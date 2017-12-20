Integrate Angular 2+ app with interactive d3 charts e.g. Doughnut, Pie, Single Bar chart, Multiple bar chart and Stacked bar chart.
Beautiful charts for Angular2+ based on d3.js
Last updated- 20th September 2017
1. Labels showing on donut chart and pie chart.
2. Bar charts x axis labels position bug resolved.
https://github.com/amanjain325/angular-d3-charts
https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-d3-charts
npm install angular-d3-charts --save
Notice: The latest version on NPM may not reflect the branch
master. Open an issue and tag me if you need it to be published.
Add d3 script to your index.html
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3/3.5.6/d3.min.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Add these styles to your main stylesheet. For Bar Charts Only
.tick text {
font-size: 12px;
}
.axis path,
.axis line {
fill: none;
stroke: #4C5554;
stroke-width: 1;
}
.x.axis .tick line {
display: none
}
.domain {
display: block !important;
stroke: #4C5554 !important;
stroke-width: 2 !important;
}
.legend {
font-size: 12px;
font-family: sans-serif;
rect {
stroke-width: 2;
}
}
Ensure you import the module:
import { DoughnutChartComponent, PieChartComponent, BarChartComponent } from 'angular-d3-charts'; // this is needed!
@NgModule({
declarations: [
DoughnutChartComponent,
PieChartComponent,
BarChartComponent,
...OtherModules
] // along with your other modules
})
export class AppModule {}
<angular-d3-donut [id]="donutChartId" [data]="donutChartData"></angular-d3-donut>
public donutChartData = [{
id: 0, // number
label: 'label name', // string
value: value, // number
color: 'color of slice', // string,
iconImage: 'path of image' // string
},{
id: 1, // number
label: 'label name', // string
value: value, // number
color: 'color of slice', // string,
iconImage: 'path of image' // string
}, ...
]
<angular-d3-donut [id]="donutChartId" [data]="donutChartData"></angular-d3-donut>
public donutChartData = [{
id: 0,
label: 'water',
value: 20,
color: 'red',
}, {
id: 1,
label: 'land',
value: 20,
color: 'blue',
}, {
id: 2,
label: 'sand',
value: 30,
color: 'green',
}, {
id: 3,
label: 'grass',
value: 20,
color: 'yellow',
}, {
id: 4,
label: 'earth',
value: 10,
color: 'pink',
}];
It can contain the following properties.
|Option
|Default
|Type
|Description
|id
|donutChart
|String
|Unique Id of the donut chart.
|width
|700
|Number
|Width of the donut chart.
|height
|400
|Number
|Height of the donut chart.
|outerRadius
|150
|Number
|Outer radius of the donut chart. (Recommended to not to larger than 150)
|innerRadius
|70
|Number
|Inner radius of the donut chart.
|data
|Not set
|Object
|As above mentioned
|centerImage
|Not set
|String
|Path of center image in donut.
|spreadSlice
|False
|Boolean
|If you want to spread out the slide.
|iconWidth
|40
|Number
|Width of the icon images on slices.
|iconHeight
|40
|Number
|Height of the icon images on slices.
|middleText
|Not Set
|String
|Text in the middle of the inner circle
|middleTextColor
|Black
|String
|Color of the middle text
|middleTextFontSize
|1em
|String
|Size of the middle text
|Option
|Description
|centerImageEvent
|When center image is clicked, the centerImageEvent function triggers.
<angular-d3-donut [spreadSlice]=true [centerImage]='centerImage' [data]="donutChartData" (centerImageEvent)="centerImageEvent()"></angular-d3-donut>
<angular-d3-donut [outerRadius]=100 [innerRadius]=80 [spreadSlice]=true [data]="piedata" (centerImageEvent)="centerImageEvent()"></angular-d3-donut>
<angular-d3-donut [width]=800 [outerRadius]=90 [middleText]="'test'" [middleTextFontSize]="'2em'" [middleTextColor]="'red'" [innerRadius]=80 [spreadSlice]=false [data]="piedata" [iconWidth]=20 [iconHeight]=20 (centerImageEvent)="centerImageEvent()"></angular-d3-donut>
For text in middle of Donut chart:
<angular-d3-donut [outerRadius]=100 [middleText]="'test'" [middleTextFontSize]="'2em'" [middleTextColor]="'red'" [innerRadius]=80 [spreadSlice]=false [data]="piedata" [iconWidth]=20 [iconHeight]=20 (centerImageEvent)="centerImageEvent()"></angular-d3-donut>
In your.component.ts file write
public centerImageEvent() {
// Perform action here
}
<angular-d3-pie [id]="pieChartId" [data]="pieChartData"></angular-d3-pie>
public pieChartData = [{
id: 0, // number
label: 'label name', // string
value: value, // number
color: 'color of slice', // string,
},{
id: 1, // number
label: 'label name', // string
value: value, // number
color: 'color of slice', // string,
}, ... ]
<angular-d3-pie [id]="pieChartId" [data]="pieChartData"></angular-d3-pie>
public pieChartData = [{
id: 0,
label: 'slice 1',
value: 50,
color: 'blue',
}, {
id: 1,
label: 'slice 2',
value: 20,
color: 'black',
}, {
id: 2,
label: 'slice 3',
value: 30,
color: 'red',
}]
It can contain the following properties.
