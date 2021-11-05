openbase logo
act

angular-custom-tour

by Miroslav Murka
0.0.18 (see all)

Custom tour hints

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

255

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Onboarding Tour

Readme

Build Status Downloads Versions License

This library is for Angular versions less than 6, for newer versions of Angular please use https://github.com/miraxes/ngx-custom-tour

How it works?

demo GIF

Demo

https://miraxes.github.io/angular-custom-tour

Custom tour with Angular 2+

Follow instructions and everything should be fine. :)

Usage

  • install npm install angular-custom-tour --save

In your module (app.module.ts)

import { HintModule } from 'angular-custom-tour'

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [
    ...
    HintModule // Put here
    ...
  ]
  ...
]

Initialize it in your page component

In case you want to init slider after pageload, you should use ngAfterViewInit

import { HintService } from 'angular-custom-tour'

@Component({ ... providers: [... HintService ... ], ... })

class AppComponent {

constructor(public hintService: HintService){ }

startTour() {
  this.hintService.initialize();
}

}


```html
<!-- Bluring element insert on top of the page-->
<tour-overlay></tour-overlay>

<!-- start TOUR -->
<button name="button" (click)="startTour()"> START!</button>

<!-- Each step could be placed at ANYWHERE -->
<div class="i-want-highlight-this" id="highlight-me"> WOW!</div>

<tour-step selector="highlight-me" order="3" position="right" title="title string">
  <!-- ANY HTML HERE
    NOTE: ONLY selector attribute is required! others is up to you
  -->
</tour-step>

NOTE:

selector MUST BE unique, so you can highlight Element once

Styles

You need to inject styles from styles/main.css

if you are using angular CLI -> angular-cli.json

"styles": [
        ...
        "styles.scss",
        "../node_modules/angular-custom-tour/styles/main.css"
        ...
      ],

Custom options Usage

  startTour() {
    this.hintService.initialize({elementsDisabled: false}); // HintOptions
  }

HintOptions

optiondefaultUsage
elementsDisabled: booleantrueDisabling highlightedElement (click) wont work
dismissOnOverlay: booleanfalseGo to next step when clicking on overlay (close tour if this is last step)
defaultPosition: string'bottom'Position of tour step to highlightedElement
defaultOrder: number99Order of showing steps
defaultLayer: number15Distance between highlightedElement and step in px
applyRelative: booleantrueApplying position:relative to highlightedElement (disable in case you want to highlight absolute positioned elements)

Hint service events

eventDescription
finish$When tour is finished
showingStep$On each step show (Params > CurrentStep)

This module in active development mode, if you have any suggestions feel free to contact me.

