Tiny debouncing function for Angular.JS

Debouncing is a form of rate-limiting: it prevents rapid-firing of events. You can use this to throttle calls to an autocomplete API: call a function multiple times and it won't get called more than once during the time interval you specify.

Usage

Add angular-debounce to your project:

bower install --save angular-debounce

Add it to your HTML file:

< script src = "bower_components/angular-debounce/dist/angular-debounce.min.js" > </ script >

Reference it as a dependency for your app module:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'rt.debounce' ]);

Use it:

angular.module( 'myApp' ).controller( 'testCtrl' , function ( debounce ) { var fn = debounce( 2000 , function ( ) { }); fn(); fn(); fn(); fn.flush(); fn.flushPending(); fn.cancel(); });

Repeatedly calling fn() will postpone indefinitely. Pass a third true parameter to also fire intermediate calls:

var fn = debounce( 2000 , function ( ) { }, true );

License