|Option
|Default
|Type
|Description
|id
|pieChart
|String
|Unique Id of the pie chart.
|width
|700
|Number
|Width of the pie chart.
|height
|400
|Number
|Height of the pie chart.
|outerRadius
|150
|Number
|Outer radius of the pie chart. (Recommended to not to larger than 150)
|data
|Not set
|Object
|As above mentioned
|spreadSlice
|False
|Boolean
|If you want to spread out the slide.
<angular-d3-pie [spreadSlice]=true [data]="pieChartData" [outerRadius]=90></angular-d3-pie>
<angular-d3-bar [id]="barChartId" [data]="barChartData"></angular-d3-bar>
public barChartData = [{
id: 0, // number
label: 'label name', // string
value1: value, // number
value2: value, // number
value3: value, // number
... ,
valuen: value // number
},{
id: 1, // number
label: 'label name', // string
value1: value, // number
value2: value, // number
value3: value, // number
... ,
valuen: value // number
}, ... ]
It can contain the following properties.
|Option
|Default
|Type
|Description
|id
|barChart
|String
|Unique Id of the bar chart.
|width
|700
|Number
|Width of the bar chart.
|height
|400
|Number
|Height of the bar chart.
|transitionDuration
|1000
|Number
|The duration of the bar's transition (bar comes from x- axis).
|transitionDelay
|100
|Number
|The delay of the bar's transition.
|barWidth
|'11px'
|String
|Width of the bars.
|yAxisd3Format
|'.1S'
|String
|d3Format of Y axis, Refer to the d3 documentation.
|data
|Not set
|Object
|As above mentioned
|colors
|Not set
|Array
|Color of the bars.
|dataGroup
|1
|Number
|Number of data. (dataGroup > 1 for stacked bar chart.)
|yAxisTicks
|10
|Number
|Ticks on Y axis.
|alphaDistance
|0.6
|Number
|Distance between 2 bars, when chart is multi bar chart.
|dataColumns
|[1]
|Array
|Length of array = Number of columns ,Value on index = number of stacked bars on particular column.
<angular-d3-bar [id]="test2" [data]="barChartData" [dataColumns]="dataColumns" [colors]="colors" [yAxisTicks]=10 [width]=400 [height]=200 [transitionDuration]=1000 [transitionDelay]=30
[barWidth]="'16px'"></angular-d3-bar>
<angular-d3-bar [id]="test1" [alphaDistance]="0.3" [data]="barChartData" [dataColumns]="dataColumns1" [colors]="colors" [yAxisTicks]=10 [width]=400 [height]=200 [transitionDuration]=1000 [transitionDelay]=30
[barWidth]="'16px'"></angular-d3-bar>
<angular-d3-bar [id]="test1" [alphaDistance]="0.3" [data]="barChartData" [dataColumns]="dataColumns1" [colors]="colors" [yAxisTicks]=10 [width]=400 [height]=200 [transitionDuration]=1000 [transitionDelay]=30
[barWidth]="'16px'"></angular-d3-bar>
colors = ['red', 'blue', 'green']
public colors = ['red', 'green', 'blue']
public dataColumns = [1]; // Single Bar Chart
// public dataColumns = [3]; // Stacked Bar Chart
// public dataColumns = [2, 1]; // Multi Stacked Bar Chart
public barChartData = [{
id: 0,
label: 'label1',
value1: 10,
value2: 10,
value3: 10,
},{
id: 1,
label: 'label2',
value1: 10,
value2: 10,
value3: 10,
}]
<angular-d3-bar [id]="test2" [data]="barChartData" [dataColumns]="dataColumns" [colors]="colors" [yAxisTicks]=10 [width]=400
[height]=200 [transitionDuration]=1000 [transitionDelay]=30 [barWidth]="'16px'"></angular-d3-bar>
