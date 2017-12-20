Integrate Angular 2+ app with interactive d3 charts e.g. Doughnut, Pie, Single Bar chart, Multiple bar chart and Stacked bar chart.

Beautiful charts for Angular2+ based on d3.js

Last updated- 20th September 2017

1. Labels showing on donut chart and pie chart.

2. Bar charts x axis labels position bug resolved.

Github

https://github.com/amanjain325/angular-d3-charts

NPM

https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-d3-charts

Getting Started

npm install angular-d3-charts --save

Notice: The latest version on NPM may not reflect the branch master . Open an issue and tag me if you need it to be published.

Configuration

Add d3 script to your index.html

<script src= "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3/3.5.6/d3.min.js" charset= "utf-8" > </ script >

Add these styles to your main stylesheet. For Bar Charts Only

.tick text { font-size : 12px ; } .axis path , .axis line { fill : none; stroke : #4C5554 ; stroke-width : 1 ; } .x .axis .tick line { display : none } .domain { display : block ; stroke : #4C5554 ; stroke-width : 2 ; } .legend { font-size : 12px ; font-family : sans-serif; rect { stroke-width : 2 ; } }

Ensure you import the module:

import { DoughnutChartComponent, PieChartComponent, BarChartComponent } from 'angular-d3-charts' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [ DoughnutChartComponent, PieChartComponent, BarChartComponent, ...OtherModules ] }) export class AppModule {}

Usage

Doughnut Chart:

<angular-d3-donut [id]= "donutChartId" [data]= "donutChartData" >< /angular-d3-donut>

public donutChartData = [{ id: 0 , label: 'label name' , value: value, color: 'color of slice' , iconImage: 'path of image' },{ id: 1 , label: 'label name' , value: value, color: 'color of slice' , iconImage: 'path of image' }, ... ]

< angular-d3-donut [ id ]= "donutChartId" [ data ]= "donutChartData" > </ angular-d3-donut >

public donutChartData = [{ id: 0 , label: 'water' , value: 20 , color: 'red' , }, { id: 1 , label: 'land' , value: 20 , color: 'blue' , }, { id: 2 , label: 'sand' , value: 30 , color: 'green' , }, { id: 3 , label: 'grass' , value: 20 , color: 'yellow' , }, { id: 4 , label: 'earth' , value: 10 , color: 'pink' , }];

Attributes

Attributes of angular-d3-donut are

It can contain the following properties.

Input

Option Default Type Description id donutChart String Unique Id of the donut chart. width 700 Number Width of the donut chart. height 400 Number Height of the donut chart. outerRadius 150 Number Outer radius of the donut chart. (Recommended to not to larger than 150) innerRadius 70 Number Inner radius of the donut chart. data Not set Object As above mentioned centerImage Not set String Path of center image in donut. spreadSlice False Boolean If you want to spread out the slide. iconWidth 40 Number Width of the icon images on slices. iconHeight 40 Number Height of the icon images on slices. middleText Not Set String Text in the middle of the inner circle middleTextColor Black String Color of the middle text middleTextFontSize 1em String Size of the middle text

Output

Option Description centerImageEvent When center image is clicked, the centerImageEvent function triggers.

<angular-d3-donut [spreadSlice]= true [centerImage]= 'centerImage' [data]= "donutChartData" (centerImageEvent)= "centerImageEvent()" >< /angular-d3-donut>

<angular-d3-donut [outerRadius]= 100 [innerRadius]= 80 [spreadSlice]= true [data]= "piedata" (centerImageEvent)= "centerImageEvent()" >< /angular-d3-donut>

<angular-d3-donut [width]= 800 [outerRadius]= 90 [middleText]= "'test'" [middleTextFontSize]= "'2em'" [middleTextColor]= "'red'" [innerRadius]= 80 [spreadSlice]= false [data]= "piedata" [iconWidth]= 20 [iconHeight]= 20 (centerImageEvent)= "centerImageEvent()" >< /angular-d3-donut>

For text in middle of Donut chart:

<angular-d3-donut [outerRadius]= 100 [middleText]= "'test'" [middleTextFontSize]= "'2em'" [middleTextColor]= "'red'" [innerRadius]= 80 [spreadSlice]= false [data]= "piedata" [iconWidth]= 20 [iconHeight]= 20 (centerImageEvent)= "centerImageEvent()" >< /angular-d3-donut>

In your.component.ts file write public centerImageEvent() { }

Pie Chart:

