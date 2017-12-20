openbase logo
adc

angular-d3-charts

by Aman Jain
5.0.0 (see all)

Integrate your Angular 2, Angular 4 app with d3 charts e.g. Doughnut, Pie, Single Bar chart, Multiple bar chart and Stacked bar chart

Readme

angular-d3-charts

NPM Downloads NPM Version

Integrate Angular 2+ app with interactive d3 charts e.g. Doughnut, Pie, Single Bar chart, Multiple bar chart and Stacked bar chart.

Beautiful charts for Angular2+ based on d3.js

Last updated- 20th September 2017

1. Labels showing on donut chart and pie chart.

2. Bar charts x axis labels position bug resolved.

Github

https://github.com/amanjain325/angular-d3-charts

NPM

https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-d3-charts

Getting Started

npm install angular-d3-charts --save

Notice: The latest version on NPM may not reflect the branch master. Open an issue and tag me if you need it to be published.

Doughnut Chart Example Pie Chart Example Single Bar Chart Example Multi Bar Chart Example Stacked Bar Chart Example

Configuration

Add d3 script to your index.html

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3/3.5.6/d3.min.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Add these styles to your main stylesheet. For Bar Charts Only

   .tick text {
        font-size: 12px;
    }

    .axis path,
    .axis line {
        fill: none;
        stroke: #4C5554;
        stroke-width: 1;
    }

    .x.axis .tick line {
        display: none
    }

    .domain {
        display: block !important;
        stroke: #4C5554 !important;
        stroke-width: 2 !important;
    }
    .legend {
        font-size: 12px;
        font-family: sans-serif;
        rect {
            stroke-width: 2;
        }
    }

Ensure you import the module:

import { DoughnutChartComponent, PieChartComponent, BarChartComponent } from 'angular-d3-charts'; // this is needed!

@NgModule({
   declarations: [ 
   DoughnutChartComponent, 
   PieChartComponent, 
   BarChartComponent,
   ...OtherModules 
   ] // along with your other modules
})
export class AppModule {}

Usage

Doughnut Chart:

<angular-d3-donut [id]="donutChartId" [data]="donutChartData"></angular-d3-donut>   

public donutChartData = [{
      id: 0, // number
      label: 'label name',  // string
      value: value,  // number
      color: 'color of slice',  // string,
      iconImage: 'path of image' // string
   },{
      id: 1, // number
      label: 'label name',  // string
      value: value,  // number
      color: 'color of slice',  // string,
      iconImage: 'path of image' // string
   }, ...
   ]

Example:

<angular-d3-donut [id]="donutChartId" [data]="donutChartData"></angular-d3-donut>

public donutChartData = [{
    id: 0,
    label: 'water',
    value: 20,
    color: 'red',
  }, {
    id: 1,
    label: 'land',
    value: 20,
    color: 'blue',
  }, {
    id: 2,
    label: 'sand',
    value: 30,
    color: 'green',
  }, {
    id: 3,
    label: 'grass',
    value: 20,
    color: 'yellow',
  }, {
    id: 4,
    label: 'earth',
    value: 10,
    color: 'pink',
  }];

Attributes

Attributes of angular-d3-donut are

It can contain the following properties.

Input

OptionDefaultTypeDescription
iddonutChartStringUnique Id of the donut chart.
width700NumberWidth of the donut chart.
height400NumberHeight of the donut chart.
outerRadius150NumberOuter radius of the donut chart. (Recommended to not to larger than 150)
innerRadius70NumberInner radius of the donut chart.
dataNot setObjectAs above mentioned
centerImageNot setStringPath of center image in donut.
spreadSliceFalseBooleanIf you want to spread out the slide.
iconWidth40NumberWidth of the icon images on slices.
iconHeight40NumberHeight of the icon images on slices.
middleTextNot SetStringText in the middle of the inner circle
middleTextColorBlackStringColor of the middle text
middleTextFontSize1emStringSize of the middle text

Output

OptionDescription
centerImageEventWhen center image is clicked, the centerImageEvent function triggers.
<angular-d3-donut [spreadSlice]=true [centerImage]='centerImage' [data]="donutChartData" (centerImageEvent)="centerImageEvent()"></angular-d3-donut>

<angular-d3-donut [outerRadius]=100 [innerRadius]=80 [spreadSlice]=true [data]="piedata" (centerImageEvent)="centerImageEvent()"></angular-d3-donut>

<angular-d3-donut [width]=800 [outerRadius]=90 [middleText]="'test'" [middleTextFontSize]="'2em'" [middleTextColor]="'red'" [innerRadius]=80 [spreadSlice]=false [data]="piedata" [iconWidth]=20 [iconHeight]=20 (centerImageEvent)="centerImageEvent()"></angular-d3-donut>

For text in middle of Donut chart:

<angular-d3-donut [outerRadius]=100 [middleText]="'test'" [middleTextFontSize]="'2em'" [middleTextColor]="'red'" [innerRadius]=80 [spreadSlice]=false [data]="piedata" [iconWidth]=20 [iconHeight]=20 (centerImageEvent)="centerImageEvent()"></angular-d3-donut>

