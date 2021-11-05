https://miraxes.github.io/angular-custom-tour
Follow instructions and everything should be fine. :)
npm install angular-custom-tour --save
In your module (app.module.ts)
import { HintModule } from 'angular-custom-tour'
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
...
HintModule // Put here
...
]
...
]
Initialize it in your page component
In case you want to init slider after pageload, you should use ngAfterViewInit
import { HintService } from 'angular-custom-tour'
@Component({ ... providers: [... HintService ... ], ... })
class AppComponent {
constructor(public hintService: HintService){ }
startTour() {
this.hintService.initialize();
}
}
```html
<!-- Bluring element insert on top of the page-->
<tour-overlay></tour-overlay>
<!-- start TOUR -->
<button name="button" (click)="startTour()"> START!</button>
<!-- Each step could be placed at ANYWHERE -->
<div class="i-want-highlight-this" id="highlight-me"> WOW!</div>
<tour-step selector="highlight-me" order="3" position="right" title="title string">
<!-- ANY HTML HERE
NOTE: ONLY selector attribute is required! others is up to you
-->
</tour-step>
selector MUST BE unique, so you can highlight Element once
You need to inject styles from
styles/main.css
if you are using angular CLI -> angular-cli.json
"styles": [
...
"styles.scss",
"../node_modules/angular-custom-tour/styles/main.css"
...
],
startTour() {
this.hintService.initialize({elementsDisabled: false}); // HintOptions
}
|option
|default
|Usage
|elementsDisabled: boolean
|true
|Disabling highlightedElement (click) wont work
|dismissOnOverlay: boolean
|false
|Go to next step when clicking on overlay (close tour if this is last step)
|defaultPosition: string
|'bottom'
|Position of tour step to highlightedElement
|defaultOrder: number
|99
|Order of showing steps
|defaultLayer: number
|15
|Distance between highlightedElement and step in px
|applyRelative: boolean
|true
|Applying position:relative to highlightedElement (disable in case you want to highlight absolute positioned elements)
|event
|Description
|finish$
|When tour is finished
|showingStep$
|On each step show (Params > CurrentStep)
This module in active development mode, if you have any suggestions feel free to contact me.