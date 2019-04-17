Angular.js directive for Dan Grossmans's Bootstrap Datepicker.
Hello, as you may noticed, we have troubles maintaining this repo. So if there is somebody willing to help merging PRs, testing and releasing, please contact me at lukas.marek(at)fragaria.cz. Thank you!
Beware: Use Bootstrap Datepicker v 3.0.3 and newer!
The easiest way to install the picker is:
bower install angular-daterangepicker --save
This directive depends on Bootstrap Datepicker, Bootstrap, Moment.js and jQuery. Download dependencies above and then use minified or normal version.
Assuming that bower installation directory is
bower_components. In case of other installation directory, please update paths accordingly.
<script src="bower_components/jquery/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/momentjs/moment.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/bootstrap-daterangepicker/daterangepicker.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-daterangepicker/js/angular-daterangepicker.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/bootstrap-daterangepicker/daterangepicker.css"/>
Declare dependency:
App = angular.module('app', ['daterangepicker']);
Prepare model in your controller. The model must have
startDate and
endDate attributes:
exampleApp.controller('TestCtrl', function ($scope) {
$scope.datePicker = { date: {startDate: null, endDate: null} };
}
Then in your HTML just add attribute
date-range-picker to any input and bind it to model.
<div ng-controller="TestCtrl">
<input date-range-picker class="form-control date-picker" type="text" ng-model="datePicker.date" />
</div>
See
example.html for working demo.
Do not forget to add a dot (.) in your model object to avoid issues with scope inheritance. E.g. use
$scope.datePicker.date instead of
$scope.date.
####Extra Options
These are options beyond those provided in daterangepicker.
pickerClasses : string
-- additional classesadded to picker dropdown element
cancelOnOutsideClick : boolean (default: true) (only applicable when autoApply==false)
If true, then clicking outside of the picker, after value has been changed on calendar, will trigger clicking cancel rather than applying value to model. If false, apply will be triggered.
changeCallback : function(startDate, endDate, label)
This will be called in the second $.daterangepicker callback parameter
####Optional Attributes
picker : object
-- object to assign dateRangePicker data object to
options : object (watched)
-- all dateRangePicker options
clearable : boolean (watched)
-- will change cancel button to clear and use
options.locale.clearLabel for text
min &
max : moment || date string (watched)
-- sets min/max date values for picker
picker-classes : string
-- additional classes added to picker dropdown element
<input date-range-picker class="form-control date-picker" type="text"
ng-model="datePicker.date"
picker="datePicker.picker"
picker-classes="extra-class-names"
min="'2014-02-23'"
max="datePicker.maxDate"
options="datePicker.options"
options="{locale: {separator: ":"}}"
/>
$scope.dateRangePicker = {
date: {startDate: moment().subtract(1, 'years'), endDate: moment().add(1, 'years')}
picker: null,
options: {
pickerClasses: 'custom-display', //angular-daterangepicker extra
buttonClasses: 'btn',
applyButtonClasses: 'btn-primary',
cancelButtonClasses: 'btn-danger',
locale: {
applyLabel: "Apply",
cancelLabel: 'Cancel',
customRangeLabel: 'Custom range',
separator: ' - ',
format: "YYYY-MM-DD", //will give you 2017-01-06
//format: "D-MMM-YY", //will give you 6-Jan-17
//format: "D-MMMM-YY", //will give you 6-January-17
},
ranges: {
'Last 7 Days': [moment().subtract(6, 'days'), moment()],
'Last 30 Days': [moment().subtract(29, 'days'), moment()]
},
eventHandlers: {
'apply.daterangepicker': function(event, picker) { console.log('applied'); }
}
}
};
Optionally, event handlers can be passed in through the
eventHandlers attribute of
options.
<input date-range-picker class="form-control date-picker" type="text" ng-model="date"
options="{eventHandlers: {'show.daterangepicker': function(ev, picker) { ... }}}"/>
All event handlers from the Bootstrap daterangepicker are supported. For reference, the complete list is below:
show.daterangepicker: Triggered when the picker is shown
hide.daterangepicker: Triggered when the picker is hidden
showCalendar.daterangepicker: Triggered when the calendar is shown
hideCalendar.daterangepicker: Triggered when the calendar is hidden
apply.daterangepicker: Triggered when the apply button is clicked
cancel.daterangepicker: Triggered when the cancel button is clicked
Version > 0.3.0 requires Bootstrap Datepicker 3.0.3 and newer. Version > 0.2.0 requires Bootstrap Datepicker 2.0.0 and newer. Version > 0.1.1 requires Bootstrap Datepicker 1.3.3 and newer.
####0.3.0
cancelOnOutsideClick - enabled by default, was previously unhandled
The PRs are more than welcome – thank you for those.
Please send me PRs only for
*.coffee code. Please, do not include Javascript and minified Javascript into PRs.
Javascript and minified Javascript will be generated later with
grunt dist command
just before the release.
See CONTRIBUTORS.md for all the great folks who contributed to this repo! Thank you, guys!