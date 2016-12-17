================================

Native AngularJS directive that allows user input of a date/time value. Valid dates are displayed in specified format, but input may be in any supported format.

#Dependencies

Requires:

AngularJS 1.4.x or higher

MomentJS 2.1.x or higher

#Testing We use karma and linting tools to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:

npm install npm test

The karma task will try to open Chrome as a browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in test\test.config.js

#Usage

Bower

This project does not directly support bower. If you are using wiredep, you can dd the following to your bower.json file to allow wiredep to use this directive.

"overrides" : { "angular-date-time-input" : { "main" : [ "src/dateTimeInput.js" , ], "dependencies" : { "angular" : "^1.x" , "moment" : "^2.x" } } }

NPM

We use npm for dependency management. Add the following to your package

npm install angular-date-time-input --save

This will copy the angular-date-time-input files into your node_modules folder, along with its dependencies.

Load the script files in your application:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/moment/moment.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/angular-date-time-input/src/dateTimeInput.js" > </ script >

Add this module as a dependency to your application module:

var myAppModule = angular.module('MyApp', ['ui.dateTimeInput'])

Apply the directive to your form elements:

< input data-date-time-input = "YYYY-MMM-DD" />

Options

The value of the date-time-input attribute is the format the date values will be displayed.

Nota bene: The value saved in the model is, by default, a JavaScript Date object, not a string. This can result in differences between what is seen in the model and what is displayed.

This option controls the way the date is displayed in the view, not the model.

< input data-date-time-input = "YYYY-MMM-DD" />

See MomentJS documentation for valid formats.

This option defines additional input formats that will be accepted.

< input ... data-date-formats = "['YYYY-MMM-DD']" />

Nota bene: Parsing multiple formats is considerably slower than parsing a single format. If you can avoid it, it is much faster to parse a single format.

See [MomentJS documentation] (http://momentjs.com/docs/#/parsing/string-formats) for more information.

This option enables/disables strict parsing of the input formats.

< input ... data-date-parse-strict = "false" />

< input ... data-model-type = "Date | moment | milliseconds | [custom format]" />

Default: 'Date'

Specifies the data type to use when storing the selected date in the model.

Accepts any string value, but the following values have special meaning (these values are case sensitive) :

'Date' stores a Date instance in the model. Will accept Date, moment, milliseconds, and ISO 8601 strings as initial input from the model

stores a Date instance in the model. Will accept Date, moment, milliseconds, and ISO 8601 strings as initial input from the model 'moment' stores a moment instance in the model. Accepts the same initial values as Date

stores a moment instance in the model. Accepts the same initial values as 'milliseconds' store the epoch milliseconds (since 1-1-1970) in the model. Accepts the same initial values as Date

Any other value is considered a custom format string.

##Contributing

See [Contributing] (contributing.md) document

License

angular-date-time-input is released under the MIT license and is copyright 2016 Knight Rider Consulting, Inc.. Boiled down to smaller chunks, it can be described with the following conditions.

It requires you to:

Keep the license and copyright notice included in angular-date-time-input's CSS and JavaScript files when you use them in your works

It permits you to:

Freely download and use angular-date-time-input, in whole or in part, for personal, private, company internal, or commercial purposes

Use angular-date-time-input in packages or distributions that you create

Modify the source code

Grant a sublicense to modify and distribute angular-date-time-input to third parties not included in the license

It forbids you to:

Hold the authors and license owners liable for damages as angular-date-time-input is provided without warranty

Hold the creators or copyright holders of angular-date-time-input liable

Redistribute any piece of angular-date-time-input without proper attribution

Use any marks owned by Knight Rider Consulting, Inc. in any way that might state or imply that Knight Rider Consulting, Inc. endorses your distribution

Use any marks owned by Knight Rider Consulting, Inc. in any way that might state or imply that you created the Knight Rider Consulting, Inc. software in question

It does not require you to:

Include the source of angular-date-time-input itself, or of any modifications you may have made to it, in any redistribution you may assemble that includes it

Submit changes that you make to angular-date-time-input back to the angular-date-time-input project (though such feedback is encouraged)

The full angular-date-time-input license is located in the project repository for more information.

Donating

Support this project and other work by Dale Lotts via gittip.