it only affects the original element that is still at it's source position, and not the "element" that the user is dragging with his mouse pointer
Use the dnd-list attribute to make your list element a dropzone. Usually you will add a single li element as child with the ng-repeat directive. If you don't do that, we will not be able to position the dropped element correctly. If you want your list to be sortable, also add the dnd-draggable directive to your li element(s).
Attributes
dnd-list Required attribute. The value has to be the array in which the data of the dropped element should be inserted. The value can be blank if used with a custom dnd-drop handler that handles the insertion on its own.
dnd-allowed-types Optional array of allowed item types. When used, only items that had a matching dnd-type attribute will be dropable. Upper case characters will automatically be converted to lower case. Demo
dnd-effect-allowed Optional string expression that limits the drop effects that can be performed on the list. See dnd-effect-allowed on dnd-draggable for more details on allowed options. The default value is
all.
dnd-disable-if Optional boolean expression. When it evaluates to true, no dropping into the list is possible. Note that this also disables rearranging items inside the list. Demo
dnd-horizontal-list Optional boolean expression. When it evaluates to true, the positioning algorithm will use the left and right halfs of the list items instead of the upper and lower halfs. Demo
dnd-external-sources Optional boolean expression. When it evaluates to true, the list accepts drops from sources outside of the current browser tab, which allows to drag and drop accross different browser tabs. The only major browser for which this is currently not working is Microsoft Edge. Demo
Callbacks
dnd-dragover Optional expression that is invoked when an element is dragged over the list. If the expression is set, but does not return true, the element is not allowed to be dropped. The following variables will be available:
event The original dragover event sent by the browser.
index The position in the list at which the element would be dropped.
type The
dnd-type set on the dnd-draggable, or undefined if unset. Will be null for drops from external sources in IE and Edge, since we don't know the type in those cases.
external Whether the element was dragged from an external source. See
dnd-external-sources.
dropEffect The dropEffect that is going to be performed, see dnd-effect-allowed.
callback If dnd-callback was set on the source element, this is a function reference to the callback. The callback can be invoked with custom variables like this:
callback({var1: value1, var2: value2}). The callback will be executed on the scope of the source element. If dnd-external-sources was set and external is true, this callback will not be available.
dnd-drop Optional expression that is invoked when an element is dropped on the list. The same variables as for dnd-dragover will be available, with the exception that type is always known and therefore never null. There will also be an
item variable, which is the transferred object. The return value determines the further handling of the drop:
falsy The drop will be canceled and the element won't be inserted.
true Signalises that the drop is allowed, but the dnd-drop callback will take care of inserting the element.
item parameter, but there are no restrictions on what you can return.
dnd-inserted Optional expression that is invoked after a drop if the element was actually inserted into the list. The same local variables as for
dnd-drop will be available. Note that for reorderings inside the same list the old element will still be in the list due to the fact that
dnd-moved was not called yet. Demo
CSS classes
dndPlaceholder When an element is dragged over the list, a new placeholder child element will be added. This element is of type
li and has the class
dndPlaceholder set. Alternatively, you can define your own placeholder by creating a child element with
dndPlaceholder class.
dndDragover This class will be added to the list while an element is being dragged over the list.
Use the
dnd-nodrag attribute inside of
dnd-draggable elements to prevent them from starting drag operations. This is especially useful if you want to use input elements inside of
dnd-draggable elements or create specific handle elements.
Note: This directive does not work in Internet Explorer 9.
Use the
dnd-handle directive within a
dnd-nodrag element in order to allow dragging of that element after all. Therefore, by combining
dnd-nodrag and
dnd-handle you can allow
dnd-draggable elements to only be dragged via specific handle elements.
Note: Internet Explorer will show the handle element as drag image instead of the
dnd-draggable element. You can work around this by styling the handle element differently when it is being dragged. Use the CSS selector
.dndDragging:not(.dndDraggingSource) [dnd-handle] for that.
It is recommended that you apply the following CSS styles:
display: none on the
.dndDraggingSource class.
min-width.
.dndPlaceholder class accordingly.
Note: Previous versions of this directive required
postion: relative on certain elements, but this is no longer required.
There are tons of other drag & drop libraries out there, but none of them met my three requirements:
If this doesn't fit your requirements, check out one of the other awesome drag & drop libraries:
Copyright (c) 2014 Marcel Juenemann
Copyright (c) 2014-2017 Google Inc.
This is not an official Google product (experimental or otherwise), it is just code that happens to be owned by Google.