ace

angular-csv-ext

by Abdullah Alhazmy
1.0.5 (see all)

Helper library for create CSV file in Angular.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular CSV Builder

Readme

angularjs_logo

Angular-csv-ext | Export to CSV in Angular

Codacy Badge Build Status npm version GitHub license Angular npm

A helper library for creating CSV files in Angular.

Installation

npm install --save angular-csv-ext

Example


import { AngularCsv } from 'angular-csv-ext/dist/Angular-csv';

var data = [
  {
    name: "Test 1",
    age: 13,
    average: 8.2,
    approved: true,
    description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
  },
  {
    name: 'Test 2',
    age: 11,
    average: 8.2,
    approved: true,
    description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
  },
  {
    name: 'Test 4',
    age: 10,
    average: 8.2,
    approved: true,
    description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
  },
];

new AngularCsv(data, 'My Report');

API | AngularCsv(data, filename, options)

OptionDefaultDescription
fieldSeparator,Defines the field separator character
quoteStrings"If provided, will use this characters to "escape" fields, otherwise will use double quotes as deafult
decimalseparator.Defines the decimal separator character (default is .). If set to "locale", it uses the language sensitive representation of the number.
showLabelsfalseIf provided, would use this attribute to create a header row
showTitlefalse
useBomtrueIf true, adds a BOM character at the start of the CSV
useHeaderfalseIf true, only fields listed in header will be exported in CSV
noDownloadfalseIf true, disables automatic download and returns only formatted CSV
nullToEmptyStringfalseIf true, all null values will be changed to empty strings

Options Example

  var options = { 
    fieldSeparator: ',',
    quoteStrings: '"',
    decimalseparator: '.',
    showLabels: true, 
    showTitle: true,
    title: 'Your title',
    useBom: true,
    noDownload: true,
    headers: ["First Name", "Last Name", "ID"],
    useHeader: false,
    nullToEmptyString: true,
  };

  AngularCsv(data, filename, options);

Credits