In your.component.ts file write
public centerImageEvent() {
 // Perform action here
}

Pie Chart:

<angular-d3-pie [id]="pieChartId" [data]="pieChartData"></angular-d3-pie>   

public pieChartData = [{
      id: 0, // number
      label: 'label name',  // string
      value: value,  // number
      color: 'color of slice',  // string,
   },{
      id: 1, // number
      label: 'label name',  // string
      value: value,  // number
      color: 'color of slice',  // string,
   }, ... ]

Example:

<angular-d3-pie [id]="pieChartId" [data]="pieChartData"></angular-d3-pie>

public pieChartData = [{
    id: 0,
    label: 'slice 1',
    value: 50,
    color: 'blue',
  }, {
    id: 1,
    label: 'slice 2',
    value: 20,
    color: 'black',
  }, {
    id: 2,
    label: 'slice 3',
    value: 30,
    color: 'red',
  }]

Attributes

Attributes of angular-d3-pie are

It can contain the following properties.

Input

OptionDefaultTypeDescription
idpieChartStringUnique Id of the pie chart.
width700NumberWidth of the pie chart.
height400NumberHeight of the pie chart.
outerRadius150NumberOuter radius of the pie chart. (Recommended to not to larger than 150)
dataNot setObjectAs above mentioned
spreadSliceFalseBooleanIf you want to spread out the slide.
<angular-d3-pie [spreadSlice]=true [data]="pieChartData" [outerRadius]=90></angular-d3-pie>

Bar Chart:

<angular-d3-bar [id]="barChartId" [data]="barChartData"></angular-d3-bar>   

public barChartData = [{
      id: 0, // number
      label: 'label name',  // string
      value1: value,  // number
      value2: value,  // number
      value3: value,  // number
      ... ,
      valuen: value // number
   },{
      id: 1, // number
      label: 'label name',  // string
      value1: value,  // number
      value2: value,  // number
      value3: value,  // number
      ... ,
      valuen: value // number
   }, ... ]

Attributes

Attributes of angular-d3-bar are

It can contain the following properties.

Input

OptionDefaultTypeDescription
idbarChartStringUnique Id of the bar chart.
width700NumberWidth of the bar chart.
height400NumberHeight of the bar chart.
transitionDuration1000NumberThe duration of the bar's transition (bar comes from x- axis).
transitionDelay100NumberThe delay of the bar's transition.
barWidth'11px'StringWidth of the bars.
yAxisd3Format'.1S'Stringd3Format of Y axis, Refer to the d3 documentation.
dataNot setObjectAs above mentioned
colorsNot setArrayColor of the bars.
dataGroup1NumberNumber of data. (dataGroup > 1 for stacked bar chart.)
yAxisTicks10NumberTicks on Y axis.
alphaDistance0.6NumberDistance between 2 bars, when chart is multi bar chart.
dataColumns[1]ArrayLength of array = Number of columns ,Value on index = number of stacked bars on particular column.

Single Bar Chart

dataColumns = [1];

<angular-d3-bar [id]="test2" [data]="barChartData" [dataColumns]="dataColumns" [colors]="colors" [yAxisTicks]=10 [width]=400 [height]=200 [transitionDuration]=1000 [transitionDelay]=30
[barWidth]="'16px'"></angular-d3-bar>

Stacked Bar Chart

dataColumns = [3];

<angular-d3-bar [id]="test1" [alphaDistance]="0.3" [data]="barChartData" [dataColumns]="dataColumns1" [colors]="colors" [yAxisTicks]=10 [width]=400 [height]=200 [transitionDuration]=1000 [transitionDelay]=30
[barWidth]="'16px'"></angular-d3-bar>

Multi Bar Chart

dataColumns = [3, 2];

<angular-d3-bar [id]="test1" [alphaDistance]="0.3" [data]="barChartData" [dataColumns]="dataColumns1" [colors]="colors" [yAxisTicks]=10 [width]=400 [height]=200 [transitionDuration]=1000 [transitionDelay]=30
[barWidth]="'16px'"></angular-d3-bar>

colors = ['red', 'blue', 'green']

Examples:

public colors = ['red', 'green', 'blue']
public  dataColumns = [1]; // Single Bar Chart
// public  dataColumns = [3]; // Stacked Bar Chart
// public  dataColumns = [2, 1]; // Multi Stacked Bar Chart
public  barChartData = [{
    id: 0,
    label: 'label1',
    value1: 10,
    value2: 10,
    value3: 10,
 },{
    id: 1,
    label: 'label2',
    value1: 10,
    value2: 10,
    value3: 10,
 }]
 
 <angular-d3-bar [id]="test2" [data]="barChartData" [dataColumns]="dataColumns" [colors]="colors" [yAxisTicks]=10 [width]=400
    [height]=200 [transitionDuration]=1000 [transitionDelay]=30 [barWidth]="'16px'"></angular-d3-bar>

Github

https://github.com/amanjain325/angular-d3-charts

NPM

https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-d3-charts