< angular-d3-pie [ id ]= "pieChartId" [ data ]= "pieChartData" > </ angular-d3-pie >

public pieChartData = [{ id: 0 , label: 'label name' , value: value, color: 'color of slice' , },{ id: 1 , label: 'label name' , value: value, color: 'color of slice' , }, ... ]

< angular-d3-pie [ id ]= "pieChartId" [ data ]= "pieChartData" > </ angular-d3-pie >

public pieChartData = [{ id: 0 , label: 'slice 1' , value: 50 , color: 'blue' , }, { id: 1 , label: 'slice 2' , value: 20 , color: 'black' , }, { id: 2 , label: 'slice 3' , value: 30 , color: 'red' , }]

Attributes

Attributes of angular-d3-pie are

It can contain the following properties.

Input

Option Default Type Description id pieChart String Unique Id of the pie chart. width 700 Number Width of the pie chart. height 400 Number Height of the pie chart. outerRadius 150 Number Outer radius of the pie chart. (Recommended to not to larger than 150) data Not set Object As above mentioned spreadSlice False Boolean If you want to spread out the slide.

<angular-d3-pie [spreadSlice]= true [data]= "pieChartData" [outerRadius]= 90 >< /angular-d3-pie>

Bar Chart:

< angular-d3-bar [ id ]= "barChartId" [ data ]= "barChartData" > </ angular-d3-bar >

public barChartData = [{ id: 0 , label: 'label name' , value1: value, value2: value, value3: value, ... , valuen: value },{ id: 1 , label: 'label name' , value1: value, value2: value, value3: value, ... , valuen: value }, ... ]

Attributes

Attributes of angular-d3-bar are

It can contain the following properties.

Input

Option Default Type Description id barChart String Unique Id of the bar chart. width 700 Number Width of the bar chart. height 400 Number Height of the bar chart. transitionDuration 1000 Number The duration of the bar's transition (bar comes from x- axis). transitionDelay 100 Number The delay of the bar's transition. barWidth '11px' String Width of the bars. yAxisd3Format '.1S' String d3Format of Y axis, Refer to the d3 documentation. data Not set Object As above mentioned colors Not set Array Color of the bars. dataGroup 1 Number Number of data. (dataGroup > 1 for stacked bar chart.) yAxisTicks 10 Number Ticks on Y axis. alphaDistance 0.6 Number Distance between 2 bars, when chart is multi bar chart. dataColumns [1] Array Length of array = Number of columns ,Value on index = number of stacked bars on particular column.

Single Bar Chart

dataColumns = [1];

< angular-d3-bar [ id ]= "test2" [ data ]= "barChartData" [ dataColumns ]= "dataColumns" [ colors ]= "colors" [ yAxisTicks ]= 10 [ width ]= 400 [ height ]= 200 [ transitionDuration ]= 1000 [ transitionDelay ]= 30 [ barWidth ]= "'16px'" > </ angular-d3-bar >

Stacked Bar Chart

dataColumns = [3];

< angular-d3-bar [ id ]= "test1" [ alphaDistance ]= "0.3" [ data ]= "barChartData" [ dataColumns ]= "dataColumns1" [ colors ]= "colors" [ yAxisTicks ]= 10 [ width ]= 400 [ height ]= 200 [ transitionDuration ]= 1000 [ transitionDelay ]= 30 [ barWidth ]= "'16px'" > </ angular-d3-bar >

Multi Bar Chart

dataColumns = [3, 2];

< angular-d3-bar [ id ]= "test1" [ alphaDistance ]= "0.3" [ data ]= "barChartData" [ dataColumns ]= "dataColumns1" [ colors ]= "colors" [ yAxisTicks ]= 10 [ width ]= 400 [ height ]= 200 [ transitionDuration ]= 1000 [ transitionDelay ]= 30 [ barWidth ]= "'16px'" > </ angular-d3-bar >

colors = [ 'red' , 'blue' , 'green' ]

public colors = [ 'red' , 'green' , 'blue' ] public dataColumns = [ 1 ]; public barChartData = [{ id: 0 , label: 'label1' , value1: 10 , value2: 10 , value3: 10 , },{ id: 1 , label: 'label2' , value1: 10 , value2: 10 , value3: 10 , }] <angular-d3-bar [id]= "test2" [data]= "barChartData" [dataColumns]= "dataColumns" [colors]= "colors" [yAxisTicks]= 10 [width]= 400 [height]= 200 [transitionDuration]= 1000 [transitionDelay]= 30 [barWidth]= "'16px'" >< /angular-d3-bar>

