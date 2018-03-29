Not jQueryUI wrapper

Support touch events

Provides movement ability to the element. Parameter 'false' disables the directive.

dnd-draggable-opts [object] - directive options:

layer[string]: What would droppable elements react to draggable elements, they must be in a single layer. By default, layer = 'common'

useAsPoint[boolean]: Droppable area will interact with the item only if the manipulator cursor will be within the droppable element

helper[string]: 'clone' or templateUrl - allow to move to use helper, instead of the element

handle[string]: Selector of handle element to be used for pulling element

watching attributes:

dnd-on-dragstart [function()]: Triggered at the start of drag element

dnd-on-drag [function()]: Triggered at the process of drag element

dnd-on-dragend [function()]: Triggered at the end of drag element

$dragged [boolean] - Register that lets you know whether the movement element during the last cycle of events (the last ~ 5ms). Convenient to use for example in ng-click (see. Example).

$dropmodel [string] - Droppable element model defined in the dnd-model directive

Attribute operates similar to the pointer-events: none - ignoring the event, but in relation to dnd- directives (see Example 2 sortable directive - the text field)

Create targets for draggable elements. Parameter 'false' disables the directive.

layer[string]: What would droppable elements react to draggable elements, they must be in a single layer. By default, layer = 'common'

watching attributes:

dnd-on-dragenter [function()]: Triggered when hit draggable within the droppable

dnd-on-dragover [function()]: Triggered when an accepted draggable is dragged over the droppable

dnd-on-dragleave [function()]: Triggered when leave draggable within the droppable

dnd-on-drop [function()]: Triggered when an accepted draggable is dropped on the droppable

$dragmodel [string] Draggable element model defined in the dnd-model directive

Provides rotate ability to the element. Parameter 'false' disables the directive.

watching attributes:

dnd-on-dragstart [function()]: Triggered at the start of element rotation

dnd-on-drag [function()]: Triggered at the process of element rotation

dnd-on-dragend [function()]: Triggered at the end of element rotation

$rotated [boolean] - Register that lets you know whether the element rotation during the last cycle of events (the last ~ 5ms). Convenient to use for example in ng-click (see. Example).

Provides resize ability to the element. Parameter 'false' disables the directive.

watching attributes:

dnd-on-dragstart [function()]: Triggered at the start of resizing element

dnd-on-drag [function()]: Triggered at the process of resizing element

dnd-on-dragend [function()]: Triggered at the end of resizing element

$resized [boolean] - Register that lets you know whether the element resizing during the last cycle of events (the last ~ 5ms). Convenient to use for example in ng-click (see. Example).

List of sortable items

Reorder elements in a list or grid.

watching attributes:

dnd-on-sortstart [function()]: Triggered at the start of sorting element

dnd-on-sort [function()]: Triggered at the process of sorting element

dnd-on-sortchange [function()]: This event is triggered during sorting, but only when the DOM position has changed

dnd-on-sortend [function()]: Triggered at the end of sorting element

This Directive is to create rect models with lasso tool. Also, this directive can work with a selectable directive (as a container) (see. Example). Parameter 'false' disables the directive.

watching attributes:

dnd-on-lassostart [function()]: Triggered at the start of lasso change size

dnd-on-lasso [function([rect])]: Triggered at process of lasso change size

dnd-on-lassoend [function([rect])]: Triggered at end of lasso change size

$dragged [boolean] - Register that lets you know whether the movement leasso during the last cycle of events (the last ~ 5ms). Convenient to use for example in ng-click (see. Example).

Use manipulator to select elements, individually or in a group.

dnd-lasso-area как родительский элемент

watching attributes:

dnd-on-selected [function([$keyPressed])]: interrupt after changing selected value (dnd-model-selected) from false to true.

dnd-on-unselected [function([$keyPressed])]: interrupt after changing selected value (dnd-model-selected) from true на false.

dnd-on-selecting [function([$keyPressed])]: interrupt after changing selecting value (dnd-model-selecting) from false на true.

dnd-on-unselecting [function([$keyPressed])]: interrupt after changing selecting value (dnd-model-selecting) from true на false.

model attributes:

dnd-model-selected: varibale name of selected state

dnd-model-selecting: varibale name of selecting state

$keypressed - Register that indicates whether the button is pressed ctrl, shift or cmd during the event

Sequence of events:

if click - selected(true/false).

If not click - selecting(true) -> selected(true/false) -> selecting(false)

Model of element rectangle (top, left, width, height, transform). Core directive. Use with dnd-draggable, dnd-resizable, dnd-rotatable, dnd-fittext, dnd-sortable, and also dnd-selectable(optional) work with dnd-rect.

Containment work area of draggable/resizable/rotatable elements. By default containment is body.

Directive for text fitting under element sizes.

Value, change which triggers resizing text. (ex: {width: rect.width, height: rect.height, text: rect.text}. see example)

dnd-fittext-min - min font size in px

dnd-fittext-max - max font size in px

DndLasso

Service-Class to provide directives interface of the rectangular lasso tool

dndKey

Service for control key pressing

Methods

get(): get array of pressed keys

isset(code): check key state by key code

more options ensure rapid expandability options

supporting touch specific events (rotate, resize)

supporting dynamic options

supporting ng-animate

supporting HTML5 dnd events

Sorry for bad translation. Waiting for your pull requests.