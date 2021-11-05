This library is for Angular versions less than 6, for newer versions of Angular please use https://github.com/miraxes/ngx-custom-tour

https://miraxes.github.io/angular-custom-tour

Custom tour with Angular 2+

Follow instructions and everything should be fine. :)

Usage

install npm install angular-custom-tour --save

In your module (app.module.ts)

import { HintModule } from 'angular-custom-tour' ({ ... imports: [ ... HintModule ... ] ... ]

Initialize it in your page component

In case you want to init slider after pageload, you should use ngAfterViewInit import { HintService } from 'angular-custom-tour'

@Component({ ... providers: [... HintService ... ], ... })

class AppComponent {

constructor ( public hintService: HintService ){ } startTour() { this .hintService.initialize(); }

}

```html < tour-overlay > </ tour-overlay > < button name = "button" ( click )= "startTour()" > START! </ button > < div class = "i-want-highlight-this" id = "highlight-me" > WOW! </ div > < tour-step selector = "highlight-me" order = "3" position = "right" title = "title string" > </ tour-step >

selector MUST BE unique, so you can highlight Element once

Styles

You need to inject styles from styles/main.css

if you are using angular CLI -> angular-cli.json

"styles" : [ ... "styles.scss" , "../node_modules/angular-custom-tour/styles/main.css" ... ],

Custom options Usage

startTour() { this .hintService.initialize({elementsDisabled: false }); }

HintOptions

option default Usage elementsDisabled: boolean true Disabling highlightedElement (click) wont work dismissOnOverlay: boolean false Go to next step when clicking on overlay (close tour if this is last step) defaultPosition: string 'bottom' Position of tour step to highlightedElement defaultOrder: number 99 Order of showing steps defaultLayer: number 15 Distance between highlightedElement and step in px applyRelative: boolean true Applying position:relative to highlightedElement (disable in case you want to highlight absolute positioned elements)

Hint service events

event Description finish$ When tour is finished showingStep$ On each step show (Params > CurrentStep)

This module in active development mode, if you have any suggestions feel free to contact me.