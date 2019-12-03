angular-data-table is a AngularJS directive for presenting large and complex data. It has all the features you would expect from any other table but in a light package with no external depedencies. The table was designed to be extremely flexible and light; it doesn't make any assumptions about your data or how you: filter, sort or page it.

It was engineered from its conception to handle thousands of rows without sacrificing performance. It was built for modern browsers using ES6, CSS3 and HTML5 and only supports Evergreen Browsers and Angular >= 1.4.x and < 1.6.0.

Sadly, this project is not Angular2 upgrade compatible. Fortunately, we have authored ngx-datatable which is the successor to this project. We are going to slowly be transitioning this project maintenance mode. We will continue to provide feedback to the community and accept PRs but we won't be doing any major new development.

See live demos here.

Features

Handle large data sets ( Virtual DOM )

Left and Right Column Pinning

Column Reordering

Column Resizing

Intelligent Column Width Algorithms ( Force fill / Flex-grow )

Horizontal/Vertical Scrolling

Virtual Paging WITH linked traditional pager

Tree Grids

Row Grouping

Checkbox and Row Selection ( multi / single / keyboard / touch )

Light codebase / No external deps

Client-side AND Server Pagination / Sorting

Rich header / column templates

Fixed AND Fluid height

Decoupled themeing with included Google Material theme

Decoupled Cell tooltips on overflow

Decoupled Column Add/Removing Menu

Expressive Syntax

Using It

Download

NPM npm install angular-data-table

JSPM jspm install github:swimlane/angular-data-table

BOWER bower install angular-data-table

or Github download or clone of course!

Include

You've got 5 different options to include this in your build depending on your setup.

./release/dataTable.js - A standalone file that was compiled with Babel (UMD)

- A standalone file that was compiled with Babel (UMD) ./release/dataTable.min.js - A minified standalone file that was compiled with Babel (UMD)

- A minified standalone file that was compiled with Babel (UMD) ./release/dataTable.cjs.js - A standalone file that was compiled with Babel (CommonJS)

- A standalone file that was compiled with Babel (CommonJS) ./release/dataTable.es6.js - Raw ES6 Version.

All distributions include babel helpers, so they do not have to be included separately.

There is also the CSS too:

./release/dataTable.css - The base CSS, pretty much required

- The base CSS, pretty much required ./release/material.css - Material theme

- Material theme ./release/icons.css - If you want to show fancy icons when sorting

Usage

Include the data-table module as a dependency:

var module = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'data-table' ]);

Set the data and the options in your controller:

module .controller( 'HomeController' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.options = { scrollbarV : false }; $scope.data = [ { name : 'Austin' , gender : 'Male' }, { name : 'Marjan' , gender : 'Male' } ]; });

then using expressive markup in your template:

< dtable options = "options" rows = "data" class = "material dt" > < column name = "Name" width = "300" flex-grow = "2" > </ column > < column name = "Gender" > < strong > {{$row.name}} </ strong > : {{$cell}} </ column > </ dtable >

and your off to the races! See live demos here.

API

The data table can be created with the following options :

checkboxSelection : Checkbox selection vs row click (default: false )

: Checkbox selection vs row click (default: ) columnMode : Possible values are flex , force and standard (default: standard )

: Possible values are , and (default: ) columns canAutoResize : Whether the column can automatically resize to fill space in the table (default: true ) cellDataGetter : Type function . Returns content for the cellRenderer . If not provided, the cell data will be collected from row data instead (default: undefined ) cellRenderer : Type function . Returns HTML for the cell. className : CSS class for the body cell (default: undefined ) comparator : Type function . Custom sort comparator, pass false if you want to do server sort flexGrow : The growth factor relative to other columns (default: 0 ) frozenLeft : Column is pinned to the left (default: false ) frozenRight : Column is pinned to the right (default: false ) group : Whether to group by the column (default: false ) headerCheckbox : Toggles the checkbox column in the header for selecting all values given to the grid (default: false ) headerClassName : CSS class for the header cell (default: undefined ) headerRenderer : Type function . Returns HTML for the cell (default: undefined ) isCheckboxColumn : Adds the checkbox selection to the column (default: false ) isTreeColumn : Adds +/- button and makes a secondary call to load nested data (default: false ) maxWidth : Maximum width, in pixels (default: undefined ) minWidth : Minimum width, in pixels (default: 100 ) name : Name of the column prop : Property to use to get the data resizable : Whether the column can be resized (default: true ) sort : Default sort asecending/descending for the column (default: undefined ) sortBy : Property by which to sort (default: undefined ) sortable : Whether the column can be sorted (default: true ) template width : Width, in pixels (default: 150 )

emptyMessage : Message to show when array is presented but contains no values (default: 'No data to display' )

: Message to show when array is presented but contains no values (default: ) footerHeight : Footer height in pixels. Pass a falsey value for no footer (default: 0 )

: Footer height in pixels. Pass a value for no footer (default: ) headerHeight : Header height in pixels. Pass a falsey value for no header (default: 30 )

: Header height in pixels. Pass a value for no header (default: ) loadingMessage : Loading message presented when the array is undefined (default: 'Loading...' )

: Loading message presented when the array is undefined (default: ) multiSelect : Whether users can select multiple items (default: false )

: Whether users can select multiple items (default: ) paging externalPaging . Default false size . Default undefined count . Default 0 offset . Default 0 loadingIndicator . Default false

reorderable : Whether you can reorder columns (default: true )

: Whether you can reorder columns (default: ) rowHeight : Row height in pixels, necessary if using lazy rendering (default: 30 )

: Row height in pixels, necessary if using lazy rendering (default: ) scrollbarV : Enable vertical scrollbars (default: true )

: Enable vertical scrollbars (default: ) selectable : Whether users can select items (default: false )

Contributing

Run Demos

Ensure you have the latest NPM and JSPM installed globally. If you don't already have JSPM installed run: npm install jspm -g .

npm install

jspm install

gulp watch serve

Open your browser to http://localhost:9000

Build

gulp release to build Modules, ES* via Babel and compile.

Credits