Angular-csv-ext | Export to CSV in Angular

A helper library for creating CSV files in Angular.

Installation

npm install --save angular-csv-ext

Example

import { AngularCsv } from 'angular-csv-ext/dist/Angular-csv' ; var data = [ { name : "Test 1" , age : 13 , average : 8.2 , approved : true , description : "using 'Content here, content here' " }, { name : 'Test 2' , age : 11 , average : 8.2 , approved : true , description : "using 'Content here, content here' " }, { name : 'Test 4' , age : 10 , average : 8.2 , approved : true , description : "using 'Content here, content here' " }, ]; new AngularCsv(data, 'My Report' );

API | AngularCsv(data, filename, options)

Option Default Description fieldSeparator , Defines the field separator character quoteStrings " If provided, will use this characters to "escape" fields, otherwise will use double quotes as deafult decimalseparator . Defines the decimal separator character (default is .). If set to "locale", it uses the language sensitive representation of the number. showLabels false If provided, would use this attribute to create a header row showTitle false useBom true If true, adds a BOM character at the start of the CSV useHeader false If true, only fields listed in header will be exported in CSV noDownload false If true, disables automatic download and returns only formatted CSV nullToEmptyString false If true, all null values will be changed to empty strings

Options Example

var options = { fieldSeparator : ',' , quoteStrings : '"' , decimalseparator : '.' , showLabels : true , showTitle : true , title : 'Your title' , useBom : true , noDownload : true , headers : [ "First Name" , "Last Name" , "ID" ], useHeader : false , nullToEmptyString : true , }; AngularCsv(data, filename, options);

Credits