Angular wrapper for js-data.

What happened Angular-data?

Angular-data is deprecated. js-data + js-data-angular is the new hotness.

Guides

Js-data-angular API Documentation

Project Status

Latest Release:

Status:

Supported Platforms:

Quick Start

bower install --save js-data js-data-angular or npm install --save js-data js-data-angular .

Load js-data-angular.js after js-data.js .

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'js-data' ]);

angular.module( 'myApp' ).factory( 'Post' , function ( DS ) { return DS.defineResource( 'post' ); }); angular.module( 'myApp' ).factory( 'Comment' , function ( DS ) { return DS.defineResource( 'comment' ); });

app.controller( 'postCtrl' , function ( $scope, $routeParams, Post, Comment ) { var query = { postId : $routeParams.id }; Post.find($routeParams.id); Comment.findAll(query); Post.bindOne($routeParams.id, $scope, 'post' ); Comment.bindAll(query, $scope, 'comments' ); $scope.$watch( function ( ) { return Post.lastModified($routeParams.id); }, function ( ) { $scope.post = Post.get($routeParams.id); }); $scope.$watch( function ( ) { return Comment.lastModified(); }, function ( ) { $scope.comments = Comment.filter(query); }); });

Changelog

CHANGELOG.md

Community

Contributing

First, support is handled via the Gitter Channel and the Mailing List. Ask your questions there.

When submitting issues on GitHub, please include as much detail as possible to make debugging quick and easy.

good - Your versions of Angular, js-data, js-data-angular, etc., relevant console logs/error, code examples that revealed the issue

better - A plnkr, fiddle, or bin that demonstrates the issue

best - A Pull Request that fixes the issue, including test coverage for the issue and the fix

Github Issues.

Submitting Pull Requests

Contribute to the issue/discussion that is the reason you'll be developing in the first place Fork js-data-angular git clone git@github.com:<you>/js-data-angular.git cd js-data-angular; npm install; bower install; Write your code, including relevant documentation and tests Run grunt test (build and test) Your code will be linted and checked for formatting, the tests will be run The dist/ folder & files will be generated, do NOT commit dist/* ! They will be committed when a release is cut. Submit your PR and we'll review! Thanks!

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2015 Jason Dobry

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.