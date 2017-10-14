Angular Desktop Notification

A simple HTML5 notification for Angular 1 DEMO

Getting Started

Go to your project directory using your command line tool then install the project using npm npm install angular-desktop-notification Include angular.js and angular-desktop-notification.js to your index page. < script type = "text/javascript" src = "angular.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "angular-desktop-notification.js" > </ script > Add the ngDesktopNotification module to you application. angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ngDesktopNotification' ]); You can now use the injectable service 'desktopNotification'. angular.module( 'myApp' ).controller( function ( desktopNotification ) { desktopNotification.show( 'My Notification' ); }); You can also set the default app-wide configuration for desktopNotification angular.module( 'myApp' ).config( function ( desktopNotificationProvider ) { desktopNotificationProvider.config({ autoClose : false , showOnPageHidden : true }); });

How to use

A simple usage would be, request the permission and display the notification in the success callback

desktopNotification.requestPermission().then( function ( permission ) { desktopNotification.show( 'Hello' , { body : 'I am an HTML5 notification' , onClick : function ( ) { } }); }, function ( permission ) { });

API Documentation

This method returns true if the browser supports the Notification API, false otherwise

desktopNotification.isSupported();

This method will get the current permission set in the browser which could be one of the ff.

desktopNotification.permissions.default

desktopNotification.permissions.denied

desktopNotification.permissions.granted

desktopNotification.currentPermission();

This method returns a $q promise, if the user allowed the notification the successCallback will be executed, errorCallback will be executed otherwise

desktopNotification.requestPermission().then(successCallback, errorCallback);

This method will display the notification using the parameter values

title - should be a string

options - should be an object with the ff. properties options.body - the message of the notification options.icon - a string path of an icon, jpg and etc. options.autoClose - a boolean property that will close the notification after the duration specified (Defaults to true) options.duration - an integer that will set the seconds before the notification is automatically closed (Defaults to 5) options.showOnPageHidden - a boolean property that will only show the notification if the page is hidden (Defaults to false) options.onClick - a function that will trigger when the notification is clicked (Defaults to none)



desktopNotification.show(title, options);

Note: Please see all the available parameters here at the official documentation

Limitations

Angular Desktop Notification is not supported in all browsers.

Please see supported browser versions for more information on the official support specification.

Also, only Chrome allows the desktop notification to persist, if and only if, the user hovers on it. Please check the other browsers closing behavior.

Inspirations and Motivations

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

TODO