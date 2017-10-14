A simple HTML5 notification for Angular 1 DEMO
Go to your project directory using your command line tool then install the project using npm
npm install angular-desktop-notification
Include angular.js and angular-desktop-notification.js to your index page.
<script type="text/javascript" src="angular.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="angular-desktop-notification.js"></script>
Add the ngDesktopNotification module to you application.
angular.module('myApp', ['ngDesktopNotification']);
You can now use the injectable service 'desktopNotification'.
angular.module('myApp').controller(function (desktopNotification) {
desktopNotification.show('My Notification');
});
You can also set the default app-wide configuration for desktopNotification
angular.module('myApp').config(function (desktopNotificationProvider) {
desktopNotificationProvider.config({
autoClose: false,
showOnPageHidden: true
});
});
A simple usage would be, request the permission and display the notification in the success callback
desktopNotification.requestPermission().then(function (permission) {
// User allowed the notification
desktopNotification.show('Hello', {
body: 'I am an HTML5 notification',
onClick: function () {
// Handle click event
}
});
}, function (permission) {
// User denied the notification
});
This method returns true if the browser supports the Notification API, false otherwise
desktopNotification.isSupported();
This method will get the current permission set in the browser which could be one of the ff.
desktopNotification.currentPermission();
This method returns a $q promise, if the user allowed the notification the successCallback will be executed, errorCallback will be executed otherwise
desktopNotification.requestPermission().then(successCallback, errorCallback);
This method will display the notification using the parameter values
desktopNotification.show(title, options);
Note: Please see all the available parameters here at the official documentation
Angular Desktop Notification is not supported in all browsers.
Please see supported browser versions for more information on the official support specification.
Also, only Chrome allows the desktop notification to persist, if and only if, the user hovers on it. Please check the other browsers closing behavior.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details