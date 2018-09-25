Angular wrapper for js-data.
Angular-data is deprecated. js-data + js-data-angular is the new hotness.
bower install --save js-data js-data-angular or
npm install --save js-data js-data-angular.
Load
js-data-angular.js after
js-data.js.
angular.module('myApp', ['js-data']);
angular.module('myApp').factory('Post', function (DS) {
return DS.defineResource('post');
});
angular.module('myApp').factory('Comment', function (DS) {
return DS.defineResource('comment');
});
app.controller('postCtrl', function ($scope, $routeParams, Post, Comment) {
// it's up to your server to know how to interpret this query
// or you can teach js-data how to understand your servers' query language
var query = {
postId: $routeParams.id
};
Post.find($routeParams.id);
Comment.findAll(query);
// My goodness this was easy
Post.bindOne($routeParams.id, $scope, 'post');
Comment.bindAll(query, $scope, 'comments');
// Long form (same effect as above)
$scope.$watch(function () {
return Post.lastModified($routeParams.id);
}, function () {
$scope.post = Post.get($routeParams.id);
});
$scope.$watch(function () {
// Changes when anything in the Comment collection is modified
return Comment.lastModified();
}, function () {
$scope.comments = Comment.filter(query);
});
});
git clone git@github.com:<you>/js-data-angular.git
cd js-data-angular; npm install; bower install;
grunt test (build and test)
dist/ folder & files will be generated, do NOT commit
dist/*! They will be committed when a release is cut.
