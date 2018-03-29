openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
adm

angular-dnd-module

by Alex Afonin
0.1.25 (see all)

Drag and Drop module for Super heroic 1.x AngularJS. Not jQueryUI. Touch supporting.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

153

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/Tuch/angular-dnd

Angular-DND 0.1.25

Features:

  • Not jQueryUI wrapper
  • Support touch events

Directives:

dnd-draggable [expression]

Provides movement ability to the element. Parameter 'false' disables the directive.

dnd-draggable-opts [object] - directive options:

  • layer[string]: What would droppable elements react to draggable elements, they must be in a single layer. By default, layer = 'common'
  • useAsPoint[boolean]: Droppable area will interact with the item only if the manipulator cursor will be within the droppable element
  • helper[string]: 'clone' or templateUrl - allow to move to use helper, instead of the element
  • handle[string]: Selector of handle element to be used for pulling element

watching attributes:

  • dnd-on-dragstart [function()]: Triggered at the start of drag element
  • dnd-on-drag [function()]: Triggered at the process of drag element
  • dnd-on-dragend [function()]: Triggered at the end of drag element

scope:

  • $dragged [boolean] - Register that lets you know whether the movement element during the last cycle of events (the last ~ 5ms). Convenient to use for example in ng-click (see. Example).
  • $dropmodel [string] - Droppable element model defined in the dnd-model directive

dnd-pointer-none

Attribute operates similar to the pointer-events: none - ignoring the event, but in relation to dnd- directives (see Example 2 sortable directive - the text field)

dnd-droppable [expression]

Create targets for draggable elements. Parameter 'false' disables the directive.

dnd-droppable-opts [object]:

  • layer[string]: What would droppable elements react to draggable elements, they must be in a single layer. By default, layer = 'common'

watching attributes:

  • dnd-on-dragenter [function()]: Triggered when hit draggable within the droppable
  • dnd-on-dragover [function()]: Triggered when an accepted draggable is dragged over the droppable
  • dnd-on-dragleave [function()]: Triggered when leave draggable within the droppable
  • dnd-on-drop [function()]: Triggered when an accepted draggable is dropped on the droppable

scope:

  • $dragmodel [string] Draggable element model defined in the dnd-model directive

dnd-rotatable [expression]

Provides rotate ability to the element. Parameter 'false' disables the directive.

watching attributes:

  • dnd-on-dragstart [function()]: Triggered at the start of element rotation
  • dnd-on-drag [function()]: Triggered at the process of element rotation
  • dnd-on-dragend [function()]: Triggered at the end of element rotation

scope:

  • $rotated [boolean] - Register that lets you know whether the element rotation during the last cycle of events (the last ~ 5ms). Convenient to use for example in ng-click (see. Example).

dnd-resizable [expression]

Provides resize ability to the element. Parameter 'false' disables the directive.

watching attributes:

  • dnd-on-dragstart [function()]: Triggered at the start of resizing element
  • dnd-on-drag [function()]: Triggered at the process of resizing element
  • dnd-on-dragend [function()]: Triggered at the end of resizing element

scope:

  • $resized [boolean] - Register that lets you know whether the element resizing during the last cycle of events (the last ~ 5ms). Convenient to use for example in ng-click (see. Example).

dnd-sortable-list [expression]

List of sortable items

dnd-sortable [expression]

Reorder elements in a list or grid.

watching attributes:

  • dnd-on-sortstart [function()]: Triggered at the start of sorting element
  • dnd-on-sort [function()]: Triggered at the process of sorting element
  • dnd-on-sortchange [function()]: This event is triggered during sorting, but only when the DOM position has changed
  • dnd-on-sortend [function()]: Triggered at the end of sorting element

dnd-lasso-area [expression]

This Directive is to create rect models with lasso tool. Also, this directive can work with a selectable directive (as a container) (see. Example). Parameter 'false' disables the directive.

watching attributes:

  • dnd-on-lassostart [function()]: Triggered at the start of lasso change size
  • dnd-on-lasso [function([rect])]: Triggered at process of lasso change size
  • dnd-on-lassoend [function([rect])]: Triggered at end of lasso change size

scope:

  • $dragged [boolean] - Register that lets you know whether the movement leasso during the last cycle of events (the last ~ 5ms). Convenient to use for example in ng-click (see. Example).

dnd-selectable [expression]

Use manipulator to select elements, individually or in a group.

Requirements:

  • dnd-lasso-area как родительский элемент

watching attributes:

  • dnd-on-selected [function([$keyPressed])]: interrupt after changing selected value (dnd-model-selected) from false to true.
  • dnd-on-unselected [function([$keyPressed])]: interrupt after changing selected value (dnd-model-selected) from true на false.
  • dnd-on-selecting [function([$keyPressed])]: interrupt after changing selecting value (dnd-model-selecting) from false на true.
  • dnd-on-unselecting [function([$keyPressed])]: interrupt after changing selecting value (dnd-model-selecting) from true на false.

model attributes:

  • dnd-model-selected: varibale name of selected state
  • dnd-model-selecting: varibale name of selecting state

scope:

  • $keypressed - Register that indicates whether the button is pressed ctrl, shift or cmd during the event

Sequence of events:

  • if click - selected(true/false).
  • If not click - selecting(true) -> selected(true/false) -> selecting(false)

dnd-rect (string)

Model of element rectangle (top, left, width, height, transform). Core directive. Use with dnd-draggable, dnd-resizable, dnd-rotatable, dnd-fittext, dnd-sortable, and also dnd-selectable(optional) work with dnd-rect.

dnd-containment(string, selector)

Containment work area of draggable/resizable/rotatable elements. By default containment is body.

dnd-fittext (mix)

Directive for text fitting under element sizes.

dnd-fittext parameter:

  • Value, change which triggers resizing text. (ex: {width: rect.width, height: rect.height, text: rect.text}. see example)

  • dnd-fittext-min - min font size in px

  • dnd-fittext-max - max font size in px

Services:

DndLasso

Service-Class to provide directives interface of the rectangular lasso tool

dndKey

Service for control key pressing

Methods

  • get(): get array of pressed keys
  • isset(code): check key state by key code

Examples

  • All examples inside demo folder
  • Also available link

Plunkers

TODO:

  • more options
    • ensure rapid expandability options
  • supporting touch specific events (rotate, resize)
  • supporting dynamic options
  • supporting ng-animate
  • supporting HTML5 dnd events

PS:

Sorry for bad translation. Waiting for your pull requests.

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/Tuch/angular-dnd

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial