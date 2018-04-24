Angular2+ Modal / Dialog (with inner component support).
npm install angular-custom-modal
Core:
ngOnDestroy(ed) when modal is closed
Minor:
app.module.ts
imports: [
...
ModalModule,
...
],
...
})
app.component.html
<button (click)="htmlInsideModal.open()">Raw HTML inside modal</button>
<modal #htmlInsideModal>
<ng-template #modalHeader><h2>HTML inside modal</h2></ng-template>
<ng-template #modalBody>
<p>HTML content inside modal</p>
</ng-template>
</modal>
my-component.component.ts
@Component({
selector: 'app-my-component',
templateUrl: 'my-component.component.html',
})
export class AppModalContentComponent { }
my-component.component.html
<p>My component's HTML</p>
app.component.html
<button (click)="componentInsideModal.open()">Component inside modal</button>
<modal #componentInsideModal>
<ng-template #modalHeader><h2>Component inside modal</h2></ng-template>
<ng-template #modalBody>
<app-my-component></app-my-component>
</ng-template>
<ng-template #modalFooter></ng-template>
</modal>
app.component.html
<modal #nestedModal>
<ng-template #modalHeader><h2>Nested modal</h2></ng-template>
<ng-template #modalBody>
Nested modals can be created by simply adding a <modal> inside a <modal>
...
<button (click)="nestedModalX.open()">Open nested modal</button>
<modal #nestedModalX>
<ng-template #modalBody>This is the nested modal content.</ng-template>
</modal>
</ng-template>
</modal>
See example source code for more information.
Why ng-template?
ng-template prevents the parent component from initializing the component. Only when the modal library finds it convenient the component will be initialize and visible to the user. Hence, it preserves the natural
ngOnInit() and
ngOnDestroy() that we expect.
Similar libraries which make use of
<ng-content> and its content transclution strategy, do not prevent the component from initializing, but rather just hide it. The component was already initialized in the parent component.
The library carries the minimum generic styles. Beautifying it is up to you.
You can find the demo copy-paste styles in modal.css.
Bootstrap users require no additional CSS other than the Bootstrap library (either version 3 or 4).
|Name
|Type
|Description
|header
|@ContentChild('modalHeader'): TemplateRef
|Angular Template (
<ng-template>) to use as header.
|body
|@ContentChild('modalBody'): TemplateRef
|Angular Template (
ng-template) to use as body.
|footer
|@ContentChild('modalFooter'): TemplateRef
|Angular Template (
ng-template) to use as footer.
|closeOnOutsideClick
|@Input(): boolean = true
|When set to
true modal will close when a click is performed outside the modal container.
|open
|() => void
|Opens the modal.
|close
|() => void
|Closes the modal.
|isTopMost
|() => boolean
|Returns true is the modal is the top most modal, or false if it is underneath another modal.
To Stephen Paul for the initial Angular 2 Modal version.
MIT © Gerard Rovira Sánchez