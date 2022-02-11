Tiny debouncing function for Angular.JS
Debouncing is a form of rate-limiting: it prevents rapid-firing of events. You can use this to throttle calls to an autocomplete API: call a function multiple times and it won't get called more than once during the time interval you specify.
Add angular-debounce to your project:
bower install --save angular-debounce
Add it to your HTML file:
<script src="bower_components/angular-debounce/dist/angular-debounce.min.js"></script>
Reference it as a dependency for your app module:
angular.module('myApp', ['rt.debounce']);
Use it:
angular.module('myApp').controller('testCtrl', function (debounce) {
// Inject through "debounce".
// Creates a function that will only get called once every 2 seconds:
var fn = debounce(2000, function () {
// Do things here.
});
// Call it a couple of times, will only invoke the wrapped function
// 2 seconds after the last invocation:
fn();
fn();
fn();
// Want to stop waiting and send out the call immediately? Flush it!
fn.flush();
// Want to stop waiting and send out the call immediately if any was made?
// Flush pending calls!
fn.flushPending();
// No longer care about it? Cancel is supported.
fn.cancel();
});
Repeatedly calling
fn() will postpone indefinitely. Pass a third
true parameter to also fire intermediate calls:
var fn = debounce(2000, function () {
// Do things here.
}, true);